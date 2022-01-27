Monday, Jan. 17
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a commercial fire alarm activation on Airport Road at the Duplin County Airport (Main Hanger) smoke director activation. Kenansville units checked the hanger and advised false alarm activation, all Kenansville units cleared the call.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department responded to assist EMS with gaining access to a patient locked in a vehicle unable to unlock the vehicle on N. Main Street. A local tow company arrived before the fire department and gained access to the vehicle. All Kenansville units cleared the call.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded to assist EMS on S. NC 41 Highway. Wallace Police Department arrived on the scene and canceled the fire department call.
Calypso Volunteer Fire Department responded to a medical call with EMS. Once the patient care was completed all Calypso units cleared the call.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Teachey Volunteer Fire Department responded to a medical call with EMS. Once patient care was completed all Teachey units cleared the call.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to Sam Miller Road for an outside fire. Warsaw units responded and handled the call. Once the fire was extinguished all units cleared the call.
Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to S. NC 11 Highway for an outside fire. Once the fire had been extinguished all Greenevers units cleared the call.
Pin Hook Volunteer Fire Department responded to Deep Bottom Road for an outside fire. Once the fire was extinguished all Pin Hook units cleared the call.
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC. A Beulaville firefighter arrived on the scene and canceled all Beulaville units as the fire department was not needed, no hazards, and vehicles were off the roadway. All Beulaville units cleared the call.
Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department responded to N. NC 11 & 903 Highway in front of Guilford Mills for a tractor-trailer in the ditch and also blocking the highway. Once the tractor-trailer was removed and they were released by NCSHP all Sarecta units cleared the call.
Thursday, Jan. 20
Albertson Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Pricetown Volunteer Fire Department (Wayne County) for a working residential structure fire on Zion Church Road. Once released by Pricetown command all Albertson units cleared the call.
Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a residential structure fire on Wellstown Road, dryer on fire. Rose Hill Car 1 arrived to find smoke showing. The fire was extinguished and mutual aid units were released. Once salvage and overhaul were completed all units cleared the call.
Calypso Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on NC 403 Highway at Beautancus Road with two vehicles with unknown injuries. Calypso units arrived and canceled all Mount Olive units, once all patients had been cared for and units released by NCSHP, all Calypso units cleared the call.
Calypso Volunteer Fire Department responded to a medical call with EMS. Once patient care was completed all Calypso units cleared the call.
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department and Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to Interstate 40 at the 375 mile marker for a vehicle fire. Rose Hill Car 1 and Magnolia Engine 3 arrived and found the fire out on arrival. All units cleared the call.
Friday, Jan. 21
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded to a commercial fire alarm activation. Wallace units are and found a false alarm activation, all units cleared the call.
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department responded to S. NC 41 & 111 Highway for an MVC no injuries. A Beulaville firefighter arrived on the scene and advised a single vehicle off the roadway in a field.
Northeast Volunteer Fire Department responded to Jack Dale Road for a tree down blocking all lanes of the roadway. Once the tree was removed from the roadway all Northeast units cleared the call.
Sunday, Jan. 23
Potters Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department, Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department, Pink Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a structure fire on Sumner Road. Potters Hill units arrived on the scene to a fully involved outbuilding fire, Pink Hill units arrived next, Beulaville and Sarecta units were canceled as Potters Hill and Pink Hill could handle it. Once the fire was extinguished, Pink Hill units were released and Potters Hill was completed salvage and overhaul and assisted the Fire Marshal Office with the investigation. All Potters Hill units cleared the call.
Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Albertson Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to White Flash Road for an MVC, a single-vehicle overturned. Albertson units were canceled as the MVC was actually on Garners Chapel Road. Oak Wolfe Volunteer Fire Department dispatched in place of Albertson. Oak Wolfe Car 5 arrived and advised no injuries vehicle off the roadway all units canceled and cleared the call.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Water Tank Road, one vehicle smoking. Warsaw Engine 3 arrived and found all subjects out of the vehicle, being checked out by EMS. Single vehicle off the roadway, it was tagged and all Warsaw units cleared the call.
Faison Volunteer Fire Department, Calypso Volunteer Fire Department, Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Piney Grove Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to Juniper Road for a residential structure fire. Faison Engine 1 arrived at a single wide mobile home with smoke showing and flames visible from the back door, Faison command requested the power company and on-call Fire Marshal to respond. Once the fire was extinguished and salvage, the overhaul was completed all units cleared the call.