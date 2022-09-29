Monday, Sept. 19
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Bowdens Road at Revelle Road for an MVC. A single vehicle had overturned several times. All subjects were out of the vehicle. EMS arrived and found the vehicle off the roadway. EMS 1 arrived and canceled all Warsaw units.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Warsaw Police Department responded to an MVC on Kenansville Highway (NC 24 & 50 Highway) in front of Bland’s BBQ for an MVC, a single vehicle in the ditch. Warsaw units arrived and assisted EMS with loading the patient and controlled traffic.
North East VFD responded to Deep Bottom Road near S. NC 41 Highway for a disabled tractor-trailer in a curve. North East units arrived and controlled traffic till the tractor-trailer could be moved. All North East units cleared the call.
Kenansville VFD, Sarecta VFD, Oak Wolfe VFD, Warsaw VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Wards Bridge Road for a residential structure fire. Kenansville Car 1 arrived and found the fire had been extinguished, Oak Wolfe and Warsaw units canceled. Kenansville and Sarecta continued to ventilate the structure. Once the structure was ventilated and checked.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Chinquapin VFD and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. NC 111 Highway for a two-vehicle MVC with no injuries. Chinquapin Car 1 arrived and advised Rescue 1 when they arrived to start traffic control. Chinquapin command requested to send EMS as there was now a patient.
Warsaw VFD responded to Works Farm Road for a vehicle fire. Duplin County Fire Marshal FM3 arrived on the scene and advised working vehicle fire, Warsaw Engine 3 arrived and started a fire attack.
Kenansville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Wards Bridge Road at Sumnerlins Crossroads Road for an MVC tractor-trailer versus a passenger vehicle. One vehicle in the roadway, one minor injury, called in by Albertson Car 2. Albertson Car 2 advised they had moved the vehicle from the roadway. Kenansville units were canceled.
Sarecta VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Tapp Farm Road for an MVC tractor-trailer in the ditch with unknown injuries. Sarecta Car 1 arrived and reported the truck was on its side in the ditch. There were no injuries and to cancel EMS. Once Sarecta units arrived they set up traffic control and stood by for NCSHP.
Chinquapin VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Fountaintown Road for an MVC with minor injuries. Chinquapin Car 1 arrived and found a two-vehicle MVC with the roadway blocked, Chinquapin Rescue 1 blocked the NC 50 Highway side of the MVC, and Chinquapin Engine 11 blocked the Maready Road side of the MVC.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 367 mile marker for a two-vehicle MVC. Warsaw units arrived and assisted with traffic control.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Faison VFD responded to Main Street at the Faison Food Mart for a gas spill. Faison units arrived and contained the spill. Once the spill was cleaned up the scene was turned over to management, and all Faison units cleared the call.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Warsaw Police Department responded to Interstate 40 at the 364 mile marker for a two-vehicle MVC. Warsaw units assisted EMS and controlled traffic.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Greenevers VFD, Teachey VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to S. NC 11 Highway for a grass fire endangering vehicles. Units arrived and found a field fire and one trailer (tractor trailer) on fire, extinguishment was started. The fire was extinguished.
Rose Hill VFD, Magnolia VFD, Teachey VFD, Wallace VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Yellow Cut Road at Valley Protein for a commercial structure fire. Units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Friday, Sept. 23
Pin Hook VFD, Chinquapin VFR, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Cypress Creek Road for an MVC, a single vehicle overturned with entrapment. Units arrived on the scene and extricated the patient from the vehicle and turned them over to EMS.
Warsaw VFD responded to Sam Miller Road for a field fire. Warsaw units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Rose Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 381 mile marker for a two-vehicle MVC with minor injuries. Rose Hill units arrived and found EMS on the scene treating the patients. Rose Hill units closed the lanes of the highway to move the vehicles to one side of the roadway.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Greenevers VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of Charity Road and Bay Road for an MVC, two vehicles, and unknown injuries. Greenevers units found vehicles blocking the roadway, and started traffic control while EMS treated the patients.
Magnolia VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to Brinson Road for a woods fire.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Beulaville VFD, Lyman VFD, and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to Jackson Store Road for a field fire. Units found an area of woods, a field, and an abandoned mobile home on fire. Units attacked the fire and reported the mobile home was on the ground. NCFS used a couple of plows to cut a fire break around the woods. The fire was extinguished.