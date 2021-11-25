Monday, Nov. 15
First responders with the Pink Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a medical call with EMS.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Sampson County for a brush fire endangering a structure on Reedsford Road. The call was upgraded to a working structure fire. Upon arrival, Warsaw units assisted with water supply and fire attack.
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grass fire on Brooks Quinn Road near Johnson Parker Road. Magnolia Engine 3 arrived found a very small grass fire and quickly extinguished the fire.
Oak Wolfe Volunteer Fire Department, Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Calypso Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a possible commercial structure fire on Sumnerlins Crossroad Road at the Cotton Gin. Oak Wolfe Car 1 arrived on the scene and reported a working cotton picker on fire behind the Cotton Gin. Oak Wolfe Car 1 canceled Calypso Fire units and advised the Pleasant Grove unit to proceed non-emergency traffic. The fire was placed under control quickly.
Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. NC 11 Highway for a two-vehicle moving vehicle collision with possible entrapment, one vehicle on fire, and two possible injuries. Greenevers Engine 1 arrived and started a fire attack, Teachey assisted with the fire attack and removed patients from the vehicles. EMS requested an air medical helicopter, and Greenevers units set up a landing zone at the Greenevers Fire Department. The helicopter landed safely and patient care was transferred to the flight crew.
Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a possible power line down and grass fire. Rose Hill units arrived at the scene controlling the situation quickly.
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department responded to Interstate 40 at the 374 mile marker to assist North Carolina State Highway Patrol with clearing the roadway after an accident involving a deer. Magnolia Engine 3 responded and cleaned the roadway.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Pink Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Albertson Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC involving a light pole. Units arrived and requested Tri-County EMC to repair the light pole.
Calypso Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC. Calypso units assisted with traffic control until released by NCSHP.
First responders with Teachey Volunteer Fire Department responded to a medical call with EMS.
Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and Rose Hill Police Department responded to an MVC with unknown injuries. Rose Hill Car 7 arrived and reported two vehicles, minor damage, and no injuries. Rose Hill Police Department had the cars removed from the roadway.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department snd North Carolina Forestry Service responded to a woods fire on Jackson Store Road. Beulaville units arrived and started extinguishment of the woods fire as well as structure protection. NC Forestry arrived and extinguished the rest of the fire.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to a woods fire on John Taylor Lane. Warsaw units arrived and extinguished the fire. NC Forestry monitored the extinguishment to ensure the fire would not spread.
Thursday, Nov. 18
First responders with Calypso Volunteer Fire Department responded to a medical call with EMS.
Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to a woods fire on Spencer Merritt Road. The Rose Hill unit and NC Forestry arrived and extinguished the fire.
Fountaintown Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Cedar Fork Church Road, for a single vehicle overturned and all persons out of the vehicle. Fountaintown units arrived and found the vehicle off the roadway. They assisted with traffic control until EMS cleared and NCSHP arrived.
First responders with Teachey Volunteer Fire Department responded to a medical call. The patient was treated and loaded into the EMS unit.
Friday, Nov. 19
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department responded to an equipment fire at the intersection of Carlton Chapel Church Road at Henry Best Road. Warsaw Engine 3 and Tanker 1 responded and reported a fully engulfed hay baler with a field fire and started the fire attack. Warsaw Tanker 2, Brush 3, and Command 4 also responded. All units coordinated an aggressive fire attack of the equipment and field fire. The fire was under control in just a few minutes. Duke Energy was called to check a power pole slightly damaged by the fire.
Northeast Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at the construction entrance at River Landing. Northeast Engine 3 and Car 1 arrived at a working vehicle fire, an attack line was deployed and the fire was extinguished.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Teachey Volunteer Fire Department responded to Southeast Avenue for an equipment fire, lawnmower on fire. Teachey Engine 13 arrived at a working fire, an attack line was pulled and the fire was extinguished.
Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, North East Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a commercial structure fire on Town Hall Drive. Greenevers units arrived at a working fire and deployed attack lines to combat the fire, as more units arrived a water supply was established. The fire was quickly controlled. On-call fire marshal assisted with cause and origin. Salvage and overhaul were performed.
Sunday, Nov. 21
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Revelle Road for a two-vehicle head collision with unknown injuries and no pin ins. Units arrived and found the roadway blocked. One patient had minor injuries and another patient had severe injuries. EMS requested an air medical helicopter to respond to the landing pad at the hospital, a second EMS unit also requested to respond to the scene. The patients were transported for medical care. NCSHP conducted an investigation and the roadway was cleared.
Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Garner Chapel Road, for a single-vehicle collision with unknown injuries. Pleasant Grove Utility arrived and found a patient trapped in the vehicle. The patient was extracted and transported to a hospital. Price Town Volunteer Fire Department assisted with closing down Garner Chapel Road at Bennett’s Bridge Road. NCSHP conducted an investigation and the roadway was cleared.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 369 mile marker for an MVC vehicle in the median. Warsaw Engine 1 and Engine 3 along with EMS arrived at the scene and found the vehicle in the barrier cables in the median. The scene was located just over the U.S. 117 Highway overpass. Engine 1 blocked traffic at the scene for EMS protection and Engine 3 set up on the opposite side of the bridge to slow traffic before entering the scene. NCSHP conducted an investigation and road clean-up was completed.
The above reports may not always represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability.