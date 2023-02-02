WALLACE — Thomas “Woody” Ference Jr. has two objectives for Focus Addiction Recovery: To help clients live sober lives and to get a share of a large market in Southeastern North Carolina.
Ference will talk about both when at the private organization’s grand opening on Feb. 10 at 102 W. Main St. in Wallace.
The newly founded organization also has a residential house in Greenevers.
Both will get the green light on this day, as Ference hopes that color also represent clients keeping their memory green about the destruction of drugs and alcohol into long-term recovery, and that his company begins to have a green dollars flow back into its account following a major investment.
Ference, the CEO of FAR has been on both sides of the sobriety meter, and his experiences helped form the blueprint for the organization, which will have two doctors, two clinicians and five staff counselors.
His company will be a mid-sized facility in regard to such places as the Betty Ford Clinic or Promises Treatment Center, a favorite of rich and famous Hollywood and musical celebs.
He says there is a market for a treatment facility that is not located in a city, but is easily accessible to places Wilmington, Jacksonville, Raleigh and Fayetteville.
“We’re really excited about what we’ve done so far and the things we have on the horizon, Ference said. “We have a multi-level approach that as a clinical approach, therapeutic component where we see a client every step along the way -- from intake to after they leave here.”
Guiding clients to sober paths
Ference knows the odds of a client are better the more therapy they have and the more they develop their individualized plans for success, treating recovery as a life-time endeavor.
“We offer a mix of AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), NA (Narcotics Anonymous) and Celebrate Recovery (a more faith-based approach) and holistic approaches along with the clinical components,” Ference said. “Not everyone goes for AA even though that’s what I used to get sober, nor do they all go for NA or Celebrate. But working with our medical professionals is a vital part of what we offer.”
In case anyone forgot, the problem is still gigantic as more than 13 percent or Americans (23.5 million) have drug and alcohol addictions woes, reports the Association of American Medical Colleges.
That’s one in 10 across the nation, with just 11 percent of those people receiving any treatment form. It’s roughly the amount of people in the state of Texas.
Additionally, Ference points out, “it’s everywhere” and that 60 percent of Americans have a family member or friend deep in the throes of addiction, a fact also points out by the AAMC.
“The church, for example doesn’t get a free pass,” he said. “Look at the 10 people on your aisle and the 10 on the aisle in front of you and you’ll see 12 people that have been affected by addiction. Personally, I think it’s more like 15 to 16 in part because of the unreported numbers?”
The “numbers” are bad in nearly every age group, including the 18 to 25 year class in which 10 percent have an alcohol addiction and 7.2 have an illicit drug disorder and the 65 and older group, which has a 21-66 percent rate of alcohol or drugs being involved in their medical disorders, according to Pew Research studies.
Out of the problem and into solutions
Ference says intensive treatment and education is the way out for the addicted, and understanding how to treat them at each step is vital. Nor is it a simple solution to a problem many have worked a good part of their life to make.
“It’s about ongoing care,” he said. “That’s when the magic happens, yet it’s not really magic but more about time and change. Two percent will be helped in 30 days and the numbers go up after 90 days and six months and after a year of care.”
The first level following a short detox period involves 25 hours per week of therapy over the course of four weeks.
“Our state requires 20 hours, but most other states require 25 so that is the number we are going with,” Ference said.
Ference said the programs offers compassion but also requires clients to work at recovery.
“They come in here broken, beaten and shattered and unable to love anyone, including themselves,” he said. “The only thing they really love is there drug or bottle. Drugs and alcohol dehumanize people. So we have to give them love until they can love themselves. But what they are doing isn’t easy and we keep them busy. The only time they get a to rest is during a smoking break.”
FAR uses cognitive behavior therapy, group therapy and uses psychological and social approaches to help rewire the minds of clients. It also uses after-care and followup care to ensure clients are staying on a sobriety road.
“We also have social activities such as a trip to the beach, paddle boating or bowling so they can learn about having fun outside of hanging out at a bar or using a needle,” Ference said. “We also have a bilingual member on the staff, which is an important dynamic.”
Setting up for business
The Wallace building is a 5,300 square-foot facility which includes classroom, conference room, kitchen, administrative offices, lobby and reception office.
The tables, chairs, couches and shrivel desk chairs are aptly color-coordinated and new and sit on wood flooring that glistens as its base.
The 4,200 square-foot residential home in Greenevers has been completely refurbishment as well. It can house up to 24 clients.
“We’re up and running and being private and not state-funded or getting grants, we have a limited amount of capitol.”
Even so, Ference said FAR is more affordable than most facilities of its kind across the country.
We’re 60 percent less than most places,” he said. “We can do this because many facilities pay so much for the land and buildings, and because the cost of most treatment decreases after the first month. It’s based on what a client needs and we charge a lower rate, while most keep the same price. We pass the savings along, trying to make it as affordable as possible.”
FAR has a medical director, clinical director, two group counselors and four group leaders, which includes a bilingual worker on its staff.
From broken to rebuilt
Ference openly shares his story of addition and it is not too much different than many who have successful recovered.
He grew up near Chicago and attended Appalachian State for two years where he was an academic bomb in this full-blown addiction years.
But once he started attending AA meeting and working his program with rigorous honesty chances were astronomical.
He returned to college at age 28 and earned a double degree in business administration and computer information systems. “I went from flunking out to being No. 2 in my class,” Ference said. “I think that says a lot about the grip an addiction can have on a person.”
He spent eight years in teaching and four years as an executive at a treatment facility in Arizona before working at a similar the facility in Wilmington.
For information about FAR, call 910-720-4327.