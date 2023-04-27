FAISON — The Board of Commissioners meeting opened with prayer and the pledge of allegiance. The agenda was then discussed, slightly amended, and approved. After past meeting minutes were approved, the town’s financial reports were presented, there were no questions from the board. A complaint about chickens in town was addressed by gathering up all but four of them.
Mayor Carolyn Kenyon shared a resignation letter from Judy Brogden, a part-time employee at the Recreation Center, and the board approved it. Mayor Kenyon said there are now two part-time openings at the Rec Center, but the town will wait “as long as they can before filling them as things pick up with games.”
Matthew Scott from the Rec Center reported that Spring soccer season ended. Scott also shared that they donated 70 Easter bags to at-risk kids at North Duplin Elementary in place of the town’s canceled egg hunt. The egg hunt was canceled because of fowl weather, but they hope to hold a community family event instead in the near future.
The board approved the use of the Rec Center for a community church youth night. Faison, Calypso, and other area churches will combine for a night of worship, corn hole, and other games on April 23.
The ECU’s Brody School of Medicine will hold an AED/CPR Class on May 8 at 2 p.m at the Rec Center. Participants will learn how to use an AED and current CPR techniques, and the town will receive a free AED machine for hosting the class.
Three traveling basketball teams requesting to rent the gym for additional time were then discussed. Scott explained that the teams have been renting the gym whenever they pass through the area and wanted to add Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday nights from 6-7 p.m. The board approved the request.
Family memberships were then discussed concerning giving children access to the fitness room. The board decided to maintain the existing rules that children must be 13 or older and accompanied by a parent.
Scott then shared that the gym hours will now change to closing at 8 p.m. for those without 24-hour access. He also shared that the new heating and air conditioning unit from Anderson’s would be coming in the following week. He thanked the town’s Public Works Department for preparing the yard and field for its entry and “making everything look pretty.”
The board then discussed the amended contract between the town and Waste Industries, LLC. In the amended contract, curbside residential recycling will be removed and replaced by a weekly community recycling bin for $249 per month. Curbside trash collection only will be $13 per month per unit. The amended contract was approved and will go into effect starting July 1.
The board then approved an ordinance necessary to receive funding for the water treatment grant project and an amendment to the budget moving Powell bill money to maintenance.
Past due taxes on a property in town owned by Linda Jones was discussed. The board voted to send her a certified letter and move forward with foreclosure proceedings.
Public hearings were set to discuss the budget and public zoning on May 3 at 7 p.m. as part of the town’s next board meeting. The board then adjourned.