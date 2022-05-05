Monday, April 25
Faison VFD responded with mutual aid to Sampson County for an MVC. Faison units arrived and assisted with patient care and set up a landing zone for Eastcare. Once released by Sampson County command all Faison units cleared the call.
Beulaville VFD, Sarecta VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on N. NC 111 Highway between Sarecta Road and N. Blizzardtown Road, single-vehicle possibly on fire, with unknown injuries. Duplin County FM1 arrived and found a truck off the roadway working fire, all occupants out of the vehicle. Beulaville and Sarecta units arrived and began a fire attack. Once the fire was extinguished the scene was turned over to NCSHP.
Tuesday, April 26
Pink Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on S. NC 11 Highway at Panther Creek Road. Pink Hill units are and found a 3 vehicle accident with minor injuries. Units assisted EMS with patient care and controlled traffic. Once released by NCSHP all Pink Hill units cleared the call.
Warsaw VFD, Faison VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to a residential structure fire on N. Front Street, kitchen fire everyone out of the residents. Warsaw command arrived and canceled Faison
units, Warsaw command advised the fire was from a grill on the porch and the fire was out on arrival. Warsaw Engine 3 arrived and removed some smoke from the residents and educated the homeowner on grilling safety and not to cook on the porch. All Warsaw units cleared the call.
Faison VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC with possible entrapment on P. W. Moore Road. Faison Car 1 arrived and found a patient with minor injuries but entrapment in the vehicle as it was in a deep ditch. The patient was quickly extracted and turned over to EMS. Once released by NCSHP all Faison units cleared the call.
Faison VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on NC 403 Highway at Juniper Road. Faison Engine 1 responding to the P.W. Moore Road MVC found two vehicles and immediately controlled traffic and check for injuries. An occupant of the vehicle that was rear-ended had minor injuries and requested EMS. Units remained on scene till released by NCSHP. All Faison units cleared the call.
Beulaville VFD responded to a tree on fire on NC 241 Highway. Beulaville Brush and Engine 1 arrived and found a tree in the back of a field on fire, Engine 1 stood by at the road while brush went to the scene and extinguished the fire. Once the fire was extinguished all units cleared the call.
Wednesday, April 27
Faison VFD, Duplin County EMS, Duplin County Sheriff Department, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on E. Main Street at the Post Office with two vehicles with unknown injuries. Faison MR 5 arrived and checked on injuries, no one was injured and EMS canceled. Faison units controlled traffic till released by NCSHP. All Faison units cleared the call.
Magnolia VFD responded to assist law enforcement with lighting an area. Once released by law enforcement all Magnolia units cleared the call.
Thursday, April 28
Wallace VFD, Teachey VFD, Rose Hill VFD, North East VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to First Street for a structure fire in an Outbuilding.
Pink Hill VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to NC 11 Highway near Outback Lane for a brush fire endangering the wood line. Pink Hill units arrived and extinguished the fire. Once all fire was extinguished all units cleared the call.
Potters Hill VFD, Beulaville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Wagon Ford Road between E. NC 24 Highway and Willard Edwards Road, with unknown injuries. Potters Hill units arrived and assisted EMS with patient care and diverting traffic, Beulaville units arrived and assisted with diverting traffic on the opposite side of the MVC, and EMS requested another ambulance to assist with patient transport. Once all patients had been transported and the vehicles removed from the scene all units cleared the call.
Friday, April 29
Pleasant Grove VFD, Albertson VFD, North Carolina Forestry, and Duplin County EMS responded to Red Hill Road for a woods fire endangering a structure. Units arrived and started fire attack and structure protection. Once the fire was contained and extinguished all units cleared the call.
Saturday, April 30
Faison VFD responded with mutual aid to Sampson County for a working structure fire. Faison units arrived and assisted with extinguished, salvage, and overhaul. Once released by Sampson County command, all Faison units cleared the call.
Kenansville VFD, Warsaw VFD, North Carolina Forestry, and Duplin County EMS responded to a brush fire endangering the wood line and a structure. Kenansville Engine 3 and Brush 1 along with Warsaw Tanker 2 arrived and quickly extinguished the fire. All remaining Kenansville, Warsaw, NCFS, and DCEMS were canceled. Warsaw Tanker 2 cleared and back in service. A few minutes later all Kenansville units cleared the call.
Sarecta VFD responded to NC 24 Highway near the Northeast Cape Fear River Bridge for a grass fire. Sarecta Brush 1 and Tanker 1 responded, during the response, all units were canceled and the fire had been extinguished before arrival. All Sarecta units cleared the call.
Wallace VFD responded to Main Street at the Strawberry Festival to assist EMS with a traumatic injury. Once patient care was completed all Wallace units cleared the call.
Sunday, May 1
Rose Hill VFD, Magnolia VFD, North Carolina Forestry, and Duplin County EMS responded to Walter Robertson Lane for a woods fire endangering a structure. Rose Hill Car 1 arrived and canceled Magnolia, Forestry, and EMS, Rose Hill units could handle the call. Rose Hill units are and quickly extinguished the fire, all units cleared the call.
Rose Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC unknown injuries vehicle on fire. Rose Hill Engine 2 arrived and found a single-vehicle fully involved, no one was found around the vehicle upon arrival. Once the fire was extinguished the vehicle was checked for remains, and none were found, it was determined that the occupants of the vehicle had left the scene. The incident was turned over to NCSHP to investigate.
Faison VFD responded mutual aid to Sampson County for a brush fire, on Pine Ridge Road requesting a brush truck. Once released by Sampson County command all Faison units cleared the call.