Monday, Jan. 10
Faison Volunteer Fire Department, Calypso Volunteer Fire Department, Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Piney Grove Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a commercial structure fire at a laundromat on SE. Center Street. Smoke was found in the structure and the source of the fire was a washing machine.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department and Teachey Volunteer Fire Department responded to an outside fire endangering a structure on Powers Road this is mutual aid to Penderlea Volunteer Fire Department in Pender County.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Northeast Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to a residential structure fire on E. Southerland Street. Teachey Car 3 arrived and found a working vehicle fire under the carport, possible structure involvement. Once Wallace Engine 6 arrived and the fire was extinguished.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department responded to Interstate 40 at the 368 mile marker for a smoke investigation. Warsaw Car 5 advised it was a controlled burn and cancel all units.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Calypsos Volunteer Fire Department BLS responded to a medical call with EMS.
Northeast Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on S. NC 41 Highway unknown injuries. Pender County EMS responded in place of Duplin County EMS due to all south-end EMS trucks on calls.
Fountaintown Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Back Swamp Volunteer Fire Department in Onslow County for an MVC vehicle versus pedestrian on Bannerman Mill Road. All Fountaintown units were canceled by the Back Swamp command.
Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC two vehicles unknown injuries on Wards Road near Brice’s Store Road.
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department responded to assist EMS.
Friday, Jan. 14
Pricetown Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC passenger vehicle versus a tractor on N. NC 111 Highway at Donald K Outlaw Road.
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grass fire on Kenansville Bypass near NC 11 & 903 Highway. Kenansville Engine 2 arrived to find the fire out on arrival, the area was checked and Kenansville Engine 2 cleared the call.
Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of E. NC 24 Highway and Williams Road. One patient was entrapped and was quickly removed from the vehicle.
Northeast Volunteer Fire Department responded to an illegal burn on Oakey Branch Lane. The fire was extinguished and all units cleared the call.
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department responded to Roland Batchelor Road for a gas leak. Beulaville units arrived to find a small gas leak, the leak was secured and all units cleared the call.
Northeast Volunteer Fire Department responded to Oakey Branch Lane for an Illegal burn same location they just left. The fire was once again extinguished and all units cleared the call.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Potters Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Hargetts Crossroad Volunteer Fire Department for a two-vehicle MVC with a pin in on US 258 Highway. Comfort Volunteer Fire Rescue, Jones County EMS, and Pink Hill Volunteer Fire Rescue we’re also on scene. Once the patients had been extricated all Potters Hill units cleared the call.
Faison Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire mutual aid to Sampson County on Ruby Lane. Faison units were canceled per Sampson County command. All Faison units cleared the call.
Faison Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS responded North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Interstate 40 at the 355 mile marker westbound. A medical helicopter also responded and Interstate 40 was closed for the helicopter to land and take off.
Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a structure fire on Pasture Lane. Once the call had been handled all units cleared the call.
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department, Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department, Lyman Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a structure fire on Durwood Evans Road. Once the fire had been extinguished all units cleared the call.
Faison Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on US 117 Highway in town. A special call was made for the power company, Town of Faison Water Department, and phone company due to a broken power pole with lines down, a broken fire hydrant with water flowing, and a phone box that had been hit. Once repairs had been made to allow safe travel all units cleared the call.
Sunday, Jan. 16
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Interstate 40 between the 368 and 369 mile marker westbound, single-vehicle, no injuries, vehicle smoking. Once cleared by NCSHP all Warsaw units cleared the call.