WARSAW — Warsaw First Missionary Baptist Church has held a celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. every year since the official recognition of his birthday as a National Holiday in 1986, and this year was no exception.
The annual event was held on Sunday, Jan. 17 in Warsaw. Organizers were concerned about COVID-19, but still wanted to find a way to continue the legacy of the celebration so they came together and found a way to do so safely. One lead organizer who has been organizing for the last 10 years explained why it was so important to continue the event.
“We wanted to do something even with the pandemic," stated Marie Dixon, chairperson of the planning committee. "He did so much. He marched for us regardless of what was going on, so why shouldn’t we do the same for him? He has done so much for all of America. It’s a way to honor his memory."
Community members interested in participating in the celebration met at the KEMBA building located on Pine Street in Warsaw at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17. Event volunteers directed traffic to line cars up in an organized way, and then Warsaw police officers led the parade of cars to Warsaw First Baptist Church. Everyone stayed in their cars to avoid breaking state-mandated social distancing regulations. The cars were filled with community members, other organizations and nonprofits such as fraternity and sorority members, the local NAACP, and the local Democratic Party.
Music played on loud speakers while event volunteers helped guide cars into an organized manner in the parking lot of the church, where everyone was able to see the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial located in front of the church steps. A parking lot service was then held in his honor. Instead of the clapping of hands, cars beeped their horns to show their solidarity and agreement of the event activities.
When Dixon was asked what she thought Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. would say about the current status of America today, she stated, “I believe he would say, keep on believing, keep on pushing, and most of all don't give up. He would say look at the progress we have made. We can't become discouraged or become complacent. But most of all when we see tyranny and unrest in our world, we must not allow our creative protests to degenerate into physical violence. But as Dr. King said we can't turn back. I grew up in the 60s, no, we can't turn back; there is nowhere to go but forward. The Dream must live on with our children and grandchildren, let us not take advantage of our freedom but let us not become complacent and take it for granted."