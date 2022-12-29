Monday, Dec. 19

Pin Hook VFD, Chinquapin VFR, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Deep Bottom Road near Lighthouse Road for a tractor-trailer versus a passenger vehicle MVC with unknown injuries. Chinquapin units set up the landing zone for the air medical helicopter.

The above reports may not always represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability.

David Miller is the Duplin County Fire News director. Fire News reports are compiled with the assistance of the fire news staff.