FAISON — The December Board of Commissioners meeting in Faison opened with prayers for peace and grace for all as well as the pledge of allegiance. The night’s agenda was approved as well as minutes from prior meetings of the Personnel Committee and November’s board meeting.

With no persons present for public comments, the meeting moved forward into discussion of the town’s financial audit. The auditor, CPA Austin Eubanks, was present via Zoom. He reported that he was able to do his duties with no difficulties or irregularities and no significant discoveries were made.