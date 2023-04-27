FAISON — The Board of Commissioners meeting opened with prayer and the pledge of allegiance. The agenda was then discussed, slightly amended, and approved. After past meeting minutes were approved, the town’s financial reports were presented, there were no questions from the board. A complaint about chickens in town was addressed by gathering up all but four of them.

Mayor Carolyn Kenyon shared a resignation letter from Judy Brogden, a part-time employee at the Recreation Center, and the board approved it. Mayor Kenyon said there are now two part-time openings at the Rec Center, but the town will wait “as long as they can before filling them as things pick up with games.”