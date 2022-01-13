WARSAW — Feeding the Need, a charity event presented by the ABBA Family Worship & Deliverance Center, will take place on Saturday, Jan. 22 at noon by the open lot beside the Relax Inn motel.
At the event, volunteers with ABBA FWDC will be giving out free food, clothing, toiletries, and other essential items for the homeless.
“We give out hot plates of food and a cup of hot soup. We give goodie bags, and they have little things that people may need if they are homeless or less fortunate. It varies what each bag may get, but all bags get toiletry items,” said ABBA FWDC Pastor Valerie Pope.
Among the items provided at the event are poppable canned goods, non-perishable items, and winter wear such as hats, gloves, scarfs, coats, and shoes.
“So what we try to do is give back to the community because this is a very depressing time for a lot of folks that I know first hand,” Pope said.
“It is a way of showing them we are here, and we care,” Pope added.
The event’s location was selected for its proximity to a vulnerable area to make it accessible to the population who is in most need.
“We set up our tents there, and we might have someone there singing. Somebody may share the Gospel word, and we may have a lot of things going on,” said Pope. “This time we won’t be able to have NC Works people out there.”
Pope said she hopes to have NC Works representatives come to the next event. She wants to let people know that they can have transportation to the event. And have received good feedback that people have come out of the slump.
“We want to talk to the health department next time to get some material about COVID-19, how to protect yourself,” said Pope. “We want to provide information so folks know how to move forward.”
This is the third event the non-profit has put together to help the community’s most needed population. And everything has been made possible strictly through donations.
According to Pope, the first Feeding the Need event served 160 people, and the second event served 200 people of all ages.
Anyone who would like to help can do so by volunteering or donating pre-washed clothes, toys, canned goods, and toiletry items. For more information, call 910-441-8512 or 910-305-5411.