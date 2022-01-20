KENANSVILLE — The North Carolina State Board of Elections announced that candidate filing for the 2022 primary elections will resume on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 8 a.m.
The filing period will be open through Friday, March 4 at noon and also applies for candidates filing for rescheduled municipal elections.
“There are still pending motions to reopen filing for earlier dates for the non-state contests that are not involved in the redistricting, which would be the clerk of court and the sheriff’s races,” said Jasmine Gadsden, Duplin County Board of Elections director.
County and municipal candidate filling will be at the Duplin County Board of Elections, 160 Mallard St. in Kenansville.
“Candidate challengers are suspended for the U.S. House, N.C. House, and N.C. Senate,” Gadsden added. The suspension was ordered on Jan. 11, until a final resolution is reached in the redistricting cases’ litigation.
For more information about candidate filing, contact the DCBOE at 910-296-2170.
Starting next month, The Duplin Times will be featuring a Candidate Q & A to help Duplin voters learn about candidate views, goals, and accomplishments. If you are a candidate and you wish to participate, send your contact information to esellers@ncweeklies.com to get a copy of the questions.