FAISON — The August Faison Town Hall opened with a bit of controversy to settle with the Calypso Fire Department. On July 22, Calypso Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call to help Faison with a structure fire. A hydrant was charged (connected and used) but it would not shut off when the call ended. Firemen on the scene reported that something was not right with the hydrant, but the aftermath was a repair cost to the town of Faison.

Public Works Director Jimmy Tyndall wrote a letter to the Calypso Fire Department addressing the damaged hydrant and how it would be replaced. He did not ask Calypso for any money, but Calypso felt the letter put unnecessary blame on them for the damages. They came to town hall expecting an apology.

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@ncweeklies.com