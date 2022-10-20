Faison swears in new commissioner

 Rebecca Whitman

FAISON — At the October town hall meeting in Faison, Kenneth Avent III was sworn in as commissioner. Avent’s appointment comes following the resignation of Commissioner Sherry Franklin at the previous board meeting.

Mayor Carolyn Kenyon opened with prayer and the pledge of allegiance. The board voted to approve prior meeting minutes, county tax releases, the night’s agenda, and financial reports.