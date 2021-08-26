The following reports are for the week of Aug. 16 through Aug. 22.
Monday, Aug. 16
- Wallace Fire Department responded to Powers Road, mutual aid to Pender County for an MVC vehicle versus pedestrian. All Wallace units canceled during response and have returned to their station.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
- Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department responded to a Hazmat call (gas leak) on US 117 Highway. Magnolia Engine 3 arrived at the scene, they searched the structure and property and could not find any leak or smell of gas anywhere. All units cleared the call and returned to their station.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Oak Wolfe Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, Pleasant Grove EMS, Duplin County Emergency Management, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of Garners Chapel Road and Willie Best Road involving a commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle. The commercial vehicle leaking hazardous materials (byproduct spill), Oak Wolfe Car 5 arrived and reported both vehicles off of the roadway, three patients, two possible refusing transport, and one possible transport. Once NCSHP and Emergency Management arrived the scene was all Oak Wolfe units cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Calypso Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, Air Medical, Duplin County Emergency Management, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC single-vehicle rollover with a patient pinned under the vehicle on Farrior Road. EMS arrived and found a patient partially pinned under the vehicle patient was moving his legs. Calypso Engine 2, Rescue 8, and Mount Olive Rescue 23 arrived and started to remove the patient from under the vehicle. EMS requested a Medical Helicopter respond to the Calypso Ball Field, Calypso Engine 3 arrived at the ball field to set up the landing zone. Law Enforcement and Emergency Management assisted in closing Farrior Road till the accident scene was cleared from the roadway. All units cleared the call and returned to their stations.
- Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residential fire alarm activation on Ludie Brown Road. Chinquapin Engine 2, Engine 3, and Rescue 1 responded and arrived to find ADT working on the system, all units quickly cleared the call and returned to their station.
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department, Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a commercial structure fire on Dobson Chapel Road, the building was at the back of the farm. Kenansville Engine 1 arrived and Kenansville Car 3 assumed command and advised light smoke showing. Magnolia and Warsaw’s units were canceled and Sarecta units were downgraded to non-emergency traffic. Kenansville Engine 3 and Sarecta Tanker 1 arrived next and supplied water to Kenansville Engine 1. The fire was controlled in a few minutes. Units remained on scene for a couple of hours doing salvage and overhaul before clearing the call and returning to their station.
Friday, Aug. 20
- Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and North Carolina Department of Transportation responded to a single-vehicle MVC on Cornwallis Road. Rose Hill Car 7 arrived and reported an NCDOT dump truck overturned in the roadway, one patient needed to be checked by EMS. NCDOT closed the roadway, while they and the wrecker company cleared the roadway. All Rose Hill units cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Pin Hook responded to a call on Lighthouse Road. All units have cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Northeast Volunteer Fire Department, Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a possible residential structure fire on Island Creek Road. Northeast Car 5 arrived at nothing showing from the exterior, after a search of the structure no fire was found and all mutual aid units were canceled. Shortly after the arrival of Northeast units, the scene was cleared snd all units returned to their stations.
- Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Pender County for a three-vehicle MVC on Interstate 40 at the 389 mile marker. Units arrived and assisted with traffic control till released by Pender County command. All units have cleared and returned to their station.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Potters Hill Volunteer Fire
- Department, Duplin County EMS, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and Tri-County EMC responded to an MVC on NC 241 Highway vehicle versus power pole. Potters Hill units remained on scene for several hours assisting Tri-County EMC with traffic control. All units cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Fountaintown Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Onslow County for a residential structure fire on Lakeview Avenue. Fountaintown Engine 1 arrived at the scene. All other Fountaintown units were canceled. All Fountaintown units cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and Four County EMC responded to an MVC on Nash Johnson Road near US 117 Highway, single vehicle into a power pole with power lines down. Magnolia Engine 3 arrived on the scene and reported no lines down, but damage to the power pole. Once NCSHP arrived all Magnolia units cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of Isham Frederick Road and Beasley Torrans Road, reported two vehicles and unknown injuries. Magnolia Units arrived and canceled Warsaw units, once NCSHP arrived all Magnolia units cleared the call and returned to their station.
- The above reports may not always represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability.
David Miller is the Duplin County Fire News director. Fire News reports are compiled with the assistance of the fire news staff.