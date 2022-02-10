WARSAW — Volunteers with ABBA Family Worship & Deliverance Center are gearing up for their Saturday, Feb. 19, Feeding the Need. The charity event will kick off at noon and will take place beside the Relax Inn motel, 509 N. Pine St., Warsaw.
“Our goal is to feed at least 150 families,” said ABBA FWDC Pastor Valerie Pope.
Only on its fourth iteration, Feeding the Need has already served 465 people of the community’s most needed population.
According to Pope, despite the snow on the ground during their Jan. 22 event “we still were able to feed 75 families and had 30 plates delivered to needy families.” She says they are looking forward to the next event.
At the Feeding the Need events, participants receive hot plates of food, a cup of soup, canned goods, clothing, coats, shoes, toiletries, and other essential items packaged in goodie bags.
“(The goodie bags) have little things that people may need if they are homeless or less fortunate,” Pope said. “What we try to do is give back to the community.”
Any person experiencing extreme hardship and needing a hot plate of food or transportation to the event can reach out to ABBA Family Worship & Deliverance Center for assistance.
Anyone wanting to help can donate pre-washed clothes, toys, canned goods, and toiletry items. People interested in volunteering can call 910-441-8512 or 910-305-5411.