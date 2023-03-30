FAISON — Cheerful crowds gathered on Main Street on Saturday, March 25, for the Faison’s Farmers Parade.
The parade procession lined up off Ellis Street. Meanwhile, The Harmony Boys played country and bluegrass classics on a stage midway along the parade route. Warm weather and sun held perfect event weather for about two hours before a short sprint of rain.
The parade opened with multiple Boy Scout troops carrying flags and the opening banner. Town Mayor Carolyn Kenyon followed as well as several of Faison’s commissioners and some county commissioners. Approximately 80 parade participants followed varying from car clubs, churches, sports teams, and trucking companies to farms showcasing equipment and products. New and old tractors, cars, four-wheelers, and motorcycles were featured throughout the lineup. Pageant queens waved from cars and hay-filled floats. Lights and sirens from Faison, Mount Olive, Calypso, and Turkey Fire Departments welcomed parade-goers as they drove by, followed by train horns and Jake brakes from tractor trucks showcasing various displays. Other highlights included Cottle Farms throwing blueberry plushies to the crowd, a horse-drawn buggy, the 24K Cowgirls representing Tara Creek, and the incoming PBR Rodeo on horseback.
People in the crowd expressed joy seeing their friends and colleagues in the parade route as well as many of the agricultural businesses in and around Faison. Children were especially happy to collect bags full of candy. Many shared their thankfulness for being present for the event, and some showed that by lingering in the town thereafter. Food trucks were set up to serve the public before and after the parade. Many local shops and restaurants also opened for business to the crowds.
The parade is Faison’s first return to community events since Market Days. The event was organized by Faison Improvement Group (FIG) as a direct result of community engagement feedback asking for a return of local events. The success of this event’s turnout will most likely encourage further events in the area.