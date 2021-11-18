Four County Electric Membership Corporation (FCEMC) recently rolled out an outage text alert program.
The program provides FCEMC members with an easy and convenient way to stay informed during a power outage by sending text notifications if an outage is detected.
Members will receive a text alert when an outage is detected, one when service is restored, and, if requested, members will receive a status update.
“Our goal is to provide reliable, safe, affordable electricity to our members, but we also want to provide convenience,” said FCEMC CEO Don Gatton. “This program provides another method for us to communicate quickly and effectively during power outages.”
People who have one account with Four County will automatically be enrolled into the program using the mobile number on file with their account. Those with multiple accounts will need to register each account on the cooperative’s website.
FCEMC members are encouraged to visit the cooperative’s website for program FAQs or call Four County EMC at 888-368-7289.