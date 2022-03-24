Monday, March 14
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call on Interstate 40. Once the scene was cleared all Warsaw units returned to their station.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Sam Miller Road for an MVC, a single-vehicle overturned several times. Warsaw Engine 3 arrived, single vehicle off the roadway major damage no pin in or entrapment. The crew assisted EMS and checked for fluid leaks.
Pleasant Grove VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a tractor-trailer overturned on Woodland Church Road, with unknown injuries reported. EMS arrived and found a single patient out of the vehicle walking around with injuries. A medical helicopter was requested to respond to the hospital. Units remained on the scene until the vehicle was removed from the roadway.
Tuesday, March 15
Faison VFD responded mutual aid to Piney Grove VFD Sampson County for a structure fire. Faison units arrived and assisted with fire extinguishment, there were also two vehicles on fire. Once the fire was extinguished all units cleared the call and returned to their station!
Wallace VFD and Duplin County EMS responded to an MVC with unknown injuries reported. Wallace units arrived to find two vehicles off the roadway. Wallace units were released by law enforcement.
Wallace VFD and Teachey VFD responded to N. Chubb Road in Pender County for a brush fire. Wallace units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Wednesday, March 16
Teachey VFD, Wallace VFD, Northeast VFD, Rose Hill VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Lewis Boykin Lane for a residential structure fire. Units arrived to find a working fire and started extinguishment. The structure was a total loss.
Thursday, March 17
Albertson VFD, Pleasant Grove VFD, Pricetown VFD, and DCEMS responded to a brush fire endangering a structure on Linda Lane. Albertson Squad 1 arrived and canceled all units. A small grass fire was out on arrival.
Friday, March 18
Pleasant Grove VFD responded to a vehicle fire. Pleasant Grove units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Teachey VFD responded to a field fire on US 117 Highway. Teachey Car 2 arrived and requested North Carolina Forestry and Wallace VFD for assistance. The fire was extinguished.
Pink Hill VFD, North Carolina Forestry, and Duplin County EMS responded to Narcie Turner Lane for a brush fire. Once the fire was extinguished all units cleared the call.
Pink Hill VFD, Albertson VFD, Deep Run VFD, North Carolina Forestry, and Duplin County EMS responded to Bill Sutton Road for a grass fire endangering a structure. Units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Beulaville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Hallsville Road, a passenger vehicle versus a tractor-trailer. Units found one vehicle off the roadway, the other vehicle had left the scene. No injuries were reported.
Rose Hill VFD, Magnolia VFD, Teachey VFD, Greenevers VFD, Duplin County EMS responded to Sheffield Road for a grass fire endangering a structure. The fire was extinguished.
Pleasant Grove VFD, Albertson VFD, Oak Wolfe VFD, Pricetown VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to a brush fire endangering a structure. Pleasant Grove units arrived and canceled all responding units. They quickly extinguished the fire and returned to service.
North East VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on S. NC 41 Highway single vehicle in the ditch. Units arrived and controlled traffic until cleared by NCSHP.
Warsaw VFD, Magnolia VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Interstate 40 at 369 mile marker.
Saturday, March 19
Sarecta VFD responded to Sarecta Road for a power line down in the roadway. Tri-County EMC responded to repair the line, Sarecta units found the power line was not a danger to the public and cleared the call.
Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on S. NC 41 Highway near the Mad Boar. Units arrived and assisted with traffic control.
Sunday, March 20
Faison VFD, Warsaw VFD, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 360 mile marker eastbound lanes for a tractor-trailer fire. Faison units arrived and found a fully involved tractor-trailer, all eastbound lanes closed and Warsaw units advised to cross over at the 363 mile marker and come westbound in the eastbound lanes. The fire was controlled in about 30 minutes, extended salvage, and overhaul with extended eastbound lane closures. Once the tractor-trailer was cleared from the scene and the roadway cleaned all units cleared the scene and the interstate was reopened.
Albertson VFD, Pleasant Grove VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle MVC at the intersection of NC 903 Highway and Outlaws Bridge Road with one blocking the intersection, and unknown injuries or pin-ins. Albertson arrived and found no pin-ins. Units controlled traffic.
Pin Hook VFD responded mutual aid to Pender County for a brush fire in the area of Maple Hill School Road. Pin Hook units arrived and assisted with the extinguishment of the fire.
Warsaw VFD, North Carolina Forestry, and Duplin County EMS responded to a brush fire on Veaches Mill Road. Units arrived and began the fire attack. Once the fire had been extinguished, all Warsaw units cleared the call.