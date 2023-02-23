Sunday, Feb. 12

Warsaw VFD, Faison VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Warsaw Police Department responded to a residential structure fire on Center Street. WPD reported a visible working fire. Units extinguished the fire.

The above reports may not always represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability.

David Miller is the Duplin County Fire News director. Fire News reports are compiled with the assistance of the fire news staff.