Sunday, Feb. 12
Warsaw VFD, Faison VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Warsaw Police Department responded to a residential structure fire on Center Street. WPD reported a visible working fire. Units extinguished the fire.
Wallace VFD, Northeast VFD, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 385-mile marker on the ramp for a vehicle overturned MVC. Wallace Chief 1 arrived and found one minor injury outside the vehicle. Wallace and Northeast units controlled traffic on the ramp for scene protection.
Monday, Feb. 13
Northeast VFD responded to Loblolly Court for a Carbon Monoxide alarm activation. Northeast units arrived and investigated the alarm. The alarm was from an LP Gas leak, the gas company was contacted and the scene was turned over to them.
Wallace VFD responded to S. NC 11 Highway in Pender County to assist Union Rescue with traffic control due to an MVC. Wallace units arrived and controlled traffic.
Albertson VFD, Pleasant Grove VFD, Pleasant Grove EMS, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to NC 111 and 903 Highway near Bill Sutton Road for an MVC. Minor injuries were found. Traffic was controlled.
Beulaville VFD, Sarecta VFD, Potters Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Beulaville Police Department responded to Ceil Court for a commercial structure fire at an apartment complex, advising the exhaust fan in the bathroom exploded and was smoking. Beulaville Car 5 arrived and advised to cancel all automatic aid. An attic ladder was placed in to check the attic space, a small fire was found and a water can was used to extinguish the fire. Crews used a saws-all to remove some of the ceiling trees and drywall to ensure the fire area was out. The scene was turned over to the property management.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Kenansville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to E. NC 24 Highway at Paul Ed Dail Road for a two-vehicle MVC with injuries. Kenansville units controlled traffic and secured the working area.
Beulaville VFD responded to Durwood Evans Road for a field fire. Beulaville Car 7 called it in and reported a fire in the center of the three-acre field. Beulaville units extinguished the fire.
Kenansville VFD, Sarecta VFD responded to N. Kenansville Bypass at the intersection of N. NC 11 and 903 Highway for a brush fire. DCFM 3 on the scene reported a small fire. Units extinguished the fire.
Rose Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Rosemary Road for an MVC. Rose Hill units controlled traffic.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Pleasant Grove VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Garner Chapel Road for a vehicle overturned MVC. Pleasant Grove units found the overturned vehicle in the woods on fire, also a woods fire. North Carolina Forestry Service was requested to respond. The roadway was closed during the incident. The fire was extinguished and the vehicle was removed.
Albertson VFD, Duplin County EMS, Duplin County Fire Marshal Office, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to N. NC 111 Highway for an MVC. Albertson units reported a vehicle overturned several times at a high rate of speed, and there was an ejection. Eastcare Air Medical also responded originally to an LZ near the scene but was diverted to ECU Health Duplin Hospital.
Potters Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Potters Hill Loop Road for an MVC involving one patient. Potters Hill Car 4 canceled all Potters Hill units and had EMS proceed.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Mount Olive VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Rones Chapel Road for a vehicle overturned MVC. Mount Olive units controlled traffic.
Magnolia VFD responded to Teachey Mac Road for an illegal burn. Magnolia units extinguished the fire.
Warsaw VFD responded to Brewer Boulevard, Apartment 17 for gasoline odor. Warsaw units arrived and checked the apartment for odor. Once it was determined to be safe, all Warsaw units cleared the call.
Magnolia VFD responded to Nash Johnson Pond Road for a tree in the roadway. Magnolia units cleared the tree from the road.
Friday, Feb. 17
Faison VFR responded with mutual aid to Sampson County for an MVC with a pin-in on Giddensville Road. Faison canceled units not on scene. There was no pin-in, only minor injuries.
Faison VFR responded with mutual aid to Sampson County on Calvin Hobbs Road for an MVC. Faison units found a single vehicle in the ditch and a person with a minor injury. Faison units controlled traffic and assisted EMS with patient care.
Warsaw VFD responded to E. Pierce Street for a service call, about smoke in the bathroom that smells like chemicals. Warsaw units checked the structure. After an investigation, the structure was deemed safe.
Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to Southerland Street for an MVC. Wallace units assisted with patient care and traffic control.