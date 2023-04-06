Sunday, March 26
Wallace VFD responded with mutual aid to Pender County on Interstate 40 eastbound at the 390-mile marker for an MVC. Wallace units assisted with traffic control.
Pin Hook VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Cypress Creek Road at the creek bridge for an MVC. Pin Hook units found no one around the vehicle. The units controlled traffic.
Monday, March 27
Kenansville VFD responded to E. NC 24 Highway at S. Kenansville Bypass for a vehicle fire. Once the fire was extinguished units investigated the cause and origin with the assistance of the Duplin County Fire Marshal.
Lyman VFD, Fountaintown FD, Chinquapin VFR, Beulaville VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Lyman Road for a working structure fire in an outbuilding. Lyman units found the building fully engulfed and endangering a residential structure.
Tuesday, March 28
Faison VFR, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. US 117 & NC 50 Highway for a single vehicle in the ditch MVC, one person injured and out of the vehicle. Warsaw VFD was dispatched. Faison and Warsaw units arrived and controlled traffic.
Beulaville VFD responded to Futreal Lane for a field fire.
Albertson VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to Seth Turner Road for a woods fire.
Albertson VFD responded to Seth Turner Road for a vehicle fire.
Wednesday, March 29
Magnolia VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 373-mile marker for a single vehicle off the roadway MVC with unknown injuries. Units arrived and found the vehicle off the highway. Minor injuries were reported.
Rose Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle MVC. Rose Hill units controlled traffic.
Albertson VFD, Pleasant Grove VFD, Pink Hill VFR, and Duplin County EMS responded to Bill Sutton Toad near NC 111 and 903 Highway at a poultry farm for a piece of equipment on fire inside a poultry house. The original caller called back and advised the fire was out just have one truck respond.
Sarecta VFD, Beulaville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to N. NC 111 Highway for an MVC involving multiple vehicles. Beulaville Car 2 arrived and advised minor injuries and all vehicles were off the roadway. Sarecta units controlled traffic.
Northeast VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. NC 41 Highway near Hanchey Road for a two-vehicle MVC. Northeast units arrived and found a rear-end collision with minor injuries.
Thursday, March 30
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Veaches Mill Road for a vehicle versus a pedestrian MVC. Warsaw units arrived and found minor injuries already in the care of EMS.
Friday, March 31
Faison VFR, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Bowdens Road at US 117 and NC 50 Highway for a vehicle versus a light pole and a tree MVC. Faison units arrived and advised the vehicle was off the roadway. The light pole was lying in the roadway and there were two minor injuries. Units controlled traffic and closed Bowdens Road.
Magnolia VFD responded to N. Monk Street and Small Towns Gas Station for a vehicle fire. Magnolia units arrived and found the fire had been extinguished.
Magnolia VFD, Warsaw VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service and Duplin County EMS responded to Moore Town Lane for a woods fire. Magnolia units arrived and canceled Warsaw. The fire was out on arrival.
Wallace VFD, Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to N. Teachey Road at Hilton Heights Road for a two-vehicle MVC with one patient unconscious and possibly entrapped. Units arrived and assisted EMS, performed a door removal, and controlled traffic.
Kenansville VFD, Warsaw VFD, Sarecta VFD, Oak Wolfe VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to W. Best Road for a residential structure fire.
Saturday, April 1
Wallace VFD, Northeast VFD, Duplin County EMS, Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, Wallace Police Department, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 386-mile marker for an MVC. Wallace units arrived and closed I-40 down while units worked the scene.
Sarecta VFD, Beulaville VFD, Kenansville VFD, Duplin County EMS, Duplin County Fire Marshal Office, Duplin County Emergency Management, and Sampson County Emergency Management Drone Team conducted a Training Exercise on Wildlife Landing Lane at the boat ramp. The exercise consisted of a tanker truck involved in an MVC with a passenger vehicle, two patients pinned in the vehicle, and a simulated active fuel leak. The SCEM Drone Team monitored the river for fuel spread, Will personnel from Sarecta and Beulaville while in full gear, and SCBA’s completed extraction on the two patients. Sarecta’s boat was utilized to assist with placing booms in the river to stop the flow of the fuel. The training was completed in about three hours.
Rose Hill VFD responded to S. NC 903 Highway for a tree blocking the roadway.
Faison VFR, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to NE Center Street (US 117 Highway) in front of Dollar General for an MVC. Faison units assisted EMS and controlled traffic.
Wallace VFD, Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to N. Norwood Street at E. Main Street for a two-vehicle MVC with unknown injuries. Wallace units arrived and canceled all Teachey units.
Oak Wolfe VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to Summerlins Crossroad Road for a woods fire. Oak Wolfe units arrived and found a small fire, that was quickly extinguished.
Calypso VFD responded to US 117 Highway for debris in the roadway.
Pleasant Grove VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to Washboard Avenue for a woods fire.
Sarecta VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to N. NC 111 Highway at Cabin Street for a two-vehicle MVC with unknown injuries. Sarecta units assisted EMS and controlled traffic.
Warsaw VFD responded to NC 24 Highway at Circle K Gas Station for a hazardous materials call (gas leak/spill). Warsaw units checked the area and assisted with cleaning the fuel spill.
Magnolia VFD responded to S. NC 903 Highway at Beasleys Road for a tree in the roadway.
Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to SE Railroad Street at Boney Street for a two-vehicle MVC, one overturned with a gas leak and possible entrapment.
Beulaville VFD, Potters Hill VFD, Lyman VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Penny Road for a structure fire in a detached garage.
Potters Hill VFD, Beulaville VFD, Sarecta VFD, Pink Hill VFR, and Duplin County EMS responded to NC 241 Highway for a residential structure fire. Potters Hill units found a stove fire that was out on arrival. All automatic aid departments were canceled, and Potters Hill units secured the stove and investigated the fire.