Sunday, March 5
Magnolia VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Warsaw VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Carlton Street for smoke in an apartment. Magnolia units arrived and canceled all Rose Hill, Warsaw, and Duplin EMS units. The smoke came from overcooked food, but no fire.
Warsaw VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to Eva James Road for a woods fire. Warsaw units arrived and were able to quickly contain the fire.
Warsaw VFD responded back to Eva James Road a rekindled woods fire. Warsaw units found a small area smoldering and began wetting the area down to extinguish the smoldering area.
Warsaw VFD, Faison VFR, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to Jim Sauls Road for a brush fire endangering a structure. Units extinguished the fire.
Oak Wolfe VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Norwood Ezzell Road for a single-vehicle overturned MVC with minor injuries. Oak Wolfe Car 3 on scene reported all patients out of the vehicle, the roadway was blocked, and Oak Wolfe units closed the road at NC 403 Highway and Norwood Ezzell Road, and Beautancus Road and Norwood Ezzell Road.
Rose Hill VFD and Teachey VFD responded to Interstate 40 at the 380-mile marker west of the exit for a smoke investigation. Teachey units arrived and found smoke coming from a location deep in a swamp, NC Forestry was contacted to investigate the fire as FD was unable to get to the fire.
Wallace VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS and Wallace Police Department responded to Southwest Railroad Street for a structure fire. Wallace Chief 1 arrived at an outbuilding 20% engulfed in fire and a woods fire. Units attacked the fire from the location on SW Railroad Street and from S. Raleigh Street. The fire was extinguished.
Monday, March 6
Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to the intersection of Southerland Street and N. Teachey Road for an MVC. Wallace units arrived and assisted with traffic control.
Pleasant Grove VFD responded with mutual aid to Pricetown VFD to Bennett’s Bridge Road at Atlas Price Road for an MVC, a single vehicle overturned possible pin-in. During the response, all Pleasant Grove units were canceled.
Tuesday, March 7
Faison VFR, Faison first responders, Sampson County EMS, and Duplin County EMS responded to Eldon Thornton Road in Sampson County for a possible CO2 leak, with two patients on location. Faison units checked the home and vented the structure.
Pleasant Grove VFD, Albertson VFD, Oak Wolfe VFD, Pricetown VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Texas Tee Lane for a field fire possibly also involving a structure. Pleasant Grove units arrived with a large fast-moving field fire going into the woods, and several vehicles involved. North Carolina Forestry was requested for assistance. The fire started burning into a large section of woods, Calypso, Seven Springs, and Pink Hill were added to the call. Units started structural protection on Alum Springs Road as the fire was rapidly burning that way. Seven Springs had to respond to a structure fire in their district, command requested Sandy Bottom VFR be dispatched to assist. Forestry Service had water-dropping planes and helicopters respond to water drops.
Potters Hill VFD responded to a grass fire at the intersection of NC 41 Highway and Kirby Thigpen Road. Potters Hill Brush arrived and extinguished the fire.
Potters Hill VFD, Beulaville VFD, Sarecta VFD, Pink Hill VFR, and Duplin County EMS responded to Sumner Road for a structure fire. Potters Hill units arrived and found a working fire and requested Hargetts Crossroad VFD for a tanker to respond. Units worked to extinguish the fire and bring it under control. A water point was set up and the tanker shuttle started, once the fire was extinguished salvage and overhaul were conducted. The Duplin County Fire Marshal responded to assist with the investigation.
Mount Olive VFD responded to Summerlins Crossroad Road for a grass fire. Mount Olive units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Warsaw VFD responded to Bowdens Road for a brush fire. Warsaw units arrived at a small brush fire and started extinguishment.
Faison VFR, and North Carolina Forestry Service, responded to a woods fire. Faison units arrived and has a stump pile burning with a few spot fires. Piney Grove VFD (Sampson County) was dispatched to assist with extinguishing the fire. Turkey VFD and Clinton FD responded to Faison Fire Station to stand by for secondary calls. Command requested Greenevers VFD and Rose Hill VFD responded with tankers, Brush trucks, and manpower to assist. Units got the fire under control and started releasing units.
Oak Wolfe VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to a woods fire on Sumnerlins Crossroad Road. Oak Wolfe units arrived and found a controlled burn that was contained.
Warsaw VFD responded to Bowden Road for a rekindle of an earlier field fire. Warsaw units arrived and found a small fire burning and extinguished it.
Potters Hill VFD responded to a field fire at Wagon Ford Road and Potters Hill Loop Road. Potters Hill units arrived and found an area burning. The fire was extinguished.
Potters Hill VFD responded to Oak Lane for a woods fire. Potters Hill units arrived and found a section of woods on fire. Extinguishment was started, and the fire was quickly controlled, units remained on the scene to make sure it was completely extinguished. All Potters Hill units cleared the call and returned to their station!
Potters Hill VFD responded back to Sumner Road per FM 1 to extinguish some hot spots. Potters Hill units arrived and extinguished the hot spots. All Potters Hill units cleared the call and returned to their station!
Warsaw VFD responded to S. Cross Street a brush fire/woods fire. Warsaw units arrived and started to access the fire. Command requested North Carolina Forestry Service to respond and assist with the call. Once they were able to reach the fire extinguishment was started.
Potters Hill VFD responded back to Oak Lane for a rekindle of an earlier woods fire. Potters Hill units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Kenansville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Bowden Road near Spicer Road for a vehicle versus a deer MVC with minor injuries. Kenansville units controlled traffic.
Northeast VFD, Teachey VFD, Wallace VFD, Rose Hill VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to a residential structure fire on Oakey Branch Lane. Northeast units arrived and found a working structure fire, units deployed attack lines and began extinguishment. Special call for Four County EMC, and Duplin County Fire Marshal. After the fire was extinguished and the investigation completed all units cleared the call.
Wednesday, March 8
Faison VFR responded with mutual aid to Sampson County to John Mark Road for a structure fire. Faison units arrived and assisted units on the scene.
Magnolia VFD responded to S. 903 Highway near Gold Pond Road for a disabled vehicle in the roadway. Magnolia Car 2 arrived and assisted with moving the vehicle out of the roadway.
Pleasant Grove VFD responded to Alum Springs Road for a service call and a tree in the roadway. Duplin County Fire Marshal FM 3 arrived and advised the tree was blocking all lanes of the roadway, also the power line was down. They found the power line to be a dead line. The tree was removed from the roadway, and Tri-County EMC was contacted to remove the line.
Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to S. Southerland Street at N. Teachey Road for an MVC, vehicle versus a power pole. Wallace units arrived and found the vehicle with moderate damage and the patient in the care of EMS. The light pole was broken and lying in the yard. Duke Progress Energy was contacted.
Albertson VFD responded to N. NC 111 Highway for a grass fire. Albertson units extinguished the fire. Command requested Tri-County EMC to respond as there was a power line down, which also started the fire.
Kenansville VFD, Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, Duplin County Fire Marshal, Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, Kenansville Police Department, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Main Street in front of McDonalds for a vehicle versus scooter MVC. DCSO Car 4 on scene requested EMS emergency traffic, also DCFM FM 1 on scene reported vehicles and patients out of the roadway, and no fire danger.
Beulaville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to N. NC 111 Highway and Ken’s Lane for a two-vehicle MVC. Beulaville units arrived and started traffic control. The vehicle was removed from the roadway.
Oak Wolfe VFD responded to Garners Chapel Road for a grass fire. Oak Wolfe unit arrived and quickly extinguished the fire.
Warsaw VFD, Faison VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to S. Cross Street for a possible structure fire. Warsaw units arrived and found a stump pile burning from a fire Tuesday evening.
Faison VFD, Duplin County EMS, Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to US 117 Highway for an MVC. Faison units arrived and found the vehicle left the roadway crossed the railroad tracks and came to rest in the woods. Crews had to cut through briers and woods to reach the vehicle, and CSX was contacted to stop train activity during the incident. Crews found the single occupant pinned in the vehicle and started extraction and requested an Air Medical Helicopter respond per EMS. A landing zone was set up in an empty lot next to Dollar General. Once the patient was extracted they were turned over to EMS and transported to the LZ. Faison units remained on the scene for several hours assisting in the removal of the vehicle. Once the scene was cleared CSX was contacted to release train activity and all Faison units cleared the call.
Thursday, March 9
Rose Hill VFD, Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 380-mile marker eastbound for a vehicle in the median MVC. Rose Hill Car 1 arrived and found a single vehicle in the median, no injuries, Rose Hill units blocking the inside eastbound lane, and Teachey blocking the inside westbound lane for scene protection.
Rose Hill VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to James Barnett Lane for a woods fire. Rose Hill and NCFS units extinguished the fire.
Friday, March 10
Kenansville VFD, Warsaw VFD, Oak Wolfe VFD, Sarecta VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Veaches Mill Road for a commercial structure fire on a poultry farm.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC with unknown injuries. Warsaw units arrived and provided traffic control.
Potters Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Church Road for an MVC. Potters Hill units arrived and found a single vehicle partially in the roadway, no one was around the vehicle and EMS canceled.
Saturday, March 11
Sarecta VFD, Beulaville VFD, Kenansville VFD, Albertson VFD, Potters Hill VFD, Pleasant Grove VFD, and Pink Hill VFD conducted a multi-company live-fire training on Sarecta Road. This training is crucial for automatic/mutual aid to make sure when the time comes they have to work together on a call it’s a smooth, seamless process.
Greenevers VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Pasture Branch Road for an MVC. Greenevers units and found all patients out of the vehicle.