Monday, Jan. 31
Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department, Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department, and Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department responded to N. Williams Road for a field and equipment fire. Requested brush trucks and tankers from Beulaville and Kenansville.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Faison Volunteer Fire Department and Duplin County EMS responded to a vehicle fire on Carrolls Farm Lane. Warsaw units arrived, Warsaw Tanker 2 started fire attack. All automatic aid units were canceled.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Garners Chapel Road with two vehicles in the roadway and unknown injuries.
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a field fire on W. Wards Bridge Road. Kenansville Engine 2 responded and requested Oak Wolfe Volunteer Fire Department, once Kenansville Engine 2 arrived on scene they requested another brush truck and forestry. Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department dispatched for a brush truck and North Carolina Forestry Service dispatched as well. Kenansville command requested a plow respond to the scene. The fire was contained, and the scene was turned over to NC Forestry.
Faison Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Sampson County for a structure fire with smoke showing on Preacher Henry Road. During response Faison units reported heavy smoke showing from the area.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Butterball Road and the bridge, for a single vehicle in the roadway and minor injuries.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and Wallace Police Department responded to an MVC vehicle versus a pedestrian in the parking lot of CVS on Norwood Street. The Wallace Police Department arrived and canceled all Wallace units.
Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Northeast Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department and Duplin County EMS responded to Pasture Branch Road at Eric Brown Lane for a residential structure fire. Northeast Car 6 arrived and found a grass/woods fire that had burned up to and under a single wide mobile home. Units simultaneously attacked the fire under and around the trailer and the fire burning into the woods. The Duplin County Fire Marshal was requested to respond to the scene. The fire was extinguished and the Fire Marshal conducted an investigation.
Calypso Volunteer Fire Department, Faison Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department, Smith Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and Duplin County EMS responded to Purdee’s Diesel for a tractor trailer on fire near the commercial structure. Calypso Engine 1 arrived and found a small fire under the hood of the tractor, it was quickly extinguished minimizing the damage to the tractor. Once the investigation into cause and origin had been completely all units cleared the call.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Pender County on N. US 117 Highway at N. Chubb Road for an MVC with one vehicle in a ditch and two people inside the vehicle. All Wallace units canceled per Pender County command.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to Revelle Road for a woods fire. Warsaw Tanker 1 responded and found a large area of fire burning into the woods, they quickly attacked the fire. Other units arrived and together controlled the fire.
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department responded to Marlene Lane and Catherine Square Road for an illegal burn. Beulaville Brush arrived and extinguished the pile of trash that was burning.
Fountaintown Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Onslow County on Floyd Pond Lane for a grass fire.
Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department responded to Sarecta Road for a field fire that was out of control. Sarecta Brush and Tanker arrived and reported the fire burning into the woods. Sarecta command requested Duplin County Fire Marshal to assist with investigation.
Pin Hook Volunteer Fire Department and Back Swamp Volunteer Fire Department responded to Back Swamp Road for a field fire endangering a structure. Pin Hook Engine 1 arrived and started fire attack near the structure. Pin Hook command requested North Carolina Forestry Service to respond to the scene and for Duplin County Fire Marshal to call them.
Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a structure fire on Bay Road. Greenevers Engine 2 arrived and started fire attack. Greenevers command requested Duplin County Fire Marshal to assist with investigation. The fire was extinguished. Salvage, overhaul and investigation were completed.
Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Tram Road near Scott Store Road for two vehicles, one overturned and unknown injuries. Pleasant Grove Car 2 on scene requesting one truck to close Tram Road at Scott Store Road and one truck at Red Hill Road and Tram Road.
Friday, Feb. 4
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department responded to Interstate 40 at the 367 mile marker, east bound for a grass fire, 911 caller reported smoke in the area. Warsaw Tanker 1 and Brush 3 responded to the area, a controlled burn on Charlie Fredrick Road was found to be producing smoke on Interstate 40.
Northeast Volunteer Fire Department, Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of S. NC 41 Highway and Jack Dale Road. Tanker overturned, smell of gas and unable to locate the driver. Wallace Police Department on scene advising driver entrapped, Northeast and Wallace units arrived and began extraction of the driver. S. NC 41 Highway closed from Rivenbarktown Road to the main entrance to River Landing and Jack Dale Road closed from Rivenbarktown Road to S. NC 41 Highway. The tanker was tar, not gas or fuel.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department, Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department, Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department and Duplin County EMS responded to N. Williams Road for a structure fire, camper and shed on fire. Sarecta Car 7 arrived and found heavy smoke showing, working fire. Sarecta Engine 1 arrived and started fire attack, the call was placed under control about 10 minutes after arriving. Once all fire was extinguished and salvage, overhaul, and investigating completed all units cleared the call.
Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on US 117 Highway between Bay Road and John Deere Road, possibly two vehicles with one on fire and unknown injuries. Teachey Engine 13 arrived confirmed one vehicle fire and possibly multiple vehicles involved. EMS requesting air medical, one patient pinned in the vehicle. Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded to Wallace Rose Hill High School to set up a landing zone for air medical. All patients were transported for medical care. NCSHP conducted an investigation and the roadway reopened.
Sunday, Feb. 6
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC.
Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on S. NC 11 Highway at Register Mill. Greenevers Engine 2 arrived to a fully involved vehicle fire and began extinguishment. Once all fire was extinguished and the investigation completed all Greenevers units cleared the call.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded to an illegal burn on Northeast Railroad Street per Wallace Police Department. Wallace QR 7 arrived and extinguished to small fire.
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department, Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS x 3 plus EMS Supervisor, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. Kenansville Bypass and E. NC 24 Highway, for a three-vehicle MVC with multiple injuries and one ejection. An air medical helicopter was requested. S. Kenansville Bypass closed at N. NC 11 and 903 Highway and E. NC 24 Highway closed at Paul Ed Dale Road. Once the accident was cleared up and all traffic detours closed, all units cleared the call.
Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle MVC with unknown injuries and one vehicle partially in the roadway at the intersection of Ramsey Street (US 117 Highway) and Bay Road. Teachey units arrived and reported two minor injuries and started traffic control.