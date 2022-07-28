...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Fatty acids and mortality: Scientists get to the heart of the matter
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that one person dies every 36 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease. That’s about 25% of America’s mortality rate.
“Poor diets contribute to risk of many diseases,” said David Baer, supervisory research physiologist at the ARS Food Components and Health Laboratory. “We are interested in how different foods and dietary patterns can improve health.”
Baer and his colleagues have led volunteer test subjects in two dietary projects to determine the effects of fatty acids on heart health. Specifically, consumption of lean beef in a Mediterranean diet and cooking with high-oleic soybean oil.
The studies show that high-oleic soybean oil and blends of high-oleic soybean oil can reduce risk factors for heart disease and that lean beef in a Mediterranean diet actually minimizes some factors of heart disease.
Baer’s study targeted consumption of lean beef in a Mediterranean diet and cooking with high-oleic soybean oil because of their popularity.
“Food needs to taste good! We all have our individual preferences, and we need to find ways to incorporate healthy foods into our diet to improve our health,” he said.
“There are alternatives to traditional foods that are tasty, well-liked, and heart-healthier. Developing new foods do lead to improvements in our diets and our health. Whether it’s a new use for soybean oil or a new cut of beef that is leaner, there are options.”