Sunday, Jan. 22

Faison VFR, Sampson County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Dave Bright Road for a vehicle overturned MVC with entrapment. The patient was extracted and turned over to EMS.

The above reports may not always represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability.

David Miller is the Duplin County Fire News director. Fire News reports are compiled with the assistance of the fire news staff.