Farm Buddies, a project that hopes to help local communities experiencing food insecurity, will be available during the month of September thanks to Cape Fear Farm Credit and Prestage Farms as they partnered to take the extra effort to put food on tables.
The Farm Buddies Program combines the efforts of farmers and team members connected with the two companies to give back to the communities where they work and live.
“When we look at the communities where we live, work, and serve, it is our desire to meet others’ needs. The Farm Buddies project gives an additional opportunity for our farmers and team members to fulfill their shared purpose of serving agriculture to enrich the lives of others,” said Evan Kleinhans, CEO of Cape Fear Farm Credit.
The Farm Buddies project mimics what farmers and agricultural professionals already do — feed others. Farm Buddies encourages farmers and members to donate food items to help those in need of food, through the Backpack Buddies program, which ensures kids don’t go hungry when not in school.
Programs like Backpack Buddies work with community members to ensure that children have the food they need. The organization of Backpack Buddies serves much of Southeastern North Carolina, similar footprint to Prestage Farms and Cape Fear Farm Credit.
“Our farmers and team members have huge hearts for their community, and this project highlights their passion to nurture and feed others. They are not just growing food. They are cultivating hearts,” said John Prestage, Senior Vice President of Prestage Farms.
Growers and Cape Fear Farm Credit customers that grow with Prestage are encouraged to participate in this initiative. As a token of appreciation for any donations, participants will receive a Farmer Strong hat.