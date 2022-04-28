Monday, April 18
Calypso VFD, Faison VFD, Oak Wolfe VFD, Mount Olive VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to a working residential structure fire. Units arrived and deployed an attack line for fire extinguishment.
Warsaw VFD, Faison VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Warsaw PD responded to Maple Street for a possible structure fire, and smoke in the structure.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Claude Scott Road. Warsaw Battalion 2 arrived and found a single-vehicle overturned all persons out of the vehicle. EMS and Warsaw Engine 3 arrived and found 7 patients out of the vehicle, a second EMS unit was requested.
Beulaville VFD, Pink Hill VFD, and Duplin County Fire Marshal Office responded to a vehicle fire tractor-trailer on NC 241 Highway. The truck was still mobile and units had to attempt to find it. No vehicle was found.
Tuesday, April 19
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on US 117 Highway at Interstate 40. Warsaw Engine 3 arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway, EMS on scene advising no injuries, NCSHP on the scene as well.
Wednesday, April 20
Wallace VFD and Wallace Police Department responded to an MVC at the intersection of S. NC 41 Highway and S. NC 11 Highway at Tin City, three vehicles no injuries were reported. During the response, all Wallace units were canceled by Wallace PD.
Kenansville VFD responded to a vehicle fire on Middleton Street. Duplin County Fire Marshal FM2 arrived and reported the fire was extinguished on arrival, Kenansville Engine 1 responded to non-emergency traffic.
Oak Wolfe VFD responded to a brush fire on Buck Hill Road. Oak Wolfe units arrived and quickly extinguished the fire, all units not on scene were canceled.
Thursday, April 21
Rose Hill VFD and Magnolia VFD responded to Blue Newkirk Road near Anna White Road for trash on fire on the side of the road burning into a field. Units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Warsaw Police Department responded to an MVC on N. Pine Street in the area of the Fire Department. EMS arrived and reported one patient entrapped. The patient was extracted and turned over to EMS, Warsaw units assisted Warsaw PD with traffic control.
Friday, April 22
Faison VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC. The units assisted EMS with patient care and transport.
Mount Olive VFD responded to Shelton Carr Road for a field fire. Units extinguished the fire.
Beulaville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Duplin County Sheriff Deputies responded to Ottis Miller Road for a child locked inside a vehicle. Entry into the vehicle was gained, and the child was checked out by EMS.
Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle MVC on Ramsey Street (US 117 Highway) with reported injuries. Teachey units arrived and assisted EMS with patient care, and started traffic control.
Fountaintown FD responded to Fountaintown Road for a grass fire. Fountaintown Car 1 arrived at a very small fire and canceled all units not already on scene.
Chinquapin VFD responded to S. NC 41 Highway for a tree on fire. Units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Saturday, April 23
Greenevers VFD, Rose Hill VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to a grass fire endangering a structure. The caller advised grass fire burning toward a camper. Greenevers Engine 2 arrived and found a small grass fire, canceled all units not already on scene.
Kenansville VFD and North Carolina Forestry responded to a woods fire on DS Williamson Road. Units arrived and requested the plow. The fire was controlled.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Interstate 40 at the 365 mile marker westbound, for a vehicle off the roadway. Units arrived and assisted EMS.
Sunday, April 24
Teachey VFD, Rose Hill VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to a medium-size woods fire endangering several structures and an abandoned mobile home on fire. North Carolina Forestry was also requested for assistance. The responding units split up to work both the structure fire and woods fire simultaneously. Command requested Wallace VFD for tanker and brush trucks.
Albertson VFD, Pleasant Grove VFD, Pink Hill VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Coy Smith Road for a structure fire. The fire was out on arrival.