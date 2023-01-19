Sunday, Jan. 8
Greenevers VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Pasture Branch Road for a vehicle overturned in the ditch MVC.
Faison VFD, Sampson County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a MVC on Interstate 40 at the 355-mile marker eastbound exit ramp. Faison units found a single vehicle in the woods, with a person entraped. The vehicle was stabilized and the patient removed through the windshield. Units also closed the Interstate and exit ramp for safety.
Rose Hill VFD, Teachey VFD, Wallace VFD, Greenevers VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Pope Road for a structure fire. The fire was quickly controlled.
Greenevers VFD responded to M&S MHP Lane for a field fire. Greenevers units quickly controlled the fire.
Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Ramsey Street (S. U.S. 117 Highway) at Bay Road for a three-vehicle MVC with minor injuries.
Warsaw VFD, Faison VFR, and Duplin County EMS responded to Yancey Street for a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, Warsaw units found the fire was extinguished.
Monday, Jan. 9
Chinquapin VFR, Chinquapin EMS, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. N.C. 41 and N.C. 50 Highway near Friendly Mart for a tractor-trailer versus a pickup truck MVC.
Warsaw VFD responded to E. N.C. 24 and N.C. 50 Highway for a brush fire.
Harrells VFD and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to Bill Tail Road for a woods fire.
Rose Hill VFD, Teachey VFD, Magnolia VFD, Greenevers VFD and Duplin County EMS responded to Dickson Road for a residential structure fire.
Beulaville VFD, Chinquapin VFR, Lyman VFD and Duplin County EMS responded to Catherine Square Road for a residential structure fire. The fire was due to an oven malfunction.
Faison VFR responded to a Center Street for a vehicle versus power pole MVC. No injuries were reported and vehicle was caught on the guide wire. The power company was contacted and the vehicle removed.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Rose Hill VFD, Magnolia VFD, Duplin County EMS, Duplin County Fire Marshal, Duplin County Sheriff Office, North Carolina DOT, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol, responded to an MVC involving multiple vehicles on S. US 117 Highway near Nash Johnson Road. Dense smoke from a legal prescribed burn caused zero visibility on the roadway. The highway was shutdown from Sheffield Road to Brooks Quinn Road from 6 a.m. to noon.
Rose Hill VFD responded to Pope Road for an illegal burn. Rose Hill units extinguished the fire. The Fire Marshal Office also responded and completed an investigation.
Magnolia VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Warsaw VFD and Duplin County EMS responded to Beasleys Mill Road for a commercial structure fire at a poultry farm. Units extinguished the fire. A request was made for Taylor’s Bridge VFD and Turkey VFD from Sampson County to respond. It was reported that this farm had three poultry houses on the farm and one of the houses was completely engulfed in fire, endangering the other two houses. Duplin County Fire Marshal Office responded to assist in the investigation.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Faison VFR, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of Warren Road and McGowan Road for a two-vehicle MVC. Faison Car 5 found three patients, and two of them heavily entrapped. Off-duty paramedic at the scene requested two air medical helicopters and two more ambulances. Faison units extracted the patients, who were then flown to an area trauma center. After the investigation was complete, the vehicles were removed from the scene.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Kenansville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. Kenansville Bypass between S. N.C. 11 Highway and Old N.C. 903 Highway for an MVC. Kenansville units found a single vehicle overturned off the roadway with major damage. The patient was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Pleasant Grove VFD, Oak Wolfe VFD, Albertson VFD, Pricetown VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to a structure fire of an outbuilding on Alum Springs Road, caller reported the structure was engulfed in fire. Pleasant Grove and Oak Wolfe units extinguished the fire.
Chinquapin VFR, North Carolina Forestry Service, Chinquapin EMS, and Duplin County EMS responded to S. N.C. 111 Highway for a brush fire. Chinquapin units reported a small grass fire behind the residence upon arrival and extinguished it. NCFS and EMS were canceled.
Albertson VFD, Duplin County EMS, Duplin County Fire Marshal, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to N. N.C. 903 Highway for a vehicle versus pedestrian MVC. Albertson units controlled traffic, Albertson Car 1 reported that the patient said he was ok and did not want EMS.
Friday, Jan. 13
Chinquapin VFD responded to S. N.C. 50 Highway for tree debris in the roadway. A Chinquapin firefighter arrived on scene and removed a limb from the roadway.
Pleasant Grove VFD responded to Tram Road at Bennett’s Bridge Road for a bobtail truck vehicle fire. Pleasant Grove units arrived and found the truck fully engulfed on fire. A request was made for on-call Duplin County Fire Marshal to respond. The fire was extinguished.
Pleasant Grove VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle overturned MVC. Pleasant Grove units controlled traffic.
Wallace VFD responded to Pender County on Jonestown Road for a power line down. The power company removed the line from the roadway.
Faison VFR responded to Sampson County Piney Grove VFD for an MVC with confirmed pin-in at the intersection of Giddensville Road and Harvey Lewis Road. Faison units assisted with extraction of the patient, they also set up a landing zone for air medical. The patient was extracted in about 20 minutes and transported by EMS to the landing zone.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Potters Hill VFD responded with mutual aid for Jones County to Hargetts Crossroad VFD for an MVC at the intersection of U.S. 258 Highway and N.C. 41 Highway. Potters Hill units assisted with traffic control and set up a landing zone for air medical helicopter. The landing zone was set up behind the Hargetts Crossroad Station at the same intersection.
Pleasant Grove VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of Tram Road and Red Hill Road for a two-vehicle MVC. Pleasant Grove Car 1 arrived to find a truck pulling a trailer and a passenger vehicle with major damage. There were three injuries. Pleasant Grove units assisted EMS and controlled traffic.
Potters Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle versus a large bovine animal MVC on Wagon Ford Road. Potters Hill units controlled traffic.
Lyman VFD, Duplin County EMS, Air Medical Helicopter, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Jackson Store Road at Dead Man’s Curve for an MVC with ejection. Lyman units assisted with patient care and controlled traffic.