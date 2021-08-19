The following reports are for the week of Aug. 9 through Aug. 15.
Monday, Aug. 9
- Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and Rose Hill Police Department responded to an abandoned residential structure fire on Church Street. This is the second time this house has caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished. Greenevers and Teachey units were canceled. All Rose Hill and Wallace units cleared the call and returned to their stations.
- Pink Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Albertson Volunteer Fire Department, Deep Run Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a residential structure fire on Burncoat Road. Pink Hill Engine 1 arrived and found the fire was in the kitchen but was out on arrival. Albertson and Deep Run units were canceled and Duplin County Emergency Services Office of Fire Marshal called in to assist with cause and origin investigation. The Red Cross was called in to assist the family living in the home. All units cleared the call and returned to their stations.
- Faison Volunteer Fire Department responded to King Road in Sampson County for an open-air agriculture structure fire. Two Faison units responded while the rest of the Faison units were canceled, all units cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Pender County EMS (in place of Duplin EMS), and Wallace Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident on US 117 Highway at NC 11 Highway. Wallace Engine 5 and QR 7 arrived and assisted with traffic control, Rose Hill units were canceled during response. Once all the vehicles had been removed all Wallace units cleared the call and returned to their station.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
- Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and Beulaville Police Department responded to W. Main Street in front of Walgreens for a two-vehicle MVC with unknown injuries. Beulaville Police Officer arrived on scene and canceled all fire and EMS units, no patients and vehicles out of the road, all units remained in their station.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a motor vehicle collision with possible entrapment on US 117 Highway. Rose Hill units arrived at the scene and reported no entrapments, patients were in the care of EMS. Once released by NCSHP all Rose Hill units cleared the call and returned to their station.
eachey Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of US 117 Highway (Ramsey Street) and Bay Road two vehicles t-bone-type collision with unknown injuries. Rose Hill Car 3 on scene reported one patient was unresponsive. EMS requested a medical helicopter. Teachey Command requested Wallace Volunteer Fire Department respond to the practice football field at Wallace-Rose Hill High School to set up a landing zone for Air Medical. Once the helicopter took off from the landing zone, all Wallace units cleared the call and returned to their station. Once the vehicles had been removed from the scene all Teachey units cleared the call and returned to their station.
Thursday, Aug. 12
- Kenansville Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single motor vehicle accident on S. NC 11 Highway at Brown Town Road with unknown injuries. Once NCSHP arrived, all Kenansville units cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to US 117 Highway in the area of Godwin’s IGA for a grass fire. Rose Hill Car 1 arrived in the area and could not find a fire, all units were canceled and all units returned to their station.
- Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded to a commercial fire alarm activation at Wallace Presbyterian Church. Units arrived and checked the church, a great amount of heat was found in the attic space. It was determined that the ventilation system was malfunctioning, causing the heat to build up, setting off the heat alarms. No fire was found. A service company was called to repair the system. All Wallace units cleared the call and returned to service.
Friday, Aug. 13
- Faison Volunteer Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle accident (location unknown) once released by NCSHP all units cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Fountaintown Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Onslow County for a structure fire. Fountaintown Engine 1 arrived on the scene, all other Fountaintown units not on the scene, were canceled. Once Fountaintown Engine 1 cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of Walgreens at the intersection of S. NC 41 Highway and S. NC 11 Highway in Tin City. After the fire was controlled, all Wallace units cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Northeast Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a call for assistance with unknown injuries at the intersection of S. NC 11 Highway and Rivenbarktown Road. After the injuries were tended to and NCSHP had the scene under control, all Northeast units cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Northeast Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 40 at the 386 mile marker for a single vehicle overturned with possible ejection. EMS first on scene requested a medical helicopter. Fire units from both departments assisted EMS with patient care while others controlled traffic and set up a landing zone. Once the patient had been transported by helicopter all units cleared the call and returned to their stations.
Saturday, Aug. 14
- Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department responded to US 117 Highway for a gas leak at the request of Piedmont Gas Company. Units assisted with locating and controlling the gas leak. Once repaired, all units cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a power pole. After the power company removed the danger and NCSHP arrived on the scene, all Mount Olive units cleared the call and returned to their station.
Sunday, Aug. 15
T
- eachey Volunteer Fire Department, Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a possible gas leak and structure fire. Rose Hill Volunteer Fire, and Greenevers Volunteer Fire units were canceled. After the gas leak was under control, all units cleared the call and returned to their stations.
- Faison Volunteer Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 40 between the 356-357 mile markers for a vehicle in the median. Faison Engine 2 arrived and canceled all responding units. After being released by NCSHP, all Faison units cleared the call and returned to their station.
The above reports may not always represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability.
David Miller is the Duplin County Fire News director. Fire News reports are compiled with the assistance of the fire news staff.