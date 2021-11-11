Wednesday, Nov. 3
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, Duplin County Fire Marshal Office, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on S. Kenansville Bypass between S. NC 11 Highway and Old NC 903, involving a box truck and a farm-type tractor. The responding units controlled traffic and closed down one of the west-bound travel lanes to protect the accident scene.
Fountaintown Volunteer Fire Department responded with automatic aid to Back Swamp Volunteer Fire Department in Onslow County for a residential structure fire on R and B Court, off of NC 111 Highway.
Friday, Nov. 5
Calypso BLS responded to a medical call and assisted EMS. After the patient was loaded into the ambulance all Calypso units cleared the call.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Fire Department, North East Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to a structure fire of an outbuilding in the area of Clement Park. Wallace units arrived and extinguished the fire. Teachey and Rose Hill units were canceled.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to an MVC at the intersection of S. NC 41 Highway and Sam Walton Lane at Walmart, involving two vehicles and unknown injuries. Wallace units assisted the police department with traffic control. EMS cleared with refusals and the vehicles were removed from the scene.
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at the intersection of Old Camp Road and Halls Pond Road, Magnolia Engine 3 arrived on the scene and reported the vehicle off the roadway with active fire. Just a few minutes after arriving the fire was marked under control, units remained on scene to extinguish hot spots and investigate the cause and origin.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Teachey First Responders assisted EMS during a medical call.
Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to a grass and wood fire on Charity Road near Pasture Branch Road. Units arrived and extinguished the fire, NC Forestry investigated the cause and origin of the fire.
Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to Brices Store Road near Ridge Street for a tractor-trailer on fire. Rose Hill Engine 2 responded and the fire was extinguished. The scene was turned over to NCSHP.
Teachey First Responders assisted EMS during a medical call.
Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department, Chinquapin Volunteer EMS, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Pasture Branch Road, for a single vehicle in the ditch and unknown injuries. Greenevers units arrived and assisted with traffic control, EMS reported two persons in the vehicle refusing treatment and transport.
Sunday, Nov. 7
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded to an MVC at the intersection of Norwood Street, US 117 Highway and Southerland Street, NC 41 Highway at the Piggly Wiggly for a vehicle in the roadway, no injuries were reported. Wallace units arrived and cleared the call as Wallace Police Department had the incident under control.
Albertson Volunteer Fire Department, Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire & EMS, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on N. NC 111 Highway near Simmons Mill Road, for two vehicles, with entrapment and one vehicle on fire.
EMS requested air medical helicopter be placed on standby. Albertson Car 1, Engine 2, and Equipment 1 arrived to find the Highway completely blocked, one vehicle overturned, and smoking. There was no active fire. Two patients were trapped in the vehicle.
EMS accessed the patients and requested two air medical helicopters, a second EMS was also dispatched. The patients were extracted from the vehicles. Pleasant Grove Tanker closed down NC 111 Highway at Simmons Mill Road. Pleasant Grove Engine 3 and Albertson Squad 1 went to the Mormon Church to set up the landing zone for air medical helicopters.
Albertson Engine 2 and Pleasant Grove Utility worked the scene. Albertson Equipment assisted with closing NC 111 Highway. Two other patients showed up to the scene, they were picked up and taken to a location to call for help. A third EMS unit was dispatched for these patients, they had minor injuries. Both helicopters landed safely, and patient care was transferred. All vehicles were removed from the scene.
Albertson Volunteer Fire Department responded to Edward Grady Road near Guy Sanderson Road for an MVC, a single vehicle was partially in the ditch and the roadway, no injuries were reported. Albertson Engine 2 responded, a couple of minutes later Duplin County 911 Communications advised the driver of the vehicle was able to get it out of the ditch and left the scene.