Monday, Nov. 8
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department responded to a disabled tractor-trailer on NC 903 Highway at Interstate 40 overpass. Magnolia units arrived and provided traffic control until North Carolina State Highway Patrol arrived.
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department, and Potters Hill Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a field fire. Units arrived and extinguished the fast-moving fire.
Potters Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a woods fire on Church Road. Units arrived and extinguished the fast-moving woods fire.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on S. NC 11 Highway. Wallace Car 1 arrived and found a working vehicle fire, Wallace Engine 5 arrived and pulled a front bumper line to extinguish the fire. Tanker 9 supported with water supply, and Rescue 8 assisted with personnel.
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to Ishmael Frederick Road for a woods fire. Units arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Faison Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Turkey Volunteer Fire Department for a moving vehicle collision with a single-vehicle overturned and unknown injuries. Faison Engine 1 and Rescue 51 arrived and found no injuries. Units assisted with traffic control until released by NCSHP.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to Craven Street for a carbon monoxide alarm, the persons in the home complaining of carbon monoxide related medical problems. Wallace Engine 5 arrived to find the patients in the care of EMS. Fire crews checked the residence for the source of the carbon monoxide, secured the problem, and ventilated the structure.
Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department and Calypso Volunteer Fire Department responded to Patton Street for an equipment fire. Mount Olive Units arrived and extinguished the fire, Calypso units were canceled.
Albertson Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County Fire Marshal Office, Duplin County EMS, and Duplin County Sheriff Office responded to a camper fire that burned out on NC 903 Highway. Albertson Engine 2 arrived to find the camper burned to the ground. The scene was secured for the investigation process by the Fire Marshal’s Office and Sheriff’s Office.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department snd North Carolina Forestry Service responded to a field/brush fire on Henry Middletown Road. Warsaw Tanker 1 arrived to find a large area of fire burning into the woods. The fire was quickly controlled and NC Forestry conducted their investigation.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to a field fire on S. NC 41 Highway. Wallace Engine 5 responded and reported a small fire started by a combine fire. The fire was extinguished.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and Warsaw Police Department responded to W. Best Road for a moving vehicle collision between a vehicle and a farm tractor with unknown injuries. WPD reported patients walking around the scene, Duplin EMS arrived and talked to the patients, all refused transport. Warsaw Engine 3 found the vehicle in the roadway and assisted with traffic control until all vehicles were removed from the scene.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded to a medical assistance call.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to a woods/brush fire on Bowdens Road. Warsaw Brush 3, Tanker 1, and Tanker 2 along with Forestry 1 arrived at the scene and found a small brush fire burning into the woods. The fire was extinguished and the investigation was conducted by Forestry 1.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Interstate 40 at the 362 mile marker westbound lanes for a pickup truck with a trailer overturned and unable to be unhooked. The pickup truck was partly in the roadway. Warsaw Engine 3 provided traffic control. The vehicle was towed from the roadway.
First Responders with Teachey Volunteer Fire Department responded to a traumatic injury call. Teachey Car 7 arrived and reported EMS was handling the call.
First Responders with Pink Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a medical call. Pink Hill units rendered aid until EMS arrived. The patient was loaded into the ambulance and transported for medical care.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle MVC on Interstate 40 with no injuries reported. Warsaw Engine 3 assisted NCSHP with traffic control.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Faison Volunteer Fire Department responded to Spencer Road and Faison Highway for traffic control. Faison Unit 5 controlled traffic.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department responded to NC 24 Highway at Taco Bell for a Hazardous Materials incident. A tractor-trailer drove into a field behind the building and struck an LP Gas line. Warsaw units arrived to find an uncontrolled gas leak. The scene was secured and LP Gas company was contacted to assist with controlling the leak. Warsaw Police Department was contacted to do an investigation and report on the incident.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to a brush, woods fire. Units arrived and began containment of the woods fire cutting off its forward progression. NC Forestry assisted with containment. Wallace units cleared and NC Forestry remained on scene to hit hot spots and continue containment procedures.
Pink Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC involving a motorcycle on Tapp Farm Road. Pink Hill units arrived and reported a single patient walking around. EMS took over patient care upon arrival. Other Pink Hill units controlled traffic around the scene until NCSHP arrived. The patient was transported for medical care.
Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Pasture Branch Road for a single vehicle in the ditch. Greenevers Engine 1 controlled traffic until NCSHP arrived.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and Warsaw Police Department responded to a two-vehicle MVC on College Street. Warsaw units assisted with traffic control until the roadway was cleared.
Friday, Nov. 12
First Responders with Calypso Volunteer Fire Department responded to a medical call with Duplin County EMS. The patient was loaded into the EMS unit and transported for medical care.
Faison Volunteer Fire Department responded to a working vehicle fire. Faison units extinguished the fire and an investigation was conducted.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at their station on S. NC 41 and NC 50 Highway. A vehicle traveling on the roadway had mechanical problems and started smoking, the operator pulled into the fire department’s parking lot. Firefighters pulled Engine 2 out of the bay and had the fire under control in just a few minutes. No injuries were reported.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded to an MVC on Interstate 40 between the 390 and 391 mile marker.
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department, Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS x2, Chinquapin Volunteer EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a three-vehicle MVC at the intersection of S. NC 41 and NC 111 Highway and Catherine Square Road. The first arriving unit reported a two-vehicle head-on collision with a pin-in. The third vehicle rear-ended one of the head-on vehicles. Two air medical helicopters were requested and landed at the helicopter pad at Beulaville Fire Department. An extraction was performed, both patients in serious condition were transported for air medical transport. The third patient was transported to the hospital by Chinquapin EMS.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Faison Volunteer Fire Department, Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a working residential structure fire. Warsaw Engine 3 and Tanker 1 arrived and started fire extinguishment operations. The crew of Engine 3 started an aggressive exterior attack, while the crew of Tanker 1 placed a water curtain on a nearby second structure using the front bumper-mounted monitor, protecting the second structure from catching fire.
Warsaw Tanker 1 and Tanker 2 supplied water to Engine 3 for fire attack, Faison, Kenansville and Magnolia units assisted with fire attack. An unoccupied single-wide mobile home and an outbuilding were destroyed. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended outdoor burning.
Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Brice’s Store Road at Pope Road. Rose Hill Car 1 arrived and reported a vehicle fully engulfed on fire. Rose Hill Engine 2 arrived and began a fire attack. The fire was extinguished and the vehicle was removed from the road.
The above reports may not always represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability.