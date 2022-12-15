Monday, Dec. 5

North East VFD, Pin Hook VFD, Chinquapin VFR, North Carolina Forestry, Chinquapin EMS, and Duplin County EMS responded to S. NC 41 Highway for a field fire endangering a poultry house.

The above reports may not always represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability.

David Miller is the Duplin County Fire News director. Fire News reports are compiled with the assistance of the fire news staff.