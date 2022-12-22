Monday, Dec. 12
Wallace VFD responded mutual aid to Pender County on Interstate 40 at the 390 mile marker for an MVC.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Rose Hill VFD, Magnolia VFD, Teachey VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Walter Robinson Lane for a residential structure fire. The caller advised they were cooking lunch and caught the stove on fire. Units found nothing upon arrival. All units cleared the call.
Warsaw VFD, Faison VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to W. College Street for a working residential structure fire per Warsaw Police Department on scene. Warsaw Engine 3 arrived less than a minute after dispatched and reported heavy smoke and flames visible from the rear of the structure.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Faison VFR, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a three-vehicle MVC. Faison units assisted EMS with patient care and controlled traffic.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 362 mile marker for a two-vehicle MVC. Warsaw units found EMS on scene treating patients. Warsaw units started traffic control and blocked the eastbound side.
Warsaw VFD responded to S. US 117 Highway at Nash Johnson Feed Mill for a smoldering fire in an elevator. Warsaw command requested Faison for assistance. The fire was located and extinguished.
Pleasant Grove VFD, Albertson VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Bennett’s Bridge Road for an MVC. Pleasant Grove units reported a single vehicle off the roadway. The patient was out of the vehicle and in care of EMS. Pleasant Grove units set up traffic control.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Kenansville VFR, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Sumnerlins Crossroad Road for a single-vehicle MVC involving a deer. Kenansville units controlled traffic and kept a safe working area for EMS.
Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 383 mile marker for a single-vehicle MVC. While on scene, a second MVC occurred involving four vehicles, and minor injuries.
Sarecta VFD responded to N. NC 111 Highway at N. Williams Road to assist North Carolina State Highway Patrol control traffic while a tow company removed a tractor-trailer from the ditch. Sarecta units assisted with traffic control.
Beulaville VFD, Potters Hill VFD, Lyman VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to E. NC 24 Highway for a residential structure fire. The front of the home was on fire. Beulaville units arrived and found a chimney fire that was out on arrival, all automatic aid departments were canceled.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Fountaintown VFD responded mutual aid to Onslow County for a vehicle fire on Old Fountain Road at Trimble Lane. Fountaintown Engine 1 arrived and assisted Onslow County units, all Fountaintown units not on scene were canceled.
Rose Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. US 117 Highway for a single vehicle MVC rollover. Rose Hill units arrived and found the patient out of the vehicle and in the custody of law enforcement. All Rose Hill units cleared the call and returned to their station!
Sunday, Dec. 18
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Law Enforcement responded to a child locked in a vehicle. The vehicle was running with the heat on. Law Enforcement on scene unlocked the vehicle.
Potters Hill VFD, and Beulaville VFD responded to Ruby Turner Lane for a field fire. Potters Hill units arrived and reported a small field fire. Beulaville units cancelled as Potters Hill units..