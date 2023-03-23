Sunday, March 12
Greenevers VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. NC 11 Highway at Witten Lane for a vehicle versus a power pole MVC.
Oak Wolfe VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Ivey Road at Maysville School Road for an MV with multiple injuries reported.
Monday, March 13
Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to US 117 Highway at Bay Road for a two-vehicle MVC with minor injuries.
Lyman VFD, Fountaintown FD, Chinquapin VFR, Pin Hook VFD, Tanker Task Force 2 (Beulaville, Potters Hill, Greenevers, Northeast, Wallace, Rose Hill, Warsaw, and Harrells), and Duplin County EMS responded to Eneas Lanier Road for a commercial structure fire at a poultry farm. Shortly after extinguishment started, the structure collapsed. Units started defensive operations on a second structure and large LP tanks. The fire was contained.
Tuesday, March 14
Potters Hill VFD, Beulaville VFD, Lyman VFD, Richlands VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Cotton Top Lane in Wimpperwheel Camp Ground for a mobile structure fire of a camper. The campground is located between Duplin and Onslow counties, which bought Back Swamp VFD, Hargetts Crossroad VFD, Rhodestown VFD, and Onslow County EMS. Back Swamp Engine 104 had the fire extinguished before other units arrived.
Lyman VFD and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Fountaintown Road at C.R. Edwards Road for a vehicle versus a deer MVC. A Lyman Officer assisted with moving the vehicle off the roadway.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 361-mile marker for a two-vehicle MVC. One vehicle was in the median and the other in the ditch. Warsaw units arrived and set up traffic control.
Magnolia VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. US 117 Highway for a passenger vehicle versus a tractor-trailer MVC with minor injuries. Units arrived and controlled traffic.
Beulaville VFD, Sarecta VFD, Potters Hill VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to a vehicle fire endangering a structure. Beulaville units found two vehicles and the structure on fire.
The fire was extinguished.
Albertson VFD responded to Drummersville Road for a field fire. Albertson Command requested North Carolina Forestry Service assistance as the fire made it into the woods.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Lanefield Road. This was a crash notification from an iPhone. Warsaw units arrived and reported the patient had been ejected from the vehicle. EMS requested a medical helicopter. Additional Warsaw units responded to the Warsaw Rec Center to set up a landing zone for the medical helicopter.
Beulaville VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to Lyman Road for a brush fire.
Wednesday, March 15
Warsaw VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to Prospect Street for a woods fire.
Warsaw VFD responded to Penny Branch Road for a brush fire.
Chinquapin VFR, Lyman VFD, Pin Hook VFD, Northeast VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Rosewood Lane for a residential structure fire. DC EMS arrived at the scene and reported it was an outside fire. Chinquapin units extinguished the fire.
Thursday, March 16
Rose Hill VFD, Magnolia VFD, Teachey VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Tom Hill Road for a structure fire.
Rose Hill VFD, Magnolia VFD, Teachey VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Tom Hill Road for a structure fire that rekindled. Units found some hotspots that had flared up.
Sarecta VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to N. NC 111 Highway for a woods fire. Advise this was a controlled burn that has rekindled.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 369-mile marker for a passenger vehicle versus a tractor-trailer MVC. The passenger vehicle was under the trailer. Warsaw units arrived and found all patients out of the vehicle.
Kenansville VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to W. Best Road for a woods fire. Kenansville units found a large woods fire and requested a plow for NCFS and Oak Wolfe VFD for assistance. Duplin County Fire Marshal’s office responded as the fire burned toward a populated area. Sarecta VFD responded for structural protection.
Warsaw VFD responded to John Street for a power transformer on fire. Warsaw units stood by until the power company arrived. Warsaw units assisted the power company with extinguishing the fire and provided traffic control.
Rose Hill VFD responded to Tom Hill Road for a structure fire rekindled.
Kenansville VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to Duplin County Airport for the woods fire. The fire was burning along the fence line and had several hot spots burning.
Friday, March 17
Pin Hook VFD, Chinquapin VFR, Maple Hill VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Buck Pierce Lane for a structure fire. Pin Hook Car 1 reported heavy smoke. The fire was quickly extinguished.
Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Cornwallis Road for a passenger vehicle versus a lawnmower MVC. Wallace units arrived and assisted EMS with patient care, closed the roadway, and set up a landing zone for an air medical helicopter.
Magnolia VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Warsaw VFD and Duplin County EMS responded to Blanton Street for a residential structure fire. Units found it was a stove fire that had spread to the attic. The fire was quickly extinguished.
Kenansville VFD responded to Bowdens Road near the Duplin County Airport for a woods fire. Kenansville units found the fire was burning around the fence and into the woods.
Saturday, March 18
Greenevers VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of S. NC 11 Highway and Murphy Store Road for a two-vehicle MVC. Greenevers units arrived and found the vehicles with moderate to major damage, all patients were found outside of the vehicles.
Warsaw VFD, Magnolia VFD, Kenansville VFD, Faison VFR, and Duplin County EMS responded to B&L Mobile Home Park Lane for a residential structure fire. Warsaw Police Department arrived and reported the Fire was out. Warsaw Engine 3 canceled all automatic aid departments.
Albertson VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Outlaws Bridge Road for an MVC with unknown injuries. Albertson units arrived and checked the vehicle for hazards. The vehicle was off the roadway, and the patient was in the care of EMS.
Pink Hill VFD, Albertson VFD, Sarecta VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Narcie Turner Lane for a residential structure fire. Sarecta Car 3 arrived and reported nothing showing from the exterior. Sarecta Car 2 advised smoke coming from an interior wall in a bedroom. Pink Hill advised to have one truck come down the path and all other apparatus to stage on the roadway, also advised to cancel all Albertson and Sarecta units. Pink Hill checked the wall for fire. The source of the smoke was found and handled.
Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Ezra Moore Road near Bay Road for an MVC, motorcycle versus a deer. Teachey units checked the motorcycle for leaking fluids, cleaned up debris, and controlled traffic.