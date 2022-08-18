FAISON — The August Faison Town Hall opened with a bit of controversy to settle with the Calypso Fire Department. On July 22, Calypso Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call to help Faison with a structure fire. A hydrant was charged (connected and used) but it would not shut off when the call ended. Firemen on the scene reported that something was not right with the hydrant, but the aftermath was a repair cost to the town of Faison.
Public Works Director Jimmy Tyndall wrote a letter to the Calypso Fire Department addressing the damaged hydrant and how it would be replaced. He did not ask Calypso for any money, but Calypso felt the letter put unnecessary blame on them for the damages. They came to town hall expecting an apology.
“Calypso Fire Department and Faison Fire Department have worked together in harmony for many years,” Calypso Fire Department Chief Brendan Cashwell said. “We wholeheartedly desire this relationship to continue; however, we do not appreciate the insinuation that our department has willfully or intentionally damaged the Faison fire hydrant and should be responsible for the tax repair bill. We are here asking for an apology for that.”
Commissioners Sandy McCarty, Billy Ward, and Danny Blackburn all spoke independently thanking Calypso FD for their service as first responders and in aid to Faison. They all apologized for the letter. Jimmy Tyndall was not present to defend or explain what he wrote, so Mayor Carolyn Kenyon spoke out in defense of the intent of the letter.
“Neither Jimmy nor myself meant any harm or any way to offend you guys,” she said. “We were just trying to say how we had to fix the hydrant; it was never stated that you were responsible for payment. I will apologize if you think we were accusing you of willful damage, but I want you to understand that was not the intent in which it was sent. We know how mutual aid works. We appreciate you all and what you do… this was not done in a harmful manner. Jimmy is always working hard to be professional and not make anyone feel guilty.”
The commissioners and Calypso FD discussed who is responsible for the hydrant and how to respond to calls like this in the future. Both sides agreed it is not the responsibility of a fire department; it is on the town to maintain hydrants. They agreed to put this behind them and move forward without further reservations about mutual aid responses between the two towns.
Matthew Scott gave an update about the “amazing and extremely full” summer camps. He also reported updates to the soccer field and concession stand. “We are hoping to get both bathrooms and the concession stand up and running for this season,” Scott said.
Scott hopes to add archery classes–popular from summer camps–throughout the fall and spring. Summer soccer camps also have an extra opportunity.
“Ian Spooner, the head soccer coach at UMO, did all my soccer camps this year,” Scott said. “He is going to have a special Faison Recreation Day where our kids from the soccer camps will go out and be recognized in Mount Olive, meet their players, and watch a game this year.”
Mayor Kenyon explained ARPA funding and some of the conditions required to get the budgeted funds. One of those conditions was requiring advertisement and requests for different engineering firms to submit bids to do work for the town.
A committee was formed to review the companies that submitted bids based on a set list of criteria. The board was presented with the options and voted to approve LKC Engineering out of Aberdeen because they have done more work rehabilitating water systems.
The board also approved resolutions to officially accept the ARPA funds.
Several updates concerning budgets and funding were discussed.
“Every year we get a certain amount of money from the state called the power bill. Usually we use it to fix the sidewalks and road. They gave us permission to use some of it for mowing the railroad access here, but this year they won’t let us do that. Our Public Works Department will have to take that back,” Mayor Kenyon said.
Additional funding was requested to cover the gym expansion. Estimates were over the $95K budget and didn’t include additional costs for sewer connections, cameras, and landscaping. The board approved appropriation of $10K to finish up the gym.
The historic Faison Library Museum was discussed. “We put $3,000 in the budget to paint the existing roof, but the roof we have on there is the original roof and it has already been sealed and painted twice. Within the last few months, it started leaking again…it would be money wasted to just do that again,” Mayor Kenyon said.
An estimate was requested to replace the roof with a new tin roof and have the building pressure washed, cleaned, caulked, and painted. The total estimate was $24,600. The board agreed that it would be best to get it all done now, so the area is fresh and new for a grand opening with the new gym. The board approved appropriation of $21,600 to take care of the library museum.