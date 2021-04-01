GOLDSBORO — A 5-year-old boy and his father went missing last Wednesday in Wayne County after they disappeared while fishing on the Neuse River.
A bystander told the 911 operator they saw the pair go under the water, and they rushed to the area where they last saw them – but it was just too late.
“The current pushed the baby away,” said the caller. “The daddy jumped in the water behind him.”
Another witness that called 911 says the five-year-old’s brother, who is seven, was with them and saw the whole thing.
Rescue units from Arrington VFD, Mar Mac VFD, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, NC Wildlife, Goldsboro FD, Grantham VFD, and Rosewood VFD helped with the search, which went into the weekend.
Rescuers used boats with sonar equipment, K9 search teams and drone support.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said that the father and son were fishing on the Neuse River at the Goldsboro Boating Access Area off Highway 117 around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when the boy fell off the dock.
The father immediately jumped in after his son.
A witness on the bank of the river called 911. A boater in the river tried to grab hold of the father and son but was unable to get either of them.
Search efforts Thursday , Friday and Saturday were unsuccessful in finding the whereabouts of the pair.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office released the harrowing 911 audio from a witness on the bank of the river.
“The baby fell in the water and his daddy jumped in after him,” the caller told dispatch. “The current pushed the baby away. The daddy jumped in the water behind him and our buddy was coming back with the boat to load our boat up and he went to go get him.”
Wayne County search crews arrived shortly thereafter and began searching by boat and helicopter. Unfortunately, darkness and fog forced officials to suspend the search before the boy or his father were found.
Search teams were back in the water and in the sky on Thursday afternoon. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said it had about seven or eight boats searching on the river and a helicopter flying overhead.
Officials said the current Thursday was just as strong as it was late Wednesday night.
“It’s definitely a tough situation, our hearts are out with the family, of course, they’re going through a lot right now. But also the witnesses that were out here yesterday. It is a tough scene,” said Joel Gillie, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
Officials have not released the names of the father or his son.
Officials also confirmed on Thursday morning that a 7-year-old was with the pair when they went fishing. The 7-year-old child did not get in the water and is not missing.