FAISON — The town of Faison is starting out the new year with 24/7 access to its new gym facility. Members have been signing up nonstop, according to Recreation Director Matthew Scott. The Recreation Center’s basketball season is also starting with five weeks of games going into a tournament.

At the January Town Hall meeting, Andrew Taylor of FIG pitched an idea to organize a Spring Parade celebrating the agriculture of the region. “If it is successful, we will work toward a full festival celebration similar to our Market Day event in the past,” Taylor said. The board approved his parade plans to take place on March 25 at 11 a.m..