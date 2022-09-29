FAISON — September’s town hall meeting in Faison opened with much to discuss concerning the future of the town.
“We had a water plant issue with pressure that has caused it to not function the way it is supposed to,” Executive Administrator Jimmy Tyndall reported.
This issue has produced some rusty, dirty water, but it should be resolved soon when outdated pipes are replaced. Tyndall explained grant funding and an application for assistance for repairs.
“We applied for grant funding in the spring and it did not get awarded. One of the contributing factors was the local well head protection plan had not been updated in the last five years….We’ve done all the footwork to identify potential threats to the well head…now, with the board’s approval and an application to state, we can apply again to the next round of funding by September 30… What we are seeking money for is for water…and replacing under-sized lines. We still have 90-year old galvanized pipes on some of our streets that are hauling water to your house; life expectancy of galvanized pipes is 40 years.” The board voted to approve the application.
The bigger issue concerning wastewater has to do with an inadequately sized pipe causing the road to be visibly sinking on Highway 403 near Fletcher Street. “We’ve been dealing with this problem for years, over time we noticed—especially with heavy rainfall–that you’d start to see the road sink away. It lines up with our sewer line. DOT came and assisted us with traffic, so we could camera the line. Our camera only got 75 feet before it went underwater and quit moving. That means something is wrong down there, and that’s the main trunk system for every ounce of wastewater that comes through this town all the way to I-40….We discovered that a section (in red in the image) is undersized. It is 4 inch pipe when it should be 8-10 inch pipe and there is an extra manhole that shouldn’t be here…All this load is bottlenecking…and we believe it has led to this (sinking) issue,” Tyndall informed the board.
This issue has been estimated to cost the town between $400,000 to $800,000 and it will most likely not qualify for funding.
“We are monitoring this issue every day and don’t have anything to action on tonight, but know it is coming…as we come into hurricane season, the more water we get into that system, the worse it will be,” Tyndall said.
Potential funding from USDA Rural Development was discussed as well as the lengthy time it takes to get access to any awarded funds. The DOT will work with the town to help assess the problem further and direct traffic as work is done.
Mayor Carolyn Kenyon discussed the Rural Transportation Grant and removal of the old, early 1900s gym building.
“I’ve been working diligently to find a way to get the old gym demolished. It’s an environmental hazard. We’ve done a lot of studies and applications. Finally, we found this group of engineers that are willing to help us find funding to demo the gym, construct parking improvements, improve the walking trail, and develop a pavilion or covered shelter picnic area. There is grant money available if you qualify for it, and the engineers feel this could be a good, long-term project that would qualify…there are many aesthetic things we can still do to make it a better community park in stages. We would be working with East Carolina Council and Collier’s Engineering to do all the sketches and applications…for an investment of $10,000…for grant money up to $950,000 …5% of the grant could return as administrative costs to pay back the investment cost.”
Tyndall added that the state of the building is such that “it is coming down whether there is a plan in place or not” and this opportunity gives plans for beyond when that would happen. The board voted to appropriate the 10K to pay for and begin the application process.
Parks and Recreation Director Matthew Scott discussed sports registrations going into the Fall “we are meeting with Grantham about partnering with them for more soccer teams,” Scott said.
Scott also reported work to the concession stand and bathrooms at the soccer field. Toilets and stalls are installed at the bathroom and a storage room was added to the concession stand. “The problem we ran into was that both buildings needed hot water to be added, and that would require a lot of extra electric. We had a quote for it to be done, and it was too much to do this year. We are still building our soccer program, and their’s no reason our concessions can’t operate the way it has the last few years, we just can’t cook directly in there,” Scott explained.
Tyndall added that even if the funds were approved, the work could not be completed in time for this season. “We are going to monitor the budget and if we see we have the funds to at least complete the electrical to the concession stand, we will do that this year,” Tyndall said.
Updates were given on the new fitness room. “There are just a few things to iron out….we’ve ordered everything we need, and we didn’t want to hold up our members and not allow them to use the fitness room because we were waiting on parts or pieces,” Tyndall said. When all the parts and pieces do come in, Tyndall expects the gym will close for a day next month to install them.
Tyndall presented a motion to rename the soccer complex the Stewart Precythe Sports Complex. “We’ve got room to use this facility for far more than just soccer at that place and still honor the man that gave it to us and made it possible,” Tyndall said. The board approved the new name as well as a new sign with it that will replace the broken one.
Scott presented new equipment he would like to purchase for the new gym space. The new equipment will include a functional trainer pulley system and a step machine. All equipment will be submitted for approval in the October board meeting.
Scott also shared that the Recreation Commission Board had two resignations: Jimmy Byrd and Milton Ward. Adam Brown and Rev. John Brothers, the new pastor of Calypso Baptist Church, have stepped up willing to serve on the board in their place. The town board voted to approve the new commission board appointees.
Next, the board discussed a $750 donation from Bay Valley Foods to the Faison Community Garden. “The only way to accept this check is to amend the budget to receive the money so it can only be spent at the community garden,” Town Clerk Sharon Lee explained. According to state law, any monetary donations to the town that are designated for a specific use require budget amendments to track the acquisition and use of the donated funds. “Anybody can make a donation to the town, but for it to be spent directly for certain categories, it has to go through this process,” Lee explained. In addition to the donation from Bay Valley, Walmart donated raised bed planter boxes and a $50 gift card toward the community garden.
“They are heavy-duty plastic planter boxes that will hopefully last for a long time…we will put them on the cement pad near the asphalt and ramp so hopefully it will increase accessibility for people to roll right up to it and garden in those boxes,” Community Garden Organizer George Carr explained. Unlike cash and check donations, donations of goods and services can be made without requiring a revision of budgets and ordinances. Concerning making purchases for the garden, it was discussed that all purchases made using town funds require a purchase order that has to be signed off on by an approved town employee.
“Working with town money is difficult. You have to prove where every penny goes, and every order has to account for where it fits in the budget,” Mayor Carolyn Kenyon said. The board voted to approve the budget amendment with the expectation that this could happen again and, if it does, all donations would have to wait till the next board meeting before they could be accepted and deposited.
“We had a conversation when the new management came in here, and Bay Valley Foods has really been interested in helping community gardens,” Tyndall said. “I can see this being a regular occurrence but not every month. They want to be active and help the town.”
Plans for Halloween festivities were discussed and approved. Winnifred Street will be closed to vehicle traffic for trick-or-treating from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Town of Faison residents who do not desire to participate are asked to leave their porch light off. Trick-or-treaters are expected to be clothed in safe costumes featuring materials that can be seen in the dark by motorists and wear masks that don’t obstruct their vision. A Trunk-or-Treat will also be available at the Faison Wellness Center. Those who want to participate are asked to contact the Wellness Center directly.
Mayor Kenyon discussed the water plant rehabilitation project. “We chose LKC Engineering. They will be the administrative group to start the rehab on our water plant,” Kenyon explained. The board approved the Mayor to sign the contract to get work started.
An 18-acre tract of town property known as the Taylor Town Property was approved to offer for sealed bids to sell it. Acceptance of sealed bids will run through Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. “There is interest in this property and it’s not benefitting us right now,” Tyndall explained. Commissioner Billy Ward informed that decades ago, Faison had its own trash trucks, and the land was used as a dump site for trash and limbs. Later, it was used just for limbs. Executive Administrator Tyndall explained that it was discovered that the property was never properly permitted to do so, and getting it permitted to become a compost facility would be more costly and labor intensive.
“This property is a mile and a third from town. If we are going to put this up for bids, we want this to be something that will benefit us and possibly bring jobs in,” Mayor Kenyon said. “There are several entities looking for property like this right now, and this is the only one around that fits their needs.” The tax value of the property is $108,000 and it is expected to sell for up to $216,000. The town has the right to reject bids that come in below an acceptable offer.
Several tree stumps need removed in the town cemetary and near sidewalks downtown. The board approved use of the remaining funds in the cemetery budget to remove the stumps as well as trim the tree in the soccer field.
Commissioner Sherry Franklin resigned. “I am resigning (because) when I came to Georgia, I believed that my visit would be less than a year and I would be free to travel between Georgia and Faison in order to attend meetings. I have been happy to attend meetings via Zoom, but my situation has changed,” Franklin wrote in a letter to the board. “I no longer have a definite date for returning and may not be able to come back enough to participate in town activities. My home is still Faison, and I will be distant and returning as soon as possible. Without some assurance of a date, I feel it is best to resign my position. I wish all my fellow commissioners the best as you continue to work with the Town of Faison. I ask you to remember my family in your prayers.” The board approved Franklin’s resignation and nominated Ken Avent Jr. to fill the position. His nomination was approved and will be recommended to the state, so he can be ready for the next board meeting in October.