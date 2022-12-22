FAISON — The December Board of Commissioners meeting in Faison opened with prayers for peace and grace for all as well as the pledge of allegiance. The night’s agenda was approved as well as minutes from prior meetings of the Personnel Committee and November’s board meeting.
With no persons present for public comments, the meeting moved forward into discussion of the town’s financial audit. The auditor, CPA Austin Eubanks, was present via Zoom. He reported that he was able to do his duties with no difficulties or irregularities and no significant discoveries were made.
“The town’s revenue and expenditure rates have stayed roughly the same from year to year,” Eubanks said. “You have a 14 months worth of clear operating expenses…which means if you had to shutdown, you could still operate for an entire year with the town’s money. This shows that you are being a good steward with the town’s money.”
The one negative in the report was an intentional deficit of $40,000 to the General Fund.
Eubanks told the town that they were “in really good shape but need to be careful not to have another budget loss to the General Fund.”
The town has 60 days from the meeting’s audit discussion to write a letter to the Local Government Committee explaining the loss and how they planned to remedy it. Mayor Carolyn Kenyon explained,
“We did put a lot out to update the Recreation Center, but we know we won’t be needing to appropriate this much in the next year’s budget.”
Town Clerk Sharon Lee cautioned that they “still need to cut in tighter in the rest of this year’s budget, or we will be headed in the same direction.”
Recreational Director Matthew Scott reported efforts he was making to cut costs. “I have been reaching out to area businesses for assistance in sponsoring the cost of sporting goods,” Scott said. “For $125, they can sponsor a team, and that will pay for shirts and trophies for the entire team.” Scott reported that basketball season was in full swing and had so much growth that games had to be split between two days: Saturday and Sunday.
The upcoming year’s schedule of meetings was discussed, and the Board voted to move the July 5, 2023 meeting to July 12 because of the holiday. All committee meetings apart from the Board of Commissioners will move to meeting in the Recreation Center starting in the new year.
Mayor Kenyon mentioned areas assigned to Commissioners. “When you are elected to the Board of Commissioners, you really have the responsibility for what goes on in the town as far as the public buildings and areas. When you get this list of assignments and your name is under a particular responsibility, I want you to be fully involved and working with the department head. Keep in touch and know what is going on. If something comes up that you feel needs more involvement, bring a report to the Board. This is so we can all have a responsibility for our town. Sometimes there is so much going on here in the office that I can’t go out and check all those different places. I need your eyes and ears and help, so we don’t miss something.”
Advisory board appointments were then discussed. Ashley King was approved to join the Parks and Recreation Committee. Cathy Kennedy Johnson was approved to join the Cemetery Committee. Matthew Scott and Dale Scott were approved to join the Library Museum Committee.
The board then discussed personnel. They accepted the resignation of town employee, Dylan Jones. Then they approved the hire of two part-time employees, Kevin Holloman and Rylie Best, to help with seasonal games at Parks and Recreation.
Lee presented the need to have a policy in place and form for public record requests. The board voted to approve a form for requests and a formal policy. In the policy, it clarifies that public records are “any state or local record relating to the conduct of government or the performance of a government function, and which is prepared or retained by any state or local agency.” Furthermore, it stated that “all records maintained by the Town of Faison are available for public inspection unless specifically exempted by law. You are entitled to access public records and to receive copies of those records upon paying the costs of making the copy.”
The board then discussed budgeted funds to fix problems at the town hall namely leaking roof repair, awning replacements, and exterior painting. Bids for replacement awnings had been given from four businesses, but the board was most concerned about the unknown cost to repair the roof and stop its leaks.
“The awnings are only six years old and look bad because they are dirty,” Lee said. The board voted to clean the awnings and focus the $15,000 budget on fixing the roof first.
Next, the board discussed use of town provided iPads for paperwork instead of printed packets. Technical issues kept all the Commissioners from being able to use it at the same time, but the town plans to fix the issues and try again with the technology in the new year.
Executive Administrator Jimmy Tyndall shared concerning a water line break at Highway 403 and 50. “DOT hit the line, but it was not their fault because none of us knew it existed. They stayed with us and helped until it was resolved. They are to be commended for not leaving us hanging. They are good people, and it was not done intentionally or haphazardly,” Tyndall explained. Tyndall informed the board that work has been completer on 403 and 50, but work on Warren Road will wait until the new year.
Lastly, Lee shared that the Christmas party was canceled due to low attendance commitments. The board discussed moving it to a different time or luncheon, but they couldn’t make it work. They determined to order everyone a ham or turkey for this year and spend more time planning for next year. The meeting adjourned with Merry Christmas wishes to all.