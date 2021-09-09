The following reports are for the week of Aug. 30 through Sept. 5.
Monday, Aug. 30
Fountaintown Volunteer Fire Department responded to their station to set up a Landing Zone for Air Medical helicopters at the request of EMS. All Fountaintown units were canceled as the Landing Zone changed per EMS. All units remained in their station!
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department responded to their station to set up a Landing Zone for Air Medical helicopters at the request of EMS. Beulaville units reported EastCare landed safely and took off safely. All Beulaville units cleared the call and returned to service, all units remanded it their station!
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to Raleigh Street and Pine Street for a two-vehicle MVC with two minor injuries called in by Wallace Car 3. Wallace Engine 5 snd QR 7 arrived and started traffic control. Once Wallace PD had completed their investigation and the vehicles had been removed from the roadway all Wallace units cleared the call and returned to their station!
Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Cornwallis Road with unknown injuries no pin-ins. Rose Hill Car 1 arrived and advised all persons out of the vehicle, Rose Hill Rescue 6 and Engine 2 arrived and started traffic control, once NCSHP arrived all fire units were released. All Rose Hill units cleared the call and returned to their station!
Faison Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire (tractor-trailer) on Wade Daughtry Road in Sampson County. Faison Engine 2 arrived to find a working vehicle fire not endangering any structures. The fire was quickly extinguished and the Sampson County Fire Marshal was contacted to investigate. All Faison units cleared the called the call and returned to their station!
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle MVC on Bowdens Road just outside the town limits, a person possibly still in the vehicle. Kenansville Car 4 arrived on the scene snd advised all persons out of the vehicle, EMS needs to check them out, canceled Warsaw units, and advised Kenansville units to respond to non-emergency traffic. Once NCSHP arrived and the vehicle removed from the scene all Kenansville units cleared the call and returned to their station!
Thursday, Sept. 2
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Old NC 11 & 903 Highway single-vehicle rollover. Kenansville units arrived on the scene and found no entrapments, canceling Magnolia units. Once NCSHP arrived, and EMS transported the patient all Kenansville units cleared the call and returned to their station.
Fountaintown Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mutual aid for Back Swamp Volunteer Fire Department in Onslow County, for a structure fire on Hinson Lane. Fountaintown Engine 1 arrived on the scene and all other Fountaintown units were canceled. All units cleared the call and returned to their station.
Friday, Sept. 3
Lyman Volunteer Fire Department and Fountaintown Volunteer Fire Department responded to Lyman Road for a lawnmower on fire. The fire was extinguished, and all units cleared the call and returned to their stations.
Fountaintown Volunteer Fire Department and Lyman Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grass/field fire on Edmond Brinson Road. Units arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire, all units cleared the call and returned to their stations.
Faison Volunteer Fire Department, Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Calypso Volunteer Fire Department, and Turkey Volunteer Fire Department, responded to mutual aid to Piney Grove Volunteer Fire Department (Sampson County) for a field fire on Faison Highway. Units arrived and assisted with extinguishment, all units have now cleared and returned to their station.
Fountaintown Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Back Swamp Volunteer Fire Department for an MVC rollover on Luther Banks Road. Fountaintown Rescue 12 and Engine 1 responded, all Fountaintown units were canceled during response and returned to their station.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on W. Charity Road. Units controlled traffic till EMS cleared the call and NCSHP arrived. All units cleared and returned to their station.
Oak Wolfe Fire, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of Bethel Church Road and Garners Chapel Road. The units arrived and controlled traffic until released by NCSHP. All units cleared the call and returned to their station!
Sunday, Sept. 5
Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to a service call (odd smell) on Tram Road. Pleasant Grove Car 1 and Engine 3 arrived on the scene and found the origin of the odor. No threat was found. All units cleared and returned to their station.
The above reports may not always represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability.
David Miller is the Duplin County Fire News director. Fire News reports are compiled with the assistance of the fire news staff.