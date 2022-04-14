Faison plans for future growth

FAISON — The Town of Faison was aglow with plans for its current and prospective future Wednesday night, April 6. Mayor Carolyn Kenyon led the town hall meeting with Town Clerk Sharon Lee, Public Works Director, Jimmy Tyndall, and Commissioners Sandy McCarthy, Carlos Quintanilla, Danny Blackburn, Billy Ward, and Sherry Franklin.
A community representative for the Faison Community Garden came forward to express the need for art, building projects, and wire for trellises in the garden. The Board offered assistance with connecting resources to meet the needs.
Meeting minutes from March 2 and March 9 were approved. In those minutes were several upgrades to the town facilities including roof repair for the library and town hall, repairs and lighting at the water plant, maintenance for the recreation center, and amendments to the budget to create additional funding for the fire department and recreation center programs.
Pay increases and job shifts were approved for town employees as well as the addition of three part-time and one full-time employee. Public Works Director, Jimmy Tyndall, was also approved to transition into a new role as Executive Director of the Town of Faison effective July 1.
An Easter program at the recreation center was discussed. Easter Egg Hunt and Celebration will be on April 16 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 184 Park Circle, Faison.
“We are very excited to see the community effort behind this event and want to thank all the different churches and organizations that donated to sponsor it,” Mayor Kenyon said. The event promises to be fun for the whole family with games, food, prizes, and 3,000 eggs hidden in the park to find.
A proposal from the University of Mount Olive benefitting town employees was accepted. The proposal is for the Trojan Alliance Program that allows a 10-30% tuition scholarship for any of its programs to employees of the Town of Faison. The program is of no-cost to the town, and it will exist as a three year contracted partnership for promotion. It may be up for renewal thereafter.
Marketing will be sent from UMO to employees, but employees interested in the program are welcome to contact the university directly as well. For more information about the program, people are encouraged to call 844-866-4625 or complete an application at www.umo.edu/apply
In a previous meeting, gym membership rates were set for use of the recreation center. Until July 1st, town citizens can become members and use the facilities for $85 individually or $135 for the whole family. Some of the additional part-time employees who were hired will be working in the gym, and the town has a grant to fund expansion of the gym.
Bids were considered in Wednesday’s meeting from three different builders for the project. Hyde and Associates came in at least 200K less than the top bidder, G&G Builders.
When asked why there was such a difference in the bids, Jimmy Tyndall said, “they all bid to the same specs, word for word, line by line, but Hyde and Associates did tell us that they were seeing price changes daily on materials, so they went ahead and ordered material for the project to lock in the prices. That could be how they were able to submit the lower bid.”
The Board unanimously approved to move forward with Hyde and Associates for the project, and work is expected to begin soon. The gym expansion is grant funded for this fiscal year and will hopefully be completed by the end of the year.
Mayor Kenyon presented an opportunity to “possibly bring in more traffic for the town”. Because Volkswagen had to make a million-dollar settlement with the state of North Carolina, towns are being offered $5,000 rebates to set up electric charging stations for cars. A charge station can cost $800-2600 to purchase and install. Extra fees for electrical must be included as well if 220 or 240 volt wiring isn’t already installed at the location. The all-in price of a single plug-in station is expected to be within the range of the rebate amount. Several places around town are being considered for this opportunity, but the vacant lot near El Sol Restaurant in the heart of downtown Faison is the primary site.
“That vacant lot could become additional parking spaces for 10-12 cars,” Jimmy Tyndall said, “if it could be purchased, and that includes some of the space becoming charge stations.”
Right now the only charge station in town is at Farm Fresh, and it is for personal use. The potential to bring in traffic from the interstate because of a public charge station may make this opportunity a real boost to the future of the town. The Board agreed to reassess the idea in May when applications for the rebate are due.
Also in May, the Board will assess whether or not they need to reinvest or move money held in CDs. “We are not in need of the money,” Sharon Lee said, “and interest rates are not up right now, but the CDs are set to expire on May 13th.”
The 2022-2023 Sheriff Department contract was discussed. The new contract set to begin in July will fund the next fiscal year for the department at $148,059.16. This comes at an increase of approximately $20,000 due to updating salaries and accounting for gas increases. The budget provides modest increases to salaries; new deputies will start at $40,000 versus the previous $35,000. The Board pre-approved the budget to be able to go ahead and work it into the budget for July.
Concerns were addressed concerning water and sewer for the town. An amendment was made to clarify billing for residents who move away and come back. “The policy has always been to require deposits every time they reconnect as well as new paperwork,” said Town Clerk, Sharon Lee. “The new sentencing allows us to keep the deposits always current, and it cuts down on paperwork” Jimmy Tyndall said. The Board unanimously approved moving forward with an application to the Federal Clean Water Act. This application is due May 2nd and will provide complete grant funding to replace all 2” and 4” galvanized pipes in the town. Lastly, Jimmy Tyndall addressed concerns about the #28 Solomon Street Well. The well went out of service last year with damaged electricals. An insurance claim was made and came in quickly as did the parts for the repair, but remote controlling the well from the water plant is still not working. “Apparently when the 2003 upgrades were made, the electrical lines were buried with the water lines,” Jimmy Tyndall said. “We are having to run all new electrical lines to save time and money, but I would expect to see a budget amendment next month to account for the additional expense.”