Sunday, Jan. 22
Faison VFR, Sampson County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Dave Bright Road for a vehicle overturned MVC with entrapment. The patient was extracted and turned over to EMS.
Beulaville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to N.C. 241 Highway and Sarecta Road for a two-vehicle MVC. Beulaville Car 6 advised two vehicles off the roadway, and four minor injuries with no pin-ins. Duplin Medic 5 requested two additional EMS units. Beulaville Rescue 5 cleared debris from the road and controlled fluid leaks. With the vehicles off the roadway and EMS safely working off the road.
Monday, Jan. 23
Beulaville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Beulaville Police Department responded to E. Main Street in the area of Champion Educational Center for a single vehicle into a light pole MVC. Beulaville units closed E. Main Street and contacted the power company to repair the damaged pole.
Teachey VFD responded to High School Road for a grass fire.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Pink Hill VFR responded to Sandridge Road for a controlled burn that was out of control. Pink Hill units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Kenansville VFR and Duplin County EMS responded to James Sprunt Community College for an elevator rescue. Duplin County EMS arrived and got everyone out of the elevator.
Albertson VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Piney Grove Road for an MVC with entrapment. Albertson units extracted the patient from the vehicle and closed the road during the extraction.
Wallace VFD, Teachey VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Northeast VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to S. Norwood Street at Am-Liner for a commercial structure fire, endangering two other structures and several large box trucks. WPD arrived and reported a large fire, at least two box trucks on fire, and a power line down. Wallace and Teachey’s units started extinguishment. The power company disconnected the power to the downed power line.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Potters Hill VFD responded to a service call on Wagon Ford Road. Potters Hill units arrived and found a concrete spill on the roadway. Units used the tanker and brush truck to help wash the road. After about an hour of clean up all Potters Hill units cleared the call.
Chinquapin VFR responded to S. NC 41 Highway for a tractor-trailer overturned on its side, reported no injuries, and the vehicle was off the roadway. Chinquapin units arrived and closed one lane of the road and controlled traffic. Once the tow company arrived the road was closed to remove the truck from the scene.
Wallace VFD responded to Interstate 40 at the 390-mile marker in Pender County for a single-vehicle MVC. During the response, all Wallace units were canceled and returned to their station!
Thursday, Jan. 26
Faison VFR, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to U.S. 117 Highway/Interstate 40 Connector for a single vehicle in a field MVC. Faison units responded and found the MVC on Interstate 40 at the 355-mile marker westbound exit ramp. Faison units arrived and found the vehicle on the embankment and the exit sign lying on the exit ramp roadway. No one was injured. Faison units removed the sign from the road.
Chinquapin VFR responded to Norwood Blanchard Road at Riverside Sand for an equipment fire. Chinquapin units extinguished the fire.
Friday, Jan. 27
Sarecta VFD, Duplin County EMS, Duplin County Animal Control, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC with entrapment. Sarecta units extracted the patient from the vehicle, and DCAC took possession of 5 python snakes that were in the vehicle.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Faison VFR responded with mutual aid to Sampson County (Piney Grove VFD) for a brush fire endangering multiple structures. Faison units assisted with extinguishing the fire.
Potters Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of N. N.C. 41 Highway and Pink Hill Road in the parking lot of Quinn’s Hardware for an MVC. ATV versus truck Potters Hill Engine 2 on scene advising emergency traffic for one patient. EMS requested air medical response to Potters Hill Advent Church. Potters Hill Engine 2 set up a landing zone. The patient was transported by helicopter to a trauma center.
Rose Hill VFD, Greenevers VFD, and Magnolia VFD responded to Interstate 40 from the 380 to the 373-mile marker westbound for several grass fires on the side of the highway. Greenevers units handled the fire at the 377-mile marker, while Rose Hill handled a larger fire that burned into the woods. Magnolia units handled a few small spot fires.
Kenansville VFR, Duplin County EMS, and Kenansville Police Department responded to N. Main Street at the Department of Social Services for an elevator rescue. Kenansville units arrived and removed the persons from the elevator.
Magnolia VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Beasley Road for a motorcycle fire MVC and unknown injuries. Magnolia units arrived and extinguished the fire. No one was found around the accident scene.
Rose Hill VFD responded to Sycamore Street at Scotchman Store for a vehicle leaking fuel. Rose Hill units controlled the fuel leak and cleaned the spilled fuel.
Warsaw VFD responded to Lanefield Road for a grass fire.