Sunday, April 9
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Warsaw Police Department responded to Memorial Drive and Hill Street intersection for a two-vehicle MVC. The vehicles were blocking the intersection, EMS reported moderate damage, and there were six patients. Warsaw units controlled traffic and cleaned up fluid leaks, EMS cleared all patients who declined EMS assistance.
Wallace VFD, Northeast VFD, Duplin County EMS and Wallace Police Department responded to S. NC 41 Highway at River Village Drive for an MVC. Units arrived and found the vehicle sitting in the parking lot of The Mad Boar, EMS was treating the patient, who appeared to have suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle.
Faison VFR responded to Sampson County on NN Ellis Road for an MVC. During the response, all Faison units except MR-5 were canceled.
Monday, April 10
Beulaville VFD responded to Cedar Lane for a service call, subject was trapped in their bedroom as the door knob broke off. During response units were canceled as the family was able to get them out of the bedroom.
Faison VFD responded to Faison Highway in Sampson County for a two-vehicle MVC. Faison units arrived and found a single vehicle in the residence’s yard. According to Duplin County 911, the vehicle was turning in a driveway when it was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer. Faison command advised no tractor-trailer was located and no one was around the vehicle or residence.
Faison VFD responded to Faison Highway in Sampson County for a service call, tractor-trailer involved in an earlier MVC loaded with hogs, needed the fire department to wet the hogs and keep them cool until another truck could transport them.
Wallace VFD responded to Pender County at Willard Road and S. NC 11 Highway for a brush fire. Wallace units arrived and assisted with extinguishing the fire.
Wallace VFD, Teachey VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Northeast VFD and Duplin County EMS responded to the area of Oak Street and Pine Street for a brush fire endangering a structure. Wallace units arrived and found an illegal burn on Pine Street and quickly extinguished the fire.
Wednesday, April 12
Warsaw VFD, Magnolia VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to Johnathon Court for a brush fire endangering a structure.
Chinquapin VFR, Greenevers VFD, Kenansville VFD, Beulaville VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service and Duplin County EMS responded to S. NC 50 Highway for a woods fire endangering a structure.
Thursday, April 13
Teachey VFD responded to Jenkins Trailer Court for a small brush fire, Teachey units arrived and quickly controlled the fire.
Friday, April 14
Wallace VFD, Teachey VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Northeast VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to SE Railroad Street at Brian Center Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for a commercial structure fire, and a smell of something burning was reported. Wallace units arrived and started investigating. There was no evacuation in place. Rose Hill and Northeast units investigated and discarded the possibility of a gas leak, the laundry room was checked and found a small fire. Crews extinguished the fire. Teachey units cleared the call. Wallace units ventilated the building, and the property was turned over to management.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 359-mile marker eastbound for an MVC. Warsaw units arrived and found EMS clearing the scene. The vehicle was off the roadway and posed no danger.
Calypso VFD responded to Beautancus Road at the Beautancus Community Building for a utility pole and line in the roadway. Calypso units closed the roadway to allow Duke Energy to remove the pole and line. Once Duke Energy had completed the removal of the pole and line, the roadway reopened.
Beulaville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on E. NC 24 Highway near Edwards Road. Beulaville units assisted with traffic control.
Saturday, April 15
Potters Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Church Road for an MVC, for phone crash detection notification. Potters Hill Car 3 arrived in the area and was unable to locate any vehicles, he advised all Potters Hill units to stand by at their station. Potters Hill Car 3 was able to locate a cell phone on the side of the roadway and canceled all units.
Potters Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Wagon Ford Road for an MVC, with unknown injuries. Potters Hill units found the MVC to be at the intersection of Wagon Ford Road and Potters Hill Loop Road, crews assisted with patient care and traffic control.
Kenansville VFD responded to Liberty Square Shopping Center at Food Lion for a commercial fire alarm activation. Kenansville Car 1 arrived and reported a strong smoke odor in the structure and requested mutual aid. Warsaw VFD, Sarecta VFD, Oak Wolfe VFD, and Duplin County EMS were dispatched to assist. After a search of the building, the source of the smell was found and contained.
Mount Olive VFD, Oak Wolfe VFD first responders, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to NC 403 Highway at Rones Chapel Road for an MVC. Units provided patient care, traffic control, and fluid spill management.
Albertson VFD, Sarecta VFD, Kenansville VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to N. NC 11 and 903 Highway for an abandoned single-wide mobile home fire. Units found a working fire with heavy smoke and flames showing. Attack lines were pulled and placed in service, a water point was set up and a tanker shuttle for water supply was established. The on-call Fire Marshal was requested to assist with the investigation.