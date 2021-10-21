Monday, Oct. 11
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department responded to the intersection of NC 903 Highway and US 117 Highway at Smalltown, for a disabled vehicle blocking the roadway. Magnolia Engine 3 responded and controlled traffic until a tow company removed the vehicle from the roadway.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on US 117 Highway and NC 50 Highway near Bowden Road. Warsaw Battalion 1 arrived and reported a single-vehicle accident with two minor injuries.
Beulaville, Lyman and Chinquapin volunteer fire departments along with EMS responded to a structure fire on Quinn Store Road near Old Chinquapin Road. First responders reported a shed on fire behind a vacant residential structure. The fire endangering the wood line was controlled quickly upon the firefighter’s arrival.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Oak Wolfe Volunteer Fire Department, EMS and NC State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of Whitfield Road and Garners Chapel Road. Oak Wolfe Car 5 arrived on the scene and reported a minor injury.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department responded to Orville Street at Skilled Creations for a commercial fire alarm activation. Warsaw Battalion 1 arrived on the scene, reporting smoke in the building from a cooking incident. Warsaw Engine 3 and Engine 4 responded. A ventilation fan was deployed to the door of the structure to remove the smoke and the alarm system was reset.
North East Volunteer Fire Department responded to an illegal burn on Oakey Branch Lane. North East Car 1 arrived and reported the fire was out. The on-call fire marshal was requested as this has been an ongoing problem in the past few months.
Pin Hook Volunteer Fire Department, EMS and NC State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on S. NC 50 Highway at Tim Cavenaugh Lane for a single vehicle with unknown injuries. Pin Hook Engine 1 arrived and reported all the car occupants were out of the vehicle. Units assisted EMS with patient care and controlled traffic.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department, EMS and Beulaville Police Department responded to the intersection of W. Main Street and Wilson Avenue for a tractor-trailer that pulled down power lines, believed to be live on the ground. Beulaville PD controlled the situation and canceled all units.
Friday, Oct. 15
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, EMS, and NC State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on NC 24 Highway. Warsaw units assisted EMS with patient care and traffic control.
Greenevers, Rose Hill, Teachey, North East and Wallace volunteer fire departments, along with EMS responded to a commercial structure fire on Murray Place Lane off of S. NC 11 Highway, for a chicken house on fire. First in fire unit reported working fire. A tanker shuttle was set up for water supply, while extinguishment took place.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department and NC Forestry Service responded to Revelle Road for a brush fire. Warsaw Tanker 2 arrived to find a small fire in the edge of the wood line and the fire was extinguished. Warsaw turned over the scene to NCFS.
Kenansville and Sarecta volunteer fire departments, EMS and NC State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of Kenansville Bypass and NC 24 Highway called in by NCSHP. Duplin County Fire Marshal FM2 found two vehicles with major damage and unknown injuries. Kenansville and Sarecta units assisted with patient care, traffic control and scene clean up.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Calypso Volunteer Fire Department responded with automatic aid to Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department for a working residential structure fire on Claytor Street. Units completed extinguishment of the fire and assisted with salvage and overhaul.
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to S. NC 50 Highway for a brush fire. Kenansville Engine 2 arrived and found a small brush fire and was able to completely extinguish the fire.
Potters Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to Sarecta Road for a brush fire. Potters Hill Car 3 arrived and found three large piles of tree debris burning. Due to heavy winds from a cold front moving through the area, the fire was getting out of control. A tanker was requested from Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department as units started the fire attack.
Teachey and Rose Hill volunteer fire departments, EMS, and NC State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Interstate 40 at the 384 mile marker in the median, for a single vehicle overturned with unknown injuries. A Duplin County Sheriff deputy arrived on the scene and reported the MVC was just west of the 384 mile marker. All car occupants were out of the vehicle. Teachey and Rose Hill units arrived and set up a protection zone on the east and westbound lanes to provide cover for EMS and law enforcement officers. A patient was transported for medical care.
Wallace, Teachey and Rose Hill volunteer fire departments along with EMS and NC State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of S. NC 41 Highway and Calico Bay Road for a vehicle overturned with a patient still inside.
Wallace Engine 5 and Rescue 8 provided patient care upon arrival. Rose Hill Rescue 6 and Teachey units controlled traffic. Patients were transported for medical care.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department, EMS and NC State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Stocking Head Road with two vehicles and unknown injuries, no pin-ins. Greenevers units arrived and assisted with traffic control.
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, NCFS responded to a brush fire on Nash Johnson Pond Road. As Magnolia units arrived they requested Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department for a tanker to assist with the water supply. NCFS deployed the plow and began to apply a fire break around the fire for containment. Units extinguished spot fires around the fire break and containment the bulk of the fire.
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Plantation Drive. Magnolia Engine 3 arrived and found the fire out on arrival. An investigation was completed and the hot spot extinguished.