FAISON — The Town of Faison had a lot to talk about during the May town hall meeting. The biggest news came from the Parks and Recreation Department.
“I’ve got about 13-14 programs lined up for the summer right now,” Parks and Recreation Director Matt Scott said. “From when school gets out to when it starts back, I’ve got at least one program every week. The assistant soccer coach from The University of Mount Olive, for example, is going to bring some of the soccer players and they are going to do two camps for us.”
In last month’s meeting, approval was given to hire additional employees for the department, and Scott expressed gratitude for it.
“The new employees that we have hired have been fantastic and are fitting in great,” Scott said. “If there were any complaints, I couldn’t find one. Everyone has been working hard and doing what they’re supposed to do. I couldn’t be happier about that.”
Scott then asked for a change in the bylaws concerning the Recreation Committee.
“Right now the rule is that you have to be in the city limits in the town of Faison to be on the Rec Committee,” he said. “I would like to change that to the North Duplin School District. It’s hard to find young folks that live in town. I have a lot of parents who would like to be involved but can’t because of where they live.”
Mayor Carolyn Kenyon clarified that there was no legal precedent saying that the committee members had to be within the city limits, but there were regulations from the state regarding the planning board. The town commissioners acknowledged how hard it is to get people on the Recreation Committee that would stay, so they motioned and voted to approve making the recommended changes.
“Making this change will make a big difference because we have a lot of support in the North Duplin School District. Now this will allow our parents and others who want to volunteer in this area to be able to do so,” Scott said.
Town Clerk Sharon Lee then presented the 2022-2023 budget proposal as it had been developed through budget workshops. Some of the changes in the new budget include an increase to some of the water/sewer rates, an increase in employee salaries of up to 6%, and salary for a new executive administrator position.
Concerning the new position, Mayor Kenyon expressed how beneficial this role will be for the town. “This person is going to be able to serve as an overseer if the mayor is not available,” Mayor Kenyon said. The position will be presented with the new budget at the public hearing.
Lee cautioned that there will be a need to acquire additional funding in the next budget.
“In our general funds, we are going to have to appropriate $173,500. Most of that is because of the expenses of Parks and Recreation and the salary increases,” Lee explained. “We may need to think about a tax increase. I know we said we don’t want to do it this year, but we most definitely need to think about it for next year,” Lee advised.
Mayor Kenyon proposed June 1 for a public hearing to discuss next year’s budget, and the commissioners approved it.
Lee then explained about the available funding through the American Rescue Plan. “It has been suggested that we use it as revenue replacement money which means we use our dollars then replace those dollars with the ARP money,” she said.
Current budget amendments allocating movement of funds were then submitted and approved. “What we are trying to do here,” Mayor Kenyon explained, “is move money around so we can balance the budget line items. In June, we will try to get all our receipts in order and paid up so we can do that.”
Some of the amendments included repairs to the water and sewer system. Public Works Director Jimmy Tyndall pointed out that less money will be allocated for repairs in the new budget for the Solomon Street Well. “Following the repairs made after the damages to that well late last summer, it is almost all new now,” Tyndall explained.
A new ordinance was approved to change the way vacant property is managed and to keep people in active businesses and dwellings in town.
“We all know that when places are occupied they tend to be kept up better,” Jimmy Tyndall explained. “If a tenant leaves now, that will terminate the lease and allow us to put someone else back into business or residence in that space.”
The ordinance was adapted from something similar the town of Rose Hill did to manage vacancies.
Additional approved motions included waiting for more information and interest before moving forward with an electric car station, making a non-discriminatory statement necessary in the ARP funding paperwork, amending the personnel policy to include compensation for virtual attendance not just in-person meeting, and setting in place a set of regulations for outside organizations that want to come to host an event in the town.
“We don’t have too many people who want to do this,” Mayor Kenyon explained, “but we still have to have rules like this in place to protect the town.”
Mayor Kenyon provided an update concerning the work to upgrade the town’s water plant. “We advertised in April through three different papers (Star News, Duplin Times, and The Greater Diversity) for interested engineers to submit their bids by 4 p.m. on May 31,” Mayor Kenyon said. “We had to get started early to hope to be able to get available engineering bids and get going on the process.”
Tyndall gave an update on the Recreational Center upgrades. “Hyde and Associates is about to pour concrete as soon as next month,” he said. “We are just waiting on the county to approve the permits. Once the concrete is poured, we expect to be walled in within a matter of weeks.”
Tyndall then addressed an issue with the town cemetery. “We are having problems with the fact that there is no defined driveway,” he said. “People are driving all over and making it hard to sell plots as well as grow the grass.” Tyndall proposed a budget amendment up to $5,000 to grade, put in a drainage area, and bring in river rock to build a proper driveway. The board voted to approve the proposal.
Lastly, the meeting moved to a closed session to discuss further budget business.