Farmers Parade

The Town of Faison celebrated Farmers Parade on Saturday, March 25, on Main Street with a large parade procession honoring the area’s rich farming community.

 Rebecca J. Whitman

FAISON — Cheerful crowds gathered on Main Street on Saturday, March 25, for the Faison’s Farmers Parade.

The parade procession lined up off Ellis Street. Meanwhile, The Harmony Boys played country and bluegrass classics on a stage midway along the parade route. Warm weather and sun held perfect event weather for about two hours before a short sprint of rain.