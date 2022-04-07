Monday, March 28
Warsaw VFD, Faison VFD, Duplin County EMS responded to a commercial structure fire on W. College Street for a stove fire. DCEMS Medic 1 arrived and advised fire out on arrival, need PPV fan for smoke removal. All Faison units canceled from the call. Warsaw units ventilated the structure and assured the fire was completely out.
Faison VFD responded with mutual aid to Sampson County for a woods fire.
Faison VFD and Calypso VFD responded mutual aid to Sampson County on Giddensville Road for a woods fire. Units assisted with extinguishment and structural protection.
Tuesday, March 29
Pricetown VFD responded to a residential fire alarm activation on Donald K. Outlaw Road. Units arrived and found a false alarm due to overcooked food. Residual smoke was removed from the structure.
Wednesday, March 30
Wallace VFD and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on S. NC 41 Highway at Butterball Road, vehicles were still in the roadway. Wallace Chief 2 arrived and canceled all Wallace units, NCSHP handling the call.
Kenansville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to N. NC 11 & 903 Highway near the intersection with Kenansville Bypass for an MVC passenger vehicle versus a dump truck, caller advised dump truck overturned. Kenansville units arrived and assisted EMS with patient care and started traffic control.
Thursday, March 31
Wallace VFD responded to W. Main Street for a tree in the roadway. Wallace units arrived and removed the debris from the roadway and returned to service.
Kenansville VFD, North Carolina Forestry, snd Duplin County EMS responded to a woods fire on N. NC 11 & 903 Highway. Kenansville Engine 2 arrived and advised large fast-moving woods fire, requesting Sarecta VFD, Oak Wolfe VFD, and Warsaw VFD for brush trucks, tankers, and personnel. Access for this fire is actually on Sumnerlins Crossroad Road, most units responded to that location. Once NCFS was able to get the plows in the woods, the Kenansville command released Oak Wolfe and Warsaw units.
Oak Wolfe VFD responded to Red Hill Road for a tree in the roadway. Oak Wolfe units arrived and cleared debris from the roadway and returned to service.
Mount Olive VFD responded to a brush fire on Sumnerlins Crossroad Road at Tram Road, taking a call for Oak Wolfe as there on another call. Oak Wolfe Car 5 arrived and advised to cancel all Mount Olive units as the fire in still controlled and not endangering anything.
Faison VFD responded with mutual aid to Sampson County for a tree down on Wade Daughtry Road. Faison units responded non-emergency to the location, units arrived and found a large tree limb blocking both lanes of the roadway.
Warsaw VFD, Faison VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to a field fire endangering a structure on Tarheel Estates Lane. Warsaw unit arrived snd found most of the fire had been extinguished and canceled all Faison units.
Oak Wolfe VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Tram Road and Bethel Church Road for a two-vehicle MVC with unknown injuries. Oak Wolfe units arrived and assisted with traffic control. Once released by NCSHP all Oak Wolfe units cleared the call and returned to their station!
Friday, April 1
Faison VFD responded to Main Street at Sampson Street for a disabled tractor-trailer.
Beulaville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of E. NC 24 Highway and Blizzardtown Road for a two-vehicle MVC with unknown injuries.
Faison VFD responded to Wade Daughtery Road in Sampson County for a woods fire. Faison commands requesting Calypso and Warsaw for tankers and brush trucks, the structure now involved. The fire was extinguished.
Warsaw VFD responded to Brewer Road in Sampson County for a woods fire endangering a structure. Once units were released from the Wade Daughtery Road call Faison and Calypso units responded to this call. The fire was extinguished.
Saturday, April 2
Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of S. NC 11 Highway and Garland King Road, two vehicles with two patients. Teachey units arrived and assisted EMS and controlled traffic.
Sunday, April 3
Wallace VFD responded to a woods fire mutual aid to Pender County. Units arrived and assisted units already on scene.
Pin Hook VFD, Chinquapin VFD, North East VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to James Road for a poultry house fire. Units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Pin Hook VFD responded to the James Road commercial structure fire for a rekindle. Units arrived snd extinguished the hotspot.
Magnolia VFD and Duplin County EMS responded to a woods fire on S. NC 903 Highway. Magnolia units arrived and requested Rose Hill VFD and North Carolina Forestry to respond. Most of the fire was extinguished and the call was turned over to NCFS.
Lyman VFD, Fountaintown FD, Beulaville VFD, Chinquapin VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to a structure fire in an outbuilding. Upon the arrival of a Beulaville firefighter, it was confirmed to be a grass fire endangering the structure. Units arrived and started extinguishment. Once the bulk of the fire was extinguished units not on scene were canceled.