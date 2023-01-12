...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO
10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7
to 10 ft expected. A few gusts to 35 kt possible.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Faison kicks of new year with new 24/7 gym facility
FAISON — The town of Faison is starting out the new year with 24/7 access to its new gym facility. Members have been signing up nonstop, according to Recreation Director Matthew Scott. The Recreation Center’s basketball season is also starting with five weeks of games going into a tournament.
At the January Town Hall meeting, Andrew Taylor of FIG pitched an idea to organize a Spring Parade celebrating the agriculture of the region. “If it is successful, we will work toward a full festival celebration similar to our Market Day event in the past,” Taylor said. The board approved his parade plans to take place on March 25 at 11 a.m..
Captain Lee Kennedy of the Faison Fire Department shared statistics of the year’s calls. “We responded to 482 calls last year–almost 100 more than the previous year,” Kennedy said. The calls were a mixture of response to structure fires and EMS support including the birth of two babies. Captain Kennedy also shared that his house of 41 volunteers and additional paid staff have received “three times as much training as required.” Captain Kennedy thanked the town for all its support. He particularly thanked Executive Director Jimmy Tyndall and Commissioner Danny Blackburn for showing up to assist with a fire call in town the previous week. “I go a lot of places in the state for this job, but the support in Faison is so great. We do anything we can to support our community.”
The board approved minutes from its December meeting as well as a Dec. 20 Personnel Committee meeting.
Scott shared about AC unit issues that continue from last summer. “We have four units in the gym, but we are down to two working right now,” Scott said. Quotes to replace the compressors on the existing older units were approximately $3,000; however, the board discussed the longevity of such a repair. In the past, it had lasted a little over a year. A new unit would last considerably longer but cost approximately $12,000. Scott reminded the board that he had $13,000 in recreational maintenance budget left for the year. It was supposed to be used on replacing lights with LEDs, but he proposed using it to buy a new AC unit.
“I would then like to have a five-year plan to rotate out one AC unit every year to get us current,” Scott said. The board voted to continue this decision until Jan. 25 to get quotes on replacement units and resolve a problem with a Duke Power transformer that is also putting stress on the existing systems.
Three financial institutions presented to the town for consideration of moving funds to their businesses. John Frye, Vice President of NC Capital Management of the Carolinas, LLC, talked about the NC Capital Management Trust. “It is a statewide investment pool where local governments can come together and invest in short term investments at 4.14%. We are not a bank. We are a money market investment option for municipalities that is certified by the state treasurer,” Frye explained.
Next, Kendra Bass shared an offer from United Bank of Mount Olive. The town already has three CDs with United Bank that are soon to expire, and the bank offered to continue them on a nine-month 3.5% CDs with no withdrawal penalty or a 13-month 4% CD.
Next, Will Johnson from Southern Bank and Trust presented four CD options. The town had money market accounts with Southern Bank, and it was offered three months at 1%, six months at 1.5%, 12 months at 3.5%, or 18 months at 3.65%.
The board discussed where they would earn the most return on their money and still have access to make withdrawals without penalty. The voted to move $500,000 from their money market accounts at Southern Bank to their water/sewer CD at United Bank to make a million dollar CD at United Bank. They also voted to renew all three CDs at United Bank’s nine-month 3.5% rate. They left $420,000 in money market accounts at Southern Bank.
The board approved a letter to FPIC NC Treasury Department in response to the town’s budget audit. The letter stated their plans to stick to the existing budget, cut expenses, and generate additional revenue.
Mayor Carolyn Kenyon shared that she hired a new part-time employee for the gym. She also said applications for grant funding to beautify the Recreation Center and continue its transformation goals were denied. The East Carolina Council charged just under $10,000 to write the grant and, while they can reapply in the spring, the town decided not to due to budget constraints.
The board approved renewal of a $4,000 contract with Southern Software Support. Then they adjourned to continue on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.