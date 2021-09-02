The following reports are for the week of Aug. 23 through Aug. 29.
Monday, Aug. 23
- Fountaintown Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Onslow County for an MVC with pin-in at Edgewater Drive and NC 111 Highway. All Fountaintown units were canceled before they could respond from their station.
- Calypso Volunteer Fire Department, Faison Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC, 3 vehicles at the intersection of Trade Street and US 117 Highway unknown injuries or pin-ins. Calypso Engine 2 and Faison Engine 2 arrived simultaneously and started evaluating patients. Faison Engine 2 was released by Calypso Command and they returned to their station. Calypso units continue to assist EMS and control traffic till they were released by NCSHP, all units have cleared the call and returned to service.
- Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department dispatched to Autumn Village on N. NC 41 Highway for a commercial fire alarm activation. Beulaville Car 1 arrived and advised some smoke in the kitchen set the alarm off, no fire, and the call was under control. All units were canceled and remained in their station.
- Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department responded to a commercial fire alarm activation water flow alarm, on Bruce Costin Road at US Cold Storage. Warsaw Engine 3 arrived and talked to maintenance that advised they were working on the system and it was a false alarm activation. All units cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Pender County for a structure fire on Mallard Roost Drive, shed on fire. All Wallace units were canceled during response and returned to their station.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
- Faison Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residential fire alarm activation on NC 50 & US 117 Highway. Faison Car 4 arrived and advised nothing showing, upon investigation it’s was determined to be a false alarm activation due to a faulty sensor, and the homeowner was advised to contact the alarm company to replace the sensor. All units clear the call and returned to their station.
- Faison Volunteer Fire Department responded to 5 Connector Road for an overturned tractor-trailer. Faison Engine 2 and Rescue 51 arrived and found a tractor-trailer loaded with wood chips overturned in the turn lane not blocking the roadway. Faison units set up traffic cones to block the turn lane and cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to Rose Hill United Methodist Church for a possible commercial structure fire, the Oder of smoke in the structure no smoke or fire visible. Rose Hill Car 1 arrived to find nothing showing from the exterior out investigating, all mutual aid units advised to remain at their station. All mutual aid units were canceled while Rose Hill units continued to investigate the cause of the smell, nothing was found and all Rose Hill units cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a Yellow Cut Road at Valley Protein for a commercial structure fire. Rose Hill Engine 2 arrived and advised nothing showing from a multi-story commercial structure, all mutual aid was placed on stand by. Teachey units arrived just behind Rose Hill, a fire was located and all units on scene assisted in the fire attack, the fire was brought under control and mutual aid units were canceled. Teachey units were released and all Rose Hill units cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Interstate 40 westbound 368 mile marker vehicle off the roadway in the wood line, with unknown injuries. Warsaw Command 4 and Engine 3 arrived to find the vehicle being removed from the wood line by a tow truck and EMS checking for patients. All Warsaw units cleared quickly and returned to their station.
- Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and Kenansville Police Department responded to Madison’s Restaurant on Main Street for a commercial structure fire, smell of smoke in the structure. KPD arrived and advised possible malfunction in the hood system no smoke or fire was visible. Kenansville Engine 1 arrived and Car 3 assumed command and downgraded all responding units. The call was quickly controlled and ruled a good intent call and all responding units canceled. All units cleared the call and returned to their stations.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
- Potters Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle MVC with two injuries one possibly ejected on Wagon Ford Road. Potters Hill Rescue 1 arrived and assisted EMS with patient care and traffic control. Once NCSHP arrived all Potters Hill units cleared the call and returned to service.
- Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a commercial vehicle livestock tractor-trailer disabled on E. NC 24 Highway at Blizzardtown Road. The livestock needing water as the cooling system was not working. Beulaville Brush responded and sprayed the livestock down with water while the company got a new tractor to finish out the trip. All Beulaville units cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Fountaintown Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Back Swamp Volunteer Fire Department in Onslow County for a residential structure fire on Dell Brock Road. During the response, all Fountaintown units were canceled and have cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Pin Hook Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of Lightwood Bridge Road and James Road single vehicle in the ditch unknown injuries. Pin Hook Car 1 immediately arrived on the scene and was advised needed to truck for traffic control. Once NCSHP arrived all Pin Hook units cleared the call and returned to their station.
Thursday, Aug. 26
- Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a Hazmat incident (byproducts spill) on N. NC 11 & 903 Highway near the Kenansville Bypass. Kenansville Engine 3 arrived snd with the assistance of the North Carolina Department of Transportation cleaned the spill and open the roadway up. All units have cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Northeast Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to S. NC 41 Highway at Subway for the smell of electrical burning. Wallace Engine 4 arrived and found nothing showing, all mutual aid advised to standby. After an investigation it was found that an electrical motor had overheated, all mutual aid units were canceled and all Wallace units cleared the call and returned to their stations.
- Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Northeast Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to S. NC 41 Highway at Subway for the smell of electrical burning. Wallace Engine 6 arrived and found nothing showing, all mutual aid advised to standby. After an investigation, it was found that an electrical motor had shorted out in one of the bread ovens. All mutual aid units were canceled and all Wallace units cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC single vehicle in the ditch on US 117 Highway just north of the town limits. Magnolia Engine 3 arrived and checked for patients while Engine 1 started traffic control. Once NCSHP arrived all Magnolia units cleared the call and returned to their station!
- Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle MVC on Cornwallis Road with unknown injuries. Teachey Car 1 arrived on scene and advised per NCSHP already on scene fire could cancel and EMS needed to check subjects for injuries. All Teachey units canceled and remained in their station
Friday, Aug. 27
- Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded to Clement Park to set up a landing zone for Air Medical per EMS. All units canceled per EMS will be ground transport to Hospital! All units cleared snd returned to their station!
- Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and Kenansville Police Department responded to an MVC at the intersection of S. Main Street and Lodge Street at Jackson’s IGA. Kenansville units assisted with traffic control till the vehicles could be removed from the roadway. All Kenansville units cleared the call and returned to their station!
- Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Wellstown Road possible entrapment. Rose Hill Car 1 arrived and advised no entrapment of one patient with minor injuries. Teachey units were canceled as Rose Hill Rescue 6 and Teachey Engine 13 arrived on the scene. Rose Hill units assisted EMS with patient care and traffic control till released by NCSHP. All Rose Hill units cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at Napa Auto Parts in Liberty Square Shopping Center. Duplin County Fire Marshal Office FM 2 arrived to find the fire out. All Kenansville units were canceled and remained in their station!
- Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Interstate 40 between the 372 — 373 mile marker unknown injuries. Magnolia Engine 3 arrived snd canceled all Rose Hill units, Magnolia units assisted EMS and once NCSHP arrived all Magnolia units cleared the call and returned to their station!
- Calypso Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of Trade Street and US 117 Highway. Calypso units arrived snd controlled traffic till released by NCSHP. All Calypso units have cleared the call and returned to their station!
- Pin Hook Volunteer Fire Department responded to a working residential structure fire mutual aid to Nine Mile Volunteer Fire Department in Onslow County. Pin Hook units arrived snd assisted with fire attack snd tanker shuttle (water supply). Units have been on the scene for a couple of hours now and all units have now cleared the call and returned to their station!
- Albertson Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle MVC on Outlaw Bridge Road. Albertson Engine 2 arrived to find two vehicles partially blocking the roadway with minor injuries. The roadway was closed for about an hour while the roadway was clear. The scene was turned over to NCSHP and all Albertson units cleared the call and returned to the station
Saturday, Aug. 28
- Faison Volunteer Fire Department, Calypso Volunteer Fire Department, Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Piney Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and Duplin County Fire Marshal Office responded to a working structure fire on Warren Road. Units arrived and made an aggressive attack on the fire, units remained on scene for several hours performing salvage and overhaul and to investigate the cause and origin. All fire units cleared the call and returned to their stations.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC single vehicle overturned unknown injuries one person possibly still in the vehicle. Rose Hill Rescue 6 arrived a canceled Greenevers and EMS as no one was in or around the vehicle. All Rose Hill units cleared the call and returned to their station.
Albertson Volunteer Fire Department, Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Outlaws Bridge Road near N. NC 111 Highway, two vehicles hit and run unknown injuries. Albertson Car 1 arrived to find both vehicles on scene, with the driver of one of the vehicles had left the scene and four other patients on scene. EMS arrived and started patient care while Albertson units controlled traffic. Pleasant Grove units were canceled and returned to their station. Once NCSHP arrived on the scene all units cleared the call and returned to their station.
Calypso Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on White Oak Bridge Road, two vehicles unknown injuries. Calypso Car 1 arrived and found two vehicles one in the roadway snd one in the ditch with one minor injury. Calypso units assisted EMS with patient care and started traffic control. Once NCSHP arrived on the scene and the roadway was cleared all Calypso units cleared the call snd returned to their station.
Northeast Volunteer Fire Department responded to Oakley Branch Lane for an illegal burn. Northeast Engine 3 and Car 2 arrived snd found a small trash pile burning. Units extinguished the fire and requested for the Duplin County Fire Marshal to respond for investigation. All Northeast units have cleared the call and returned to their station.
The above reports may not always represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability.
David Miller is the Duplin County Fire News director. Fire News reports are compiled with the assistance of the fire news staff.