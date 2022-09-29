Monday, Sept. 19

Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Bowdens Road at Revelle Road for an MVC. A single vehicle had overturned several times. All subjects were out of the vehicle. EMS arrived and found the vehicle off the roadway. EMS 1 arrived and canceled all Warsaw units.

The above reports may not always represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability.

David Miller is the Duplin County Fire News director. Fire News reports are compiled with the assistance of the fire news staff.