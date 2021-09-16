The following reports are for the week of Sept. 6 through Sept. 12.
Monday, Sept. 6
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC with unknown injuries, on Interstate 40 at the 385 mile marker. All units cancelled as Wallace Car 1 on scene, reported it was a blown tire. There were no injuries and the vehicle was off the roadway. All units returned to their stations.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Northeast Volunteer Fire Department and Duplin County EMS responded to Sloan Street for a large fire near a structure. Wallace Fire on scene with a controlled burn cancelled all units and they returned to their station.
Faison Volunteer Fire Department responded to an MVC unknown injuries, on Interstate 40 at the 357 mile marker in Sampson County. Faison Engine 1 arrived on scene and cancelled all other responding units. After NCSHP arrived all Faison units cleared the call and returned to their station.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department responded to E. NC 24 Highway for a vehicle fire. Beulaville Engine 1 arrived and extinguished the fire. Once the fire was out all units cleared the call and returned to their station.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC of two vehicles with two injuries on US 117 Highway. Magnolia units arrived and handled traffic control until released by NCSHP. All units cleared the call and returned to their station.
Calypso Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle MVC in a field and potentially one patient on US 117 Highway, between Calypso and Faison. Calypso units arrived and assisted EMS with patient care and traffic control. Once released by NCSHP all units cleared the call and returned to their station.
Friday, Sept. 10
Northeast Volunteer Fire Department responded to their station to set up a Landing Zone for Air Medical per EMS. Northeast Equipment 1 set up the landing zone. The helicopter landed and took off safely. ll units cleared and returned to their station.
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, Duplin County Emergency Management, Beulaville Police Department, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a tractor trailer MVC. The tractor trailer crashed into several vehicles in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts and also went into the structure. Beulaville units arrived and reported heavy structural damage and damage to the tractor trailer and the vehicles in the parking lot. The parking lot was closed to all business traffic, Duplin County Emergency Management coordinated with Building Inspector and Town Official’s to make sure the building was secured properly after all vehicles were removed. All units cleared the call and returned to their station.
Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Pleasant Grove Volunteer EMS, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of Bennett’s Bridge Road and Garners Chapel Road with a single vehicle overturned. PG Car 1 arrived at the intersection and reported no vehicle accident found. 911 Communications received another call reporting the accident was on Bennett’s Bridge Road near the Duplin/Wayne County line. PG Car 1 arrived to a single vehicle rollover in a soy bean field. The patient was out of the vehicle wanting to be checked out by EMS. Once NCSHP arrived all units cleared the call and returned to their station.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department responded to a field fire on Bruce Costin Road in front of U.S. Cold Storage. Th caller reported that a tractor struck the guide wire and pulled the pole down. The transformer then struck the ground, catching on fire along with the field. Warsaw Car 8 arrived on the scene and reported heavy smoke. Advised the urgent need to have power company kill the power so the fire could be extinguished. Field fire was contained. Tanker 1 remained on scene while all other units cleared the call. Upon Duke Power arrival, the power to the transformer was disconnected and the remaining fire was extinguished. All Warsaw units cleared the call and returned to their station.
Faison Volunteer Fire Department responded to NW Center Street at Bay Valley Foods for a Hazardous Materials Incident. EMS and Faison First Responders responded to a medical call and found some type of gas caused the original medical emergency. As the call progressed additional EMS units were dispatched. Duplin County Emergency Management, North Carolina Emergency Management, North Carolina Hazardous Materials Response Team out of Wilmington Fire Department and Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department responded to assist. Originally the command post was set up at the guard shack but was moved to the Faison Fire Department. As of 2:30 a.m. the Hazardous Materials Team was on scene working to find the source and control the problem.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department responded to NC 241 Highway for a small grass fire. Beulaville Car 1 arrived just after dispatch and advised very small grass fire, he was able to put it out and advised Beulaville Brush to respond and wet the area down, Beulaville Car 1 advised possibly started by a cigarette, all units cleared the call and returned to their station.
Potters Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Jones County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a MVC on Potters Hill Road near Murphy Road in Jones County. Potters Hill Rescue 1 first arriving advised two trucks had hit mirrors. Minor injuries needing to be checked out, units controlled traffic until NCSHP arrived. All Potters Hill units cleared the call and returned to their station.
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a small grass fire on the side of the roadway on NC 241 Highway near Sarecta Road. Beulaville Brush arrived and extinguished all fire. All units cleared the call and returned to their station.
Oak Wolfe Volunteer Fire Department, Calypso Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department, North Carolina Forestry Service and Duplin County EMS responded to a fire on the woods endangering a structure on Sumnerlins Crossroad Road. Oak Wolfe Car 2 arrived to find it was a controlled burn and canceled all units. All units cleared the call and returned to their station.
Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department, Lyman Volunteer Fire Department, Pin Hook Volunteer Fire Department, North East Volunteer Fire Department and Duplin County EMS responded to a possible structure fire on Double D Lane. Pin Hook Car 1 arrived and didn’t find anything, the smoke alarms were active inside the structure and there was a smell of plastic burning. All units were downgraded to non-emergency until they could investigate were the smell was coming from. Chinquapin Engine 2, Lyman Engine 1, and Pin Hook Engine 2 all arrived at the same time, all units not on scene were cancelled, shortly after arriving all units cleared the call and returned to their station.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department responded to the park at the intersection of N. Gum Street and E. North Street to set up a Landing Zone for Air Medical per EMS. The helicopter landed and took off safely. All units cleared the call and returned to their station.
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Lyman Road. Beulaville units assisted with traffic control until the vehicles were cleared of the roadway and they were released by NCSHP. Beulaville units cleared the call and returned to their station.
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department, and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to a woods fire on N. Dobson Chapel Road. NCFS remained on scene to investigate and continued to keep the fire under control. All Kenansville and Sarecta units cleared the call and returned to their station.
Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Charity Road at Harrell Road. Rose Hill units arrived and controlled the scene, they cleared the call and returned to their station.
Lyman Volunteer Fire Department, and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to Edmond Brinson Road for a woods fire. Lyman Car 1 arrived and found an area of woods on the back side of a soy bean field. Upon investigation of finding access to the fire, and speaking the land owner the only way to access the fire was through the bean field. Lyman units extinguished the fire and NC Forestry stood by to insure the fire would not spread and to investigate the cause and origin. All Lyman units cleared the call and returned to their station.
The above reports may not always represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability.
David Miller is the Duplin County Fire News director. Fire News reports are compiled with the assistance of the fire news staff.