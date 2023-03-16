Sunday, March 5

Magnolia VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Warsaw VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Carlton Street for smoke in an apartment. Magnolia units arrived and canceled all Rose Hill, Warsaw, and Duplin EMS units. The smoke came from overcooked food, but no fire.

The above reports may not always represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability.

