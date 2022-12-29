Monday, Dec. 19
Pin Hook VFD, Chinquapin VFR, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Deep Bottom Road near Lighthouse Road for a tractor-trailer versus a passenger vehicle MVC with unknown injuries. Chinquapin units set up the landing zone for the air medical helicopter.
Kenansville VFR, Duplin County EMS, Kenansville PD, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle MVC on NC 24 & 50 Highway. Kenansville found the MVC had been moved off the roadway.
Pleasant Grove VFD responded with mutual aid to Wayne County Pricetown VFD for a working residential structure fire on Atlas Price Road. Pleasant Grove units assisted with fire suppression and water supply.
Faison VFR responded to Interstate 40 at the 356-mile marker for a possible MVC from a possible chase, an officer was involved, and injured. Faison units arrived and canceled all units not on scene.
Fountaintown FD, North Carolina Forestry Service, Duplin County EMS, and Chinquapin EMS responded to S. NC 111 Highway for a field fire. Caller advised they were burning trash and it burned into the field.
Faison VFR responded to Harold Precythe Lane for an illegal burn.
Pleasant Grove VFD responded to Alum Springs Road for a cotton picker on fire. Pleasant Grove units arrived at a cotton picker fully engulfed in fire.
Fountaintown FD responded to Fountaintown Road for a piece of farm equipment overturned in the roadway.
Faison VFR, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Warren Road for a two-vehicle MVC. Faison Car 3 advised one patient entrapped. Faison units extricated the patient.
Faison VFD, Calypso VFD, Warsaw VFD, Piney Grove VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded the E. Mary and Elias Street at S. Fremont Street for a structure fire of an outbuilding, endangering a residential structure. Within two minutes after dispatch Faison Engine 2 arrived. Crews made an aggressive defensive attack and had the fire knocked down within 5 minutes of arriving.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Pink Hill VFR, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of Bill Sutton Road and Burncoat Road for a two-vehicle MVC. Pink Hill units arrived and reported vehicles with major damage.
Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Bay Road for an MVC, single vehicle in the ditch. Teachey units controlled traffic and assisted EMS with patient care.
Harrells VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Rivenbark Road for a single vehicle in the ditch MVC. The patient was unable to get out of the vehicle. Harrells Car 2 arrived and found a single vehicle on its side, the patient entrapped, after a short extraction the patient was freed from the vehicle and checked out by EMS.
Greenevers VFD, Rose Hill VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to Clinic Circle Drive for a woods fire endangering a structure.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Greenevers VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Stockinghead Road for a single vehicle into a mobile home MVC. Greenevers units arrived and assisted EMS and checked the structure to see if it is safe.
Albertson VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Outlaws Bridge Road for an MVC, single vehicle versus a power pole with lines down. Albertson units arrived and closed the roadway for scene security to allow the power company to fix the pole and lines. Once released by NCSHP all Albertson units cleared the call and returned to their station!
Faison VFR responded to Sampson County on Interstate 40 at the 355-mile marker on one of the ramps for a tractor-trailer fire.
Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to E. Southerland Street for a single vehicle versus a residential structure MVC. Within a couple of minutes after dispatch, all units were canceled by Wallace PD.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Beulaville VFD, Potters Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of E. NC 24 Highway at Wagon Ford Road for a two-vehicle MVC, reported two injuries, no entrapment. Units arrived to find two vehicles blocking the intersection in the pass-through/turn lanes. Units blocked off the inside Eastbound lane of NC 24 Highway and closed Wagon Ford Road at Old NC 24.
Lyman VFD, Chinquapin VFR, Fountaintown FD, Beulaville VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Cedar Fork Church Road for a residential structure fire. An LP tank exploded beside the residence. Lyman units found the pressure relief valve had been released, but no fire. All mutual aid units were canceled. The valve released the pressure, and Lyman determined the scene was safe.
Beulaville VFD, Potters Hill VFD, my Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Edwards Road at Bob Kennedy Road for a two-vehicle head-on MVC.
Rose Hill VFD, Greenevers VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. US 117 Highway at Brooks Quinn Road for a single-vehicle overturned MVC.
Warsaw VFD and Faison VFR responded to mutual aid the Sampson County on Turkey Highway for a working residential structure fire. Units arrived and assisted with fire extinguishment and water supply.
Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 385-mile marker for an MVC. Wallace units arrived and found the vehicle off the roadway.
Friday, Dec. 23
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to US 117 Highway for an MVC with entrapment. Warsaw units extricated the patient within a minute of arrival. Units assisted EMS with patient care and controlled traffic.
Warsaw VFD and Kenansville VFR responded to assist EMS. Warsaw Police Department responded and requested FD assistance, Warsaw MVC command canceled Kenansville and sent a truck to assist WPD and EMS.
Warsaw VFD responded to Revelle Road for a tree in the roadway.
Warsaw VFD responded to C.A. Godbold Road for a tree in the roadway.
Wallace VFD responded to S. NC 41 and Rockfish Estates Lane for a tree in the roadway.
Albertson VFD responded to Sheep Pasture Road for a tree in the roadway.
Magnolia VFD, responded to S. NC 903 Highway and Anna White Road for a tree in the roadway.
Faison VFR responded to Taylortown Road and also Tom Hill Road for a tree in the roadway.
Chinquapin VFR, North East VFD, Pin Hook VFD, Greenevers VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Emanuel Spearman Lane for a residential structure fire. Chinquapin units arrived and found the power service line had been broiling from the structure causing a small fire that was quickly extinguished. All automatic aid units were canceled. Chinquapin units stood by until the power company arrived to kill power to the line.
Greenevers VFD responded to S. NC 50 Highway and Pasture Branch Road for a tree in the roadway.
Greenevers VFD and Teachey VFD responded to Bay Road for a tree in the roadway.
Chinquapin VFR responded to Durwood Evens Road for a tree in the roadway.
Wallace VFD responded to Northeast Railroad Street for a tree in the roadway.
Faison VFR, responded to N. US 117 and NC 50 Highway at McGowan Road for a tree in the roadway.
Beulaville VFD responded to Old Chinquapin Road for a tree in the roadway.
Lyman VFD responded to C. R. Edwards Road for a tree and power line in the roadway. Lyman units arrived and found the tree on the power line. Jones Onslow EMC was contacted.
Rose Hill VFD, responded to Wells Brothers Road for a tree and power lines in the roadway. Rose Hill units arrived and requested Four County EMC to respond and remove the tree and power lines from the roadway.
Pin Hook VFD responded to Deep Bottling Road for a power line down near a residential structure. Pin Hook units arrived and secured the area and waited for the power company.
Rose Hill VFD, responded to Sycamore Street for a tree in the roadway.
Mount Olive VFD, responded to Graham Road for a tree in the roadway.
Oak Wolfe VFD, responded to William Kalmar Road for a tree in the roadway.
Pleasant Grove VFD, responded to Red Hill Road for a power line in the roadway. Pleasant Grove units arrived and removed the dead power line from the roadway.
Oak Wolfe VFD, Pleasant Grove VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Beautancus Road for a grass fire endangering an agricultural structure. Units arrived and extinguished the fire before it reached the structure.
Rose Hill VFD and Magnolia VFD responded to House of Raeford on US 117 Highway for a Hazardous Materials incident and possible ammonia leak. Units arrived and check the structure for a leak, nothing was found all units cleared the call.
Faison VFR responded to Goshen Street for a tree in the roadway.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Sam Miller Road for a vehicle versus a light pole MVC. Duplin County EMS arrived and advised working vehicle fire, near a residential structure. Magnolia, Kenansville, and Faison added to the call.
Rose Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. US 117 Highway for an MVC with minor injuries. Rose Hill units arrived and found a three-vehicle collision.
Rose Hill VFD responded to Yellow Cut Road at Valley Protein for a tractor-trailer with smoke visible. Rose Hill Car 1 arrived and found the trailer on the back side of the plant smoking, reported there was a ladder on the trailer and the plant’s water lines were frozen, unable to extinguish it. Rose Hill Engine 3 arrived and stretched a line to it for water placement on the smoldering material.
Fountaintown FD responded with mutual aid to Back Swamp VFD (Onslow County) for a residential structure fire on Coston Road. Fountaintown units arrived and assisted with the water supply.
Sunday, Dec. 25
Warsaw VFD, Faison VFR, and Duplin County EMS responded to a structure fire on Bruce Coston Road. Units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Albertson VFD, Pleasant Grove VFD, Pricetown VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Live Oak Lane for a grass fire endangering a structure. Albertson units arrived and found a small fire and canceled all automatic aid units.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 just west of the 364-mile marker in the eastbound lane for an MVC involving a single vehicle off the roadway. Warsaw units arrived and closed a lane of travel for scene protection.
Warsaw VFD responded to Penny Branch Road at James Sprunt Community College Building for a commercial fire alarm activation. Warsaw units arrived and found a busted water pipe in the sprinkler system. Maintenance was contacted.
Magnolia VFD responded to Berry Lane for a field fire. Magnolia units extinguished the fire.
Faison VFD responded to North West Center Street at Bay Valley Foods for a commercial fire alarm activation. Faison units arrived and found a busted water pipe in the sprinkler system, maintenance was contacted to make repairs to the system.
Warsaw VFD responded to Perry Rivenbark Road for an outside fire out of control. Warsaw units arrived and found a small grass fire.
Oak Wolfe VFD responded to Kinsey Mill Road at Buck Hill Road for a field fire. Oak Wolfe units arrived and found a tree on fire, units decided to cut the tree down to completely extinguish the fire.
Warsaw VFD responded to Maple Tree Lane for a field fire. Warsaw units arrived and found a large working grass fire endangering an outbuilding. Units began extinguishment and were able to keep it from reaching the building.
Wallace VFD responded with mutual aid to Penderlea VFD in Pender County to Hawkeye English Road for a brush fire.
Kenansville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. Kenansville Bypass and S. NC 50 Highway for an MVC. Kenansville units arrived and stated traffic control.