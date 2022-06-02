Monday, May 23
Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Chicken Neck Road for an MVC involving a passenger vehicle and a school bus. Unknown injuries were reported. Teachey units arrived and found a Duplin County School Bus that was rear-ended by a passenger vehicle. Once all patients had been checked out and were released by NCSHP.
Sarecta VFD, Beulaville VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to S. Williams Road for a grass fire. The fire was extinguished all Sarecta units cleared the call.
Fountaintown FD responded to Fountaintown Road for a generator on fire. Fountaintown Engine 2 arrived and quickly extinguished the fire.
Kenansville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of S. NC 50 Highway and Cool Springs Road. A vehicle crashed into a tree. All patients were out of the vehicle. Kenansville Squad 1 assisted with traffic control.
Pleasant Grove VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC. Pleasant Grove units controlled traffic and checked on patients.
Beulaville VFD responded to Sandlin Road for an electrical emergency. Beulaville Car 1 reported tree limbs on the power lines. The homeowner reached out to the power company.
Beulaville VFD responded to the intersection of Sarecta Road and Sandridge Road for a vehicle fire. The fire was out on arrival.
Wallace VFD and Teachey VFD responded with mutual aid to Pender County for a rekindle of a structure fire on Jonestown Road. Wallace Engine 6, Wallace Tanker 6, and Teachey Engine 13 arrived and assisted Pender County units.
Tuesday, May 24
Beulaville VFD responded to the helicopter landing pad behind their station to set up a landing zone for air medical at the request of EMS for a traumatic injury. The helicopter landed safely and transported the patient to a trauma center.
Wallace VFD responded to S. NC 11 Highway and Old Wilmington Road for a vehicle fully engulfed in fire. Wallace Engine 5 extinguished the fire.
Wednesday, May 25
North East VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of S. NC 41 Highway and Hanchey Road. North East units arrived and assisted with traffic control.
Kenansville VFD responded to S. NC 50 Highway and DS Williamson Road for a call. No further information was available at press time.
Beulaville VFD, Chinquapin VFD, Lyman VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Durwood Evens Road for a residential structure fire. The caller advised heavy smoke was showing. During response caller, called back and advised flames visible from the roof. Beulaville Car 1 took command and reported a single wide mobile home fully engulfed. Two attack lines were placed into service and the fire was quickly extinguished.
Thursday, May 26
Faison VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on N. US 117 and NC 50 Highway, for a single vehicle down an embankment. Faison Engine 1 arrived and found everyone out of the vehicle. No injuries. A Duplin County Sheriff’s deputy stood on the scene for NCSHP.
Friday, May 27
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Interstate 40. RV pulling a passenger vehicle in the ditch. Unknown injuries were reported. Warsaw units arrived and found no injuries.
Warsaw VFD responded to Lanefield Road at Warsaw Health and Rehab for a commercial fire alarm activation. Warsaw Battalion 2 arrived and advised false alarm activation, a resident pulled a pull station alarm. All Warsaw units cleared the call.
Sarecta VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle collision into a tree on N. NC 11 and 903 Highway near Becton Mobile Home Park Lane. One injury was reported. Sarecta Car 1 arrived and found the vehicle and a driver leaving the scene, heading toward Kenansville. Sarecta units stood by with a witness until NCSHP arrived. Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and Kenansville Police Department assisted with tracking down and stopping the vehicle.
Saturday, May 28
Fountaintown FD responded to Albert J. Ellis Airport Road at Albert J. Ellis Airport for an airplane on fire. Fountaintown Engine 1 responded but was canceled within a couple of minutes.
Rose Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Spencer Merritt Road at Wellstown Road for a motorcycle versus a dog MVC. Rose Hill Car 1 arrived and advised minor injury. Rose Hill Rescue 6 arrived and assisted with traffic control.
Magnolia VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Magnolia Police Department responded to S. Railroad Street at the Jiffy Mart for a child locked inside a vehicle. Magnolia units were canceled. The child was removed from the vehicle.
Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Calico Bay Road. Teachey Car 4 reported a vehicle in the ditch. No injuries.
Sarecta VFD, Beulaville VFD, Kenansville VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to S. Williams Road for a barn on fire. The fire was controlled and Duplin County Fire Marshal conducted their investigation.
Warsaw VFD, Faison VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Chelly Street for a grass fire endangering a structure and reported a fence burning. Warsaw Battalion 1 reported a mattress on fire in the backyard. Warsaw Engine 3 extinguished the fire.
Fountaintowna FD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single motorcycle MVC, with two minor injuries at the intersection of Fountaintown Road and Charles Wood Road. Fountaintown Rescue 12 assisted with patient care and traffic control.
Magnolia VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Interstate 40 for a vehicle overturned.
Potters Hill VFD responded with mutual aid to Jones County (Hargetts Crossroad VFD) for an MVC with a pin in, on US 258 Highway at Jessie Jones Lane.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle MVC with the vehicle in the ditch and two minor injuries on N. US 117 & NC 50 Highway. Warsaw units assisted with traffic control.