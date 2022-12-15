Monday, Dec. 5
North East VFD, Pin Hook VFD, Chinquapin VFR, North Carolina Forestry, Chinquapin EMS, and Duplin County EMS responded to S. NC 41 Highway for a field fire endangering a poultry house.
Faison VFR responded to W. NC 403 Highway for a field fire.
Beulaville VFD responded to Main Street at Jackson Street to clear debris on the roadway.
Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to an MVC on Southerland Street at Circle Drive. Wallace units assisted WPD with traffic control.
Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, Wallace Police Department, Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. NC 41 Highway for an MVC involving a Wallace Police Officer reporting he is possibly pinned. Wallace units removed the officer from the vehicle and assisted with scene control.
Mount Olive VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Garners Chapel Road. Mount Olive units assisted EMS and controlled traffic.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Potters Hill VFD and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on E. NC 24 Highway, involving a deer. Potters Hill units moved the vehicle out of the roadway.
Beulaville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Beulaville Police Department responded to an MVC at the intersection of Main Street (NC 24 Highway) and Jackson Street (NC 41 & 111 Highway). Beulaville units closed the eastbound lanes of Main Street and assisted EMS. The vehicles were removed from the scene and the debris was cleared off the roadway.
Wallace VFD, Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, Wallace Police Department, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 385 mile marker eastbound, for an MVC steaming from a chase by law enforcement. Units assisted with scene protection and traffic control.
Teachey VFD responded to Wallace — Rose Hill High School for a commercial fire alarm activation. After a search of the building, it was found that a kid set the alarm off.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 just east of the 364 mile mark entrance ramp for a tractor-trailer and a box truck MVC. Warsaw Battalion 2 reported a single-vehicle tractor-trailer jackknifed in the ditch. Warsaw Engine 3 and Squad 4 closed one lane of travel to provide a safe working area.
Harrells VFD and North Carolina Forestry responded to Powell Page Road for a brush fire.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to W. NC 24 Highway near the Duplin/Sampson County line for an MVC with possible entrapment. Warsaw units arrived and found everyone out of the vehicle, units assisted EMS and controlled traffic.
Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to a three-vehicle MVC on Norwood Street at Burger King. Wallace units assisted with traffic control.
Chinquapin VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at S. NC 41 Highway. Chinquapin units removed the patient from the vehicle and controlled traffic.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Greenevers VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at Stockinghead Road. A single vehicle was reported in the water, with unknown injuries. Greenevers units assisted EMS with patient care and controlled traffic.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on W. NC 24 Highway at Carrolls Road, involving a car and a tractor-trailer. Warsaw units assisted EMS and controlled traffic.
Beulaville VFD responded to a field fire on Old Chinquapin Road. Beulaville units found some hotspots burning and started extinguishment.
Lyman VFD responded to Edmond Brinson Road near Lyman Road for a small grass fire on the side of the roadway. Lyman Car 2, and Lyman Brush 15 arrived and canceled all units, not on the scene.
Friday, Dec. 9
Sarecta VFD, Kenansville VFR, Albertson VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Deer Hound Drive for a structure fire. Sarecta command requested Duplin County Fire Marshal to assist with the investigation. DCFM requested Duplin County, Sheriff’s Office.
Wallace VFD responded to an MVC on Interstate 40 at the 390 mile marker. A single vehicle in the ditch. Wallace units arrived and checked on patients and any hazards.
Faison VFR, Duplin County EMS, Duplin County Fire Marshal, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, responded to an MVC on Ned Cottle Lane, a single vehicle was reported in a pond. Faison units confirmed one occupant in the vehicle. Dive Teams from Sampson County, Wayne County, and Princeton VFD provided assistance. The vehicle was removed from the pond, and the investigation was completed.
Rose Hill VFD, Magnolia VFD, Teachey VFD, Wallace VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Yellow Cut Road at Valley Protein for a vehicle on fire inside a structure. All fire was extinguished.
Teachey VFD, Greenevers VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC with possible entrapment on Bay Road.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Pin Hook VFD and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of S. NC 50 Highway and Deep Bottom Road, for a two-vehicle MVC. Pin Hook units controlled traffic.
Warsaw VFD responded to Grove Creek Avenue for smoke in a residence, called in by Warsaw Battalion 2. The source was found and all Warsaw units cleared the call.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Potters Hill VFD, North Carolina Forestry, and Duplin County EMS responded to Church Road for a large woods fire. Potters Hill Car 2 and Brush 1 were unable to locate any fire. All units were canceled.