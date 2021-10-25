Monday, Oct. 18
Teachey First Responders, responded to a medical call. Teachey units arrived and assisted EMS with patient care, loading the patient was loaded into the EMS unit.
Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to assist EMS with a medical call, once they got the patient loaded they responded to Jimmy Jerome Park to set up a landing zone for air medical helicopter. The air medical helicopter landed safely patient care was exchanged and the helicopter took off safely to a local advanced care medical center.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Calypso Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department, Faison Volunteer Fire Department, Smith Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and Duplin County EMS responded to a structure fire. During the response Calypso Car 1 advised smoke showing, EMS arrived on scene and advised flames showing, structure on the ground. As units arrived fire attack and water supply were started. The fire was under control in just a few minutes and Mount Olive units were released. Once the fire was extinguished completely, Duplin County Fire Marshal Office started an investigation.
North East Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a MVC on South N.C. 41. This was dispatched as a vehicle versus a pedestrian, North East units arrived and advised they have a two vehicle MVC with major damage to both vehicles, no pedestrian involved with two green tag (walking wounded) patients. North East units set up traffic control, EMS arrived and started patient care, one patient refused transport to the hospital while the second was transported to the emergency room for evaluation and treatment. Once NCSHP arrived, the investigation was completed and the roadway was cleared.
Calypso Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a MVC on N.C. 403 near North Duplin High School. Units arrived in the area and was unable to locate any type of MVC, some skid marks were found at the intersection of N.C. 403 and North Duplin School Road. That area was checked with a thermal imaging camera still no vehicle found.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Teachey First Responders responded to a medical call. They arrived and assisted EMS. The patient had been loaded into the EMS unit.
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to Nash Johnson Pond Road for a woods fire rekindle from the weekend. Forestry 1 arrived and advised the fire was still confined within the plow lines. They also advised they have been checking on this fire daily.
Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to Bridge Road for a vehicle fire. During response, a firefighter arrived on scene and advised working vehicle fire. Pleasant Grove units arrived and began fire attack. All fire and hot spots were extinguished.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded to Willard Railroad Street in Pender County, providing mutual aid to Penderlea Volunteer Fire Department for a brush fire. Penderlea requested for tanker and brush truck. Units responded and assisted in fire containment and extinguishment.
Calypso BLS responded to a medical call. They arrived and assisted EMS. The patient was loaded into the EMS unit.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, North East Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and Wallace Police Department responded to Bray Street for a residential structure fire. Minutes after dispatch, a firefighter arrived on scene and advised there were flames and smoke, showing it was a working fire. Fire units arrived snd started fire attack. Teachey snd Rose Hill units arrived and established a water supply while North East units assisted. Once all the fire had been extinguished unit completed salvage and overhaul. An investigation began into cause and origin.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and the State Highway Patrol responded to a MVC on Interstate 40 involving a truck pulling a camper with unknown injuries. Minutes later, Duplin County EMS 1 arrived and advised two green-tag patients (walking wounded) out of the vehicle, and the vehicle and camper were off the roadway. Magnolia Engine 3 responded. Once on scene, Warsaw Engine 1 was canceled. Magnolia units shut down one lane of the interstate to make room for the tow company to work.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department responded to a medical assistance call. Once on scene, they assisted the EMS unit. The patient was loaded for transport.
Faison Volunteer Fire Department responded to a MVC at the intersection of Faison Highway and Giddinsville Road in Sampson County. Faison Engine 1 arrived on scene and controlled traffic. Rescue 51 and Unit 5 also responded.
Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Oak Wolfe Volunteer Fire Department, Albertson Volunteer Fire Department, Price Town Volunteer Fire Department and Duplin County EMS responded to a possible residential structure fire on White Flash Road. EMS arrived first and advised this was a woods fire, not a structure fire. All mutual aid was canceled and North Carolina Forestry Service was added to the call. The Forestry Service deployed the plow to cut a fire break to contain the fire.
Teachey First Responders, responded to a medical call. Once on scene, they assisted EMS with patient care and loading of the patient.
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a MVC on Sumnerlins Crossroad Road; it was a single vehicle with unknown injuries. EMS arrived first and advised a vehicle was off the roadway, two green-tag patients were out of the vehicle; they advised Engine 1 that there was no fluids leaking or no other dangers. Kenansville Engine 1 arrived and started traffic control. They advised that a light pole had been struck and a telephone box had been destroyed in the crash. They requested Tri-County EMC and the phone company to respond.
Friday, Oct. 22
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded to South N.C. 11 at Dayspring Assisted Living for a commercial fire alarm activation. Wallace units arrived and found a false alarm.
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire alarm activation. Kenansville units arrived and found a false alarm.
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department and the North Carolina Forestry Service responded to Nash Johnson Pond Road for a brush fire rekindle. N.C. Forestry arrived and cancelled all responding units as the fire was contained within the fire break.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to a grass fire on Interstate 40 at the 369 mile marker. Warsaw units arrived and found a small grass fire that was quickly extinguished. N.C. Forestry responded to review the fire.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded to Dayspring Assisted Living on South N.C. 11 for a commercial fire alarm activation. Wallace Engine 5 arrived and found a false alarm.
Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department and Duplin County EMS responded to an abandoned residential structure fire on Spencer Merritt Road. Rose Hill Car 1 arrived and advised all units of a working fire, fully involved. As units arrived fire attack was started. The fire was brought under control in just a few minutes and a request was made for the on-call fire marshal to respond to assist with cause and origin. Once the fire and hot spots were extinguished all automatic aid units were released. Rose Hill units remained on scene to complete salvage and overhaul and assisted the fire marshal with the investigation.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded to South Norwood Street at Southerland Dental for a tree on fire. Wallace QR 7 responded and were directed to Clement Park behind Southerland Dental by Wallace Police Department. The fire was extinguished.
Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a MVC on U.S. 117 near Duplin Memorial Gardens; a single vehicle was overturned with possible entrapment. EMS arrived and advised vehicle overturned in the ditch; no one was around the vehicle. Teachey and Rose Hill units arrived shortly after EMS, the area was searched; no patients found.
Saturday 10/23
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and Wallace Police Department responded to a MVC at the intersection of Southerland Street and Norwood Street at the Piggly Wiggly, two vehicles unknown injuries unknown entrapment. Wallace Engine 6 and Rescue 8 responded and arrived, they assisted EMS and started traffic control to assist PD. Teachey Engine 12 was cancelled. Wallace PD finished the investigation; patients were transported and vehicles removed from the roadway.
Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a MVC on Wellstown Road, a passenger vehicle versus a tractor trailer unknown injuries, unknown entrapments. Rose Hill Rescue 6 arrived and advised one driver on scene the other driver ran from the scene. Rose Hill and Teachey units closed the roadway down while NCSHP investigated the incident and cleared the roadway.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to a brush fire on Scott’s Store Road. Pleasant Grove Engine 2 and Brush 1 arrived on scene snd advised N.C. Forestry could cancel they had the fire under control.
Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department responded to North N.C. 11 and N.C. 903 at Guilford Mills for a commercial fire alarm activation. Sarecta Engine 3 arrived and found a false alarm activation.
Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, North East Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a vehicle fire endangering a structure on Pasture Branch Road. Greenevers Engine 1 arrived with a working vehicle with and smoke showing from the structure, Engine 1 quickly got the fire under control and mostly extinguished, all automatic aid companies were downgraded to non-emergency traffic but continued responding. There was some damage to the structure but did not fully burn, the car was a total loss. Once all fire was extinguished all automatic aid departments were released. A request was made for the on call Duplin County Fire Marshal to respond to assisted with the investigation.
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a MVC on East N.C. 24 near North Dobson Chapel Road for a single vehicle in the ditch with unknown injuries. A Kenansville Police Officer arrived on scene and advised there were six patients — two adults and four juveniles — minor injuries only. EMS requested an additional two EMS units be dispatched, Kenansville Engine 1 and Engine 3 arrived and temporarily closed down the roadway until all patients could be cared for and transported to the hospital. One lane was reopened to all traffic. NCSHP completed the investigation and the vehicle was removed from the scene.
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department, Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department, Lyman Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and Beulaville Police Department responded to West Main Street at McDonalds for a commercial structure fire in the kitchen. Dispatch 911 Communications advised Beulaville Car 1 that the manager said the fire had been extinguished, just some light smoke and the alarm system was active. Beulaville Car 1 advised to have Beulaville units respond and have automatic aid departments stand by. Beulaville Engine 1 arrived and a ventilation fan was placed in service.