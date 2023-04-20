Sunday, April 9

Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Warsaw Police Department responded to Memorial Drive and Hill Street intersection for a two-vehicle MVC. The vehicles were blocking the intersection, EMS reported moderate damage, and there were six patients. Warsaw units controlled traffic and cleaned up fluid leaks, EMS cleared all patients who declined EMS assistance.

The above reports may not always represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability.

David Miller is the Duplin County Fire News director. Fire News reports are compiled with the assistance of the fire news staff.