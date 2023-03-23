Sunday, March 12

Greenevers VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. NC 11 Highway at Witten Lane for a vehicle versus a power pole MVC.

The above reports may not always represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability.

David Miller is the Duplin County Fire News director. Fire News reports are compiled with the assistance of the fire news staff.