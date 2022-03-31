Warsaw VFD responded to Veaches Mill Road at the request of North Carolina Forestry for one brush truck to hit some hotspots from a fire last night. Warsaw Brush 3 responded and assisted with the extinguishment of the hotspots.
Wallace VFD responded mutual aid to Pender County on N. Chubb Road for a brush fire. Units arrived and assisted with extinguishment.
Chinquapin VFD responded to S. NC 111 Highway for a grass fire. Chinquapin Car 2 arrived and advised all units to respond non-emergency small fire confined to a pile. Chinquapin Brush arrived and extinguished the fire.
Kenansville VFD responded to Main Street in front of McDonald’s for an MVC traffic control only. Once cleared by Kenansville PD all units cleared the call and returned to their station!
Faison VFD responded mutual aid to Sampson County for a woods fire on Thompson Avenue. Faison units arrived and assisted with extinguishing the fire.
Magnolia VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Interstate 40 mile marker 373 westbound on-ramp. Units arrived and assisted EMS and controlled traffic.
Tuesday, March 22
Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to an MVC on Norwood Street. Wallace Engine 5 arrived and found two vehicles with moderate damage no injuries, vehicles blocking the roadway. Wallace crews assisted PD with traffic control.
Beulaville VFD, Chinquapin VFD, North Carolina Forestry, and Duplin County EMS responded to Jackson Store Road for a woods fire endangering a structure. Once the fire was extinguished all units cleared the call.
Faison VFD and Duplin County EMS responded to a Carbon Monoxide Alarm on S. Faison Avenue. Unit arrived and checked for patients and assessed air quality in the home. Once the CO2 problem had been fixed and the home vented all units cleared the call.
Calypso VFD responded mutual aid to Mount Olive VFD for a structure fire (outbuilding). Calypso units arrived and assisted with extinguishment and water supply.
Wednesday, March 23
Magnolia VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Interstate 40 at the 373 mile marker in eastbound lanes, for a single vehicle in the median with unknown injuries. Rose Hill Car 1 arrived and found a single vehicle with minor damage. After speaking to the driver, all units were canceled.
Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to an MVC on Southerland Street in front of Highway 55. Wallace PD arrived and canceled all units.
Sarecta VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on N. NC 11 & 903 Highway in front of Gilford Mills. Units arrived and controlled traffic and assisted EMS.
Thursday, March 24
Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of Cornwallis Road and William Taylor Creek Road. Units arrived and assisted EMS and completed traffic control.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on NC 24 & 50 Highway in front of James Kenan High School. Warsaw Engine 3 arrived and found a two-vehicle MVC. Both vehicles were off the roadway and reported minor injuries. They set up traffic control. Once released by NCSHP all units cleared the call.
Kenansville VFD responded to NC 24 & 50 Highway in front of Country Squire for an unknown type spill. Kenansville Police Department arrived and advised it would be pink core seed about 200 lbs worth, the farmer was on scene and cleaning the roadway. The fire department assisted with traffic control. Kenansville Engine 3 arrived and controlled traffic.
Rose Hill VFD, Magnolia VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC with a single vehicle and one minor injury on Interstate 40 between the 374/375 mile marker. Magnolia units were canceled during the response by Rose Hill’s command.
Friday, March 25
Kenansville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of S. Kenansville Bypass and D.S. Williamson Road. Kenansville units arrived and controlled traffic.
Saturday, March 26
Rose Hill VFD, Magnolia VFD, Teachey VFD, Wallace VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to a commercial structure fire on Yellow Cut Road. Rose Hill Car 1 arrived and found the fire had been extinguished and canceled all units.
Sunday, March 27
Beulaville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to Penny Road for a woods fire. Beulaville Car 1 arrived and advised a pile of debris burning for a couple of days has burned into the woods, requesting NCFS responded with the plow. Once NCFS arrived and advised they could handle it all Beulaville units cleared the call.
Magnolia VFD responded mutual aid to Sampson County on Waycross Road for an outside fire endangering a structure. Magnolia Engine 3 arrived and assisted with structural protection. Once released by Sampson County command all Magnolia units cleared the call.
Oak Wolfe VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to a woods fire on Sumnerlins Crossroad Road near Tram Road. Oak Wolfe units arrived and started extinguishing the fire. Once the fire was contained, it was turned over to NCFS and all Oak Wolfe units cleared the call and returned to their station.