KENANSVILLE — As candidate filing for the 2022 elections came to a close on Friday, March 4, the Duplin County Board of Elections announced the dates for one stop early voting which will start on Thursday, April 28 at the ED Emory Auditorium, 165 Agriculture Drive in Kenansville. The statewide primary election is scheduled for May 17 and the general election will be on Nov. 8.
Duplin voters will find municipal contests, including those rescheduled from last year, on their ballot. During the statewide primary, voters will choose which candidates will be in the general election ballot. The races that will be included in the Nov. 8 ballot are for U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, N.C. General Assembly, N.C. Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.
The following are candidates running on the May 17 races:
County Commissioner Dexter Edwards (Rep) has filed to keep his seat on the Duplin County Board of Commissioners District 2. He is running unopposed.
Republicans Justin Edwards and Landon Tyler Harper will vie for the Duplin County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat.
Republican incumbents Pamela Edwards and David Jones have both filed to retain their respective seats on the Duplin County Board of Education for district 2 and district 3. They are both running unopposed.
Incumbent Katie Quinn Harrell (Dem) has filed for re-election to keep her seat as Duplin County Clerk of Superior Court.
Stratton F. Stokes and John David Jackson will vie for the Republican primary in the sheriffs’ race.
Dexter Fort is the only Democrat to file for the Democrat primary in the sheriffs’ race.
Mayor Kenneth Talton, has filed for re-election and he is being challenged by J. Jerome Newton who is also running for the Town of Mount Olive mayoral seat.
Commissioner Steve Wiggins has filed for re-election and is running unopposed for the Town of Mount Olive Commissioner At-Large seat.
Harlie Carmichael, and Delreese Simmons are both running for Town of Mount Olive Commissioner District 2.
The following candidates will be running in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate: Jen Banwart, Lee A. Brian, Benjamin Griffiths, Charles Moss, Lichia Sibhatu, Patrick Mccrory , Drew Bulecza, Ted Budd, Leonard Bryant, Kenneth Harper Jr., Mark Walker, Marjorie Eastman, David Flaherty, and Debora Tshiovo.
The following candidates will be running in the Democrat primary for U.S. Senate: Cheri Beasley, Constance Johnson, Rett Newton, Chrelle Booker, Greg Antoine, Alyssia Hammond, Tobias Lagrone, Marcus Williams, James Carr Jr., Brendan Maginnis, and Robert Colon. Shannon Bray is the only Liberal candidate running in the primary.
Congressman Greg Murphy will be challenged by Brian Friend, George Papastrat, Tony Cowden, and Eric Earhart in the Republican primary for the U.S. House of Representatives District 3 race. Joe Swartz, and Barbara Gaskins will be running in the Democrat primary for the U.S. House of Representatives District 3 race.
Lucy Inman (Dem), and Richard Dietz (Rep) have filed for NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 3.
Trey Allen, April Wood, and Victoria Prince will vie in the Republican primary for NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5 seat. Sam Ervin is the only candidate that will run in the Democrat primary for the NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5.
Carolyn Thompson (Dem), and Julee Flood (Rep) have filed for NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8.
Beth Freshwater Smith, and Donna Stroud will vie in the Republican primary for the NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9. Brad Salmon is the only candidate that will run in the Democrat primary for the NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9.
Gale Adams (Dem), and John Tyson (Rep) have filed for NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10.
Michael Stading, and Charlton Allen will vie in the Republican primary for the NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11. Darren Jackson is the only candidate that will run in the Democrat primary for the NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11.
Brent Jackson (Rep) has filed for NC State Senate District 9. He is running unopposed.
Wesley Boykin (Dem), and incumbent Jimmy Dixon (Rep) both are the only ones in their respective party who have filed for NC House of Representatives District 4.
Bob Roupe (Rep) filed for NC Superior Court Judge District 4 Seat 2. Mario White (Dem) filed for NC District Court Judge District 4 Seat 1. Morgan Swinson (Rep) filed for NC District Court Judge District 4 Seat 2.
Republican incumbent Ernest Lee will vie Kevin Kiernan in the Republican primary for the District Attorney District 5 seat.
Early voting hours on weekdays will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., starting on April 28. On Sunday, May 1, early voting will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The last day for early voting is Saturday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.