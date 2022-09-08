Monday, Aug. 29
Rose Hill VFD responded to Yellow Cut Road for a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, Rose Hill units reported the fire had been extinguished.
Pleasant Grove VFD, Albertson VFD, Oak Wolfe VFD, Pricetown VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Woodland Church Road for a commercial structure fire in a swine house. Albertson Car 1 reported the fire was extinguished. All automatic aid units cleared the call. Pleasant Grove units assisted with ventilation and checked for extension.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Pin Hook VFD responded to S. NC 50 Highway for a tree in the roadway blocking both lanes of traffic. Pin Hook units cleared the tree from the roadway.
Wallace VFD responded to Norwood Street at Southerland Street for a disabled tractor trailer. Wallace units arrived and assisted with traffic control. Once the tractor-trailer was removed from the roadway all Wallace units cleared the call.
Magnolia VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. NC 903 Highway for an MVC involving a tractor-trailer blocking the roadway, patient(s) with minor injuries were checked.
Wallace VFD responded mutual aid to Pender County on Jonestown Road for a dump truck in some power lines, with lines across the roadway. Wallace units assisted with closing the roadway until the lines could be removed from the roadway.
Kenansville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to E. NC 24 Highway at Gurman Powell Road for a two-vehicle MVC with unknown injuries. Kenansville units reported the two vehicles had minor damage and were blocking one lane of travel, units controlled the traffic until released by NCSHP.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Kenansville VFD responded to a vehicle fire at the intersection of Main Street at Cooper Street. Kenansville Police Department on scene advising a brake booster on fire and leaking fluid. Kenansville units arrived and found the fire out, units checked for heat and cooled the brake booster off.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Oak Wolfe VFD responded to Buck Hill Road at Kinsey Mill Road for a grass fire. Oak Wolfe Engine 2 arrived and advised to cancel all other units as they could handle the call. The fire was extinguished.
Wallace VFD, North East VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 385 mile marker for an MVC involving a motorcycle. Duplin County EMS requested to contact air medical helicopter to respond to the landing zone at North East Fire Station. Fire units arrived and closed the Interstate.
North East VFD responded from the scene of the MVC on I-40 back to their station to set up a landing zone for AirLink Air Medical Helicopter.
Kenansville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Farrior School Road for an MVC, crash alert notification unknown injuries. Duplin EMS arrived and reported a single vehicle off the roadway with all occupants out of the vehicle.
Friday, Sept. 2
Faison VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of Main Street and Center Street with vehicles’ debris in the roadway. Faison units reported vehicles out of the roadway. No injuries. Faison command requested NCDOT for the stop light that was on flash, which possibly contributed to the crash.
Kenansville VFD, Magnolia VFD, Sarecta VFD, Chinquapin VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to S. NC 50 Highway for a commercial structure fire in an agricultural building. Kenansville units arrived and found a small fire in a litter shed. Once the fire had been extinguished all units cleared the call.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Beulaville VFD responded to Howard’s Farm Road for a possible gas leak. Beulaville units arrived and checked the home for carbon monoxide. The home was deemed safe and all Beulaville units cleared the call.
Wallace VFD, Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. NC 41 Highway and Old Camp Road for a tractor-trailer overturned. Wallace firefighters reported a tractor-trailer loaded with corn overturned in the roadway. Units closed the highway. A request was made for Duplin County Emergency Management and the North Carolina Department of Transportation with a load of sand for a large active fuel leak. The vehicle was removed and the fuel spill was cleaned up.
Sunday, Sept. 4
Sarecta VFD, Beulaville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of E. NC 24 and S. Williams Road for a two-vehicle MVC with one patient unconscious. Units assisted EMS and controlled traffic.
Chinquapin VFD, Lyman VFD, Beulaville VFD, North East VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to an illegal burn endangering a structure on NC 41 & 50 Highway across from Family Dollar. Chinquapin Engine 11 arrived and canceled all units not at the scene. Reported a small debris fire. Chinquapin Car 1 requested the on-call Fire Marshal for the illegal burn. Once the fire was out all Chinquapin units cleared the call.
Magnolia VFD responded to S. US 117 Highway for an illegal burn. Magnolia Engine 3 arrived and found the property owner was burning yard debris. The owner had the fire under control. All Magnolia units cleared the call.